Due to inactivity, your session will end in approximately 2 minutes. Extend your session by clicking OK below.

Due to inactivity, your session has expired. Please sign in again to continue.

How to manage a mobile account when the Account Owner passes away

On behalf of Verizon, we extend our deepest sympathies to you for your loss. We understand that this is a difficult time and want to make managing your loved one's mobile service easy for you.

If you're an Account Manager, Account Member or Estate Executor, use this page to learn how to transfer or disconnect a line(s) when the Account Owner has passed away.

You can visit My Verizon to check if you're an Account Manager or Account Member.

Good to know:

    Transfer the line(s) of service to another Verizon account
    Review full answer

    Here's what to do if you want to keep the loved one's mobile number, but transfer it to a new or different Verizon account:

    Next steps for Account Members and Executors who submitted a transfer service form:

    • We'll send confirmation that the form was received. Requests are reviewed in about 3 business days.
    • If we need more information, we'll contact you.
    • When the request is approved, we'll send the new Account Owner an email to help complete the transfer.
    • An email will automatically be sent to the deceased Account Owner's email address. You may ignore this email.

    Good to know: You can visit our Transfer mobile numbers between Verizon accounts FAQs to learn more about what happens when you transfer a line.

    Disconnect a line(s) of service
    Review full answer

    If you're an Account Manager, Account Member or Estate Executor, to disconnect the phone number or close the entire account (i.e., disconnect all lines), you can either:

    Be sure to have this information available when you call or visit:

    Good to know: Before disconnecting a line, you can save any voicemails from that line. Contact us to learn more.