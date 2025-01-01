Data Utilization FAQs

Data Utilization is a free online tool that helps you understand how your device uses data. It divides your data usage into general categories, and estimates your data usage in each category.



Here are some of the data categories you might see:

Web & apps

Email & messaging

Social media & networking

Maps & navigation

Downloads

The Account Owner or Account Manager can see the usage categories for the entire account or for individual devices on the account.



The Data Utilization tool is available through the My Usage page in My Verizon. You can also access it through the My Verizon app on compatible devices.



Note: The Data Utilization tool isn't available for unlimited plans.