How to manage a mobile account when the Account Owner passes away

Here's what to do if you want to keep the loved one's mobile number, but transfer it to a new or different Verizon account:
- Account Managers - Visit our Transfer Service overview.
- Account Members - Start by completing our transfer service form.
- Estate Executors - We can transfer the line to you after you provide the executorship paperwork. Start by completing our Executor transfer service form.
Next steps for Account Members and Executors who submitted a transfer service form:
- We'll send confirmation that the form was received. Requests are reviewed in about 3 business days.
- If we need more information, we'll contact you.
- When the request is approved, we'll send the new Account Owner an email to help complete the transfer.
- An email will automatically be sent to the deceased Account Owner's email address. You may ignore this email.
Good to know: You can visit our Transfer mobile numbers between Verizon accounts FAQs to learn more about what happens when you transfer a line.