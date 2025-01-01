How to manage a mobile account when the Account Owner passes away

Here's what to do if you want to keep the loved one's mobile number, but transfer it to a new or different Verizon account:

Account Managers - Visit our Transfer Service overview.

Account Members - Start by completing our transfer service form.

Estate Executors - We can transfer the line to you after you provide the executorship paperwork. Start by completing our Executor transfer service form.

Next steps for Account Members and Executors who submitted a transfer service form:

We'll send confirmation that the form was received. Requests are reviewed in about 3 business days.

If we need more information, we'll contact you.

When the request is approved, we'll send the new Account Owner an email to help complete the transfer.

An email will automatically be sent to the deceased Account Owner's email address. You may ignore this email.

Good to know: You can visit our Transfer mobile numbers between Verizon accounts FAQs to learn more about what happens when you transfer a line.