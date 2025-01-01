Cancel or change your online phone or accessory order

Existing Verizon customers can cancel a digital order for accessories:

Within 30 minutes of placing the order.

If the order was for in-stock items (didn’t include any backorder or pre-orders)

If this is your first purchase from Verizon or you don’t have an account with us, contact us to see if we can cancel your order.



Important: If your accessories are part of a trade-in order, canceling the accessories will cancel the entire trade-in. You can start your trade-in over again, though.

Instead of canceling your order, you can choose to either:

Place another order online and after both orders arrive, return or exchange unwanted items.

Wait until you order arrives, then make an exchange.

If you place multiple orders using bill to account, know your monthly bill to account limit. If the new order exceeds your billing limit, you need to use a different payment method.