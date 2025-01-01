Using wireless 5G Home Internet FAQs

To activate your new 5G Home Internet plan, you must reboot the Verizon Internet Gateway router. Here's how to reboot:

Unplug the device, wait 10 seconds and plug it back in. A pulsing, white light displays for about 3 minutes. When the pulsing, white light turns solid, press and hold the WPS (pairing) button for 5 seconds, then release. This puts the router in Setup Mode. When a solid white LED light displays, your new plan is in effect.

If the solid white LED doesn't display, refer to Verizon Internet Gateway - Activate / Set Up Device.



Learn more about Verizon Internet Gateway status indicators.



Note: If you can't activate the 5G Home Internet plan or decide to keep the LTE Home Internet plan, you have 30 days to change back. You can change back to the LTE plan in My Verizon or by contacting us. After 30 days, whether you can change to the LTE plan will depend on service availability in your location.