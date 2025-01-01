Due to inactivity, your session will end in approximately 2 minutes. Extend your session by clicking OK below.

Cancel or change your online phone or accessory order

In some cases, you may be able to change or cancel a mobile phone or accessories order you placed on www.verizon.com or from My Verizon website or app. Find out whether you can cancel your order. Learn how to reorder and how to change a delivery address.

    Existing Verizon customers can cancel a digital order for accessories:

    • Within 30 minutes of placing the order.
    • If the order was for in-stock items (didn’t include any backorder or pre-orders)

    If this is your first purchase from Verizon or you don’t have an account with us, contact us to see if we can cancel your order.

    Important: If your accessories are part of a trade-in order, canceling the accessories will cancel the entire trade-in. You can start your trade-in over again, though.

    Instead of canceling your order, you can choose to either:

    • Place another order online and after both orders arrive, return or exchange unwanted items.
    • Wait until you order arrives, then make an exchange.

    If you place multiple orders using bill to account, know your monthly bill to account limit. If the new order exceeds your billing limit, you need to use a different payment method.

    You can't change the original order (e.g., order a different phone model or color). But you might be able to cancel the order and then make a new one.

    Whether or not you can cancel your phone order online depends on if the order has shipped and what kind of phone order it is:

    • Pre-ordered and back-ordered phones – If you have a My Verizon account you can check the status on your My Orders page. If you see a Cancel my order button on the page, the phone hasn't shipped. Use the button to cancel.
    • In-stock phone orders - If you have a My Verizon account, you can cancel your order for an in-stock phone within 30 minutes of placing the order. If it’s been more than 30 minutes since you ordered an in-stock phone, contact us to see if we can cancel or change the order.

    For all phone order types, when the phone already shipped and the order can't be canceled, you can return or exchange it* when the phone arrives.

    *A restocking fee of $50 applies to any return or exchange of a wireless device (except in Hawaii). Exceptions may apply. Visit our Return Policy page to learn more.

    Did you make an online order and realize you need to change the address?

    If you're a:

    • New Verizon customer – For your security, new customers can't change a shipping address once an order is submitted. Instead, you can cancel the order (if it didn't yet ship) and submit a new order with the right address.
      • Check if your order has shipped through the status link in your email confirmation. Or check the status in My Verizon on your My Orders page.)
      • If the device or accessory already shipped, our return policy lets you return or exchange the product within 30 days* after you receive it.
    • A current customerCall us or click Chat with us at the bottom of this page to see if we can change the address. Orders are usually processed immediately. If the device is being shipped, the address can’t be changed or updated.

    If you ordered online and chose in-store pickup, you can't change or cancel the order.

    However, the order is automatically canceled if you don't pick up the item(s) within 3 days of your order. Your online payment will be refunded. (Credit card refunds take 3-5 days to process).

    If you ordered online and chose same-day delivery, these orders can't be changed or canceled. You can refuse delivery if you don’t want the item.

    Learn about same-day delivery.

    If you ordered online and chose Pro On the Go  same-day delivery and setup, these orders can't be changed or canceled. You can refuse delivery if you don’t want the item.

    Learn about Pro On the Go same-day delivery and setup.

    *The 30-day return period starts the date the equipment or accessory was delivered or the day after the in-store purchase.