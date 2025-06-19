Verizon 5G Home Internet plans FAQs

If your current Internet provider charges an early termination fee, you may be eligible for an up to $500 bill credit when you switch to Verizon. To be eligible for this bill credit, you must:
- Have signed up for Verizon 5G Home Internet service after 4/29/21.
- Have been charged an early termination fee within 30 days before and 90 days after your Verizon 5G Home Internet setup.
Good to know:
- Only an early termination fee for disconnecting a home internet service either by itself or bundled with TV from another provider qualifies for a bill credit up to $500.
- Any other charges or services, including but not limited to, taxes, service fees, equipment fees, late fees, mobile services, or fees to disconnect standalone TV service from a satellite or cable provider, are not eligible.
If you're eligible for a bill credit, you must submit your request within 90 days of your Verizon 5G Home Internet setup. Here's how to get a bill credit for your previous provider's early termination fee:
- Go to the 5G Home Internet bill credit page.
- Upload a full copy of the final bill from your previous provider:
- Clearly show your full name, address and ETF amount.
- The name or address on your Verizon 5G Home account must match the name or address of the prior provider's bill.
- The date on the submitted bill must be no earlier than 30 days prior to or 90 days after activation of 5G Home Internet.
- The final bill must show an early termination fee. If the fee isn't displayed, contact your previous provider.
Important: You must have 5G Home Internet service with an account in good standing with Verizon for at least 90 days after receiving the early termination fee bill credit, or the credit that was applied to your account is charged back on your final Verizon bill.