Verizon 5G Home Internet plans FAQs

If you're not satisfied with 5G Home Internet, you can cancel and receive a service charge refund.*



To be eligible for the refund you must:

Disconnect within the first 30 days after setup of service.

Return the Verizon-owned equipment within 30 days from the date of disconnection.

Learn more with our Verizon Home Internet (Wireless) Terms of Service.

Your 30-Day Money-Back Guarantee refund will be either:

A one-time bill credit.

A refund to your original payment method if you don't have a mobile account or other wireless home internet plan with us.

If you see an unreturned equipment fee** on your bill, it may mean that:

We're still processing your return. Allow 30-60 days for us to process and issue your refund.

You didn't return our equipment.

When we get your return recorded, we refund this charge. In the meantime, you must cover this cost to avoid late fees.



