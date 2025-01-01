Transfer mobile numbers between Verizon accounts FAQs

Transfer of service is when you move a Verizon mobile number (aka "line of service") from one Verizon account to another Verizon account. This is a good solution if you have a change in a family or workplace situation.
|
Due to inactivity, your session will end in approximately 2 minutes. Extend your session by clicking OK below.
Due to inactivity, your session has expired. Please sign in again to continue.
What is a transfer of service?
What kinds of accounts can do a transfer of service?
You can transfer a mobile number from one personal or business account to another. You can also transfer a line between personal and business accounts.
Note: To transfer a Verizon business line to another Verizon account, see Transfer your service in My Business.
How does a transfer of service work?
You can transfer a line from your personal account in My Verizon. Here’s how it works:
- The Account Owner or Account Manager of the line being transferred starts the request to transfer.*
- The Account Owner or Manager of the Verizon mobile account that will receive the line agrees to accept the transfer.*
- We review the receiving account's credit standing and any device payment agreements.
- The receiving account chooses a current Verizon plan, optional device protection and/or service for each line being received.
For information about transferring lines from or to a Verizon business account, see Transferring lines between Verizon business and personal accounts.
*Transfer requests made by an Account Member must be approved by the Account Owner or Account Manager.
I have a discount based on my job. If my line transfers to another account, do I keep the discount?
Employee discounts are at the account level. Here's what happens to your discount if you transfer a line that has an employee, first responder, military, nurse, student, or teacher discount:
If the person who qualified for the discount transfers the qualifying line, the account loses this discount.
- When the qualifying line is transferred to another account, you must re-apply to get the discount.
- The Account Owner or an Account Manager on the original account may apply for discounts if they’re eligible.
Find out How to register for discounts: First responder, military, nurse, teacher, student, employee.
What happens to my promos when I transfer a line between Verizon accounts?
When you transfer a line to another Verizon account, not all promos transfer with the line.
- Airtime, line access discounts, and feature discounts may be transferable.
- Device promotions may be transferable*.
Buy One, Get One (BOGO) and Buy One, Get One Half Off device promotions:
- To transfer one of the Buy/Get lines, at least 6 device payments must already have been made.
- To transfer the promo pricing before 6 payments are made, both Buy/Get lines must be transferred to the same account.
Buy More, Save More (BMSM) device promotions:
- To transfer one of 2 BMSM lines and keep the promo pricing, at least 6 device payments must have already been made.
- To transfer the promo before 6 payments have been made, both Buy/Get lines must be transferred to the same account.
Trade-in credits - If the line you’re transferring gets a monthly bill credit for a previous trade-in, that credit transfers with the line.
Note: If you send us a trade-in after you've transferred a line, we apply the trade-in credit to the original account (not to the account that received your transferred line).
Bring Your Own Device (BYOD) - BYOD promotions don’t transfer with the line.
Individual subscription or content promotions - don't transfer with the line.
*You must choose a qualifying monthly plan while completing the transfer. If you choose a non-qualifying plan, device payment promotional pricing will be removed and cannot be reinstated.
When I transfer a line, which features and services can I transfer along with it?
These features can transfer with the line:
- Verizon Cloud content can remain with the line you transfer. The receiving account must be enrolled in Verizon Cloud. See How much does Verizon Cloud cost and what are my storage options?
- International services remain on the line during the transfer unless the receiving account isn't eligible for international services.
- Device Protection can be kept, or you can change it after you've transferred a line. Learn more about device protection.
What perks, features and benefits can't be transferred with a line?
When you transfer a line, these features and benefits will be lost:
- Subscription services such as Apple® Arcade and/or Apple Music, Disney, Netflix don't transfer.
- If the subscription was associated with the transferred line, it is also removed from the originating account.
- After the transfer is complete, the Account Owner or Account Manager of either account can manage Services & perks.
- Optional $10/month perks associated to the line don't transfer. After the transfer's complete, the Account Owner or Account Manager of the receiving line can manage Services & perks.
- Voicemail messages aren't saved when a line is transferred. Before you transfer your line, be sure to save any voicemail messages that you don't want to lose.
- myAccess Rewards aren't transferable, so we recommend redeeming them before you transfer a line. The line can be re-enrolled in myAccess after it's been transferred.
- If you cancel the last remaining line on your Verizon mobile account, your Verizon Visa Card Dollars will be immediately forfeited.
- Changing the Account Owner associated with your Verizon mobile account, including transferring your service, is considered a cancellation of Verizon services. Therefore, your Verizon Dollars will be immediately forfeited.
- See What happens to my Verizon Dollars if I make changes to my Verizon account?
- Learn about Verizon Visa Credit Card Rewards Program Terms and Conditions.
Do the $10/month perks I have with my Unlimited phone plan transfer with the line?
No. The $10/month perks available with our current Unlimited mobile phone plans don't carry over with the line.
After the transfer is complete the Account Owner or Account Manager of the receiving line can manage Services & perks.
In most cases, if you use the same email address to re-enroll your third-party account will still exist when you re-enroll.
Can I transfer an Unlimited line from my account to another Verizon mobile account that has a shared data plan, or vice versa?
The account to which lines are being transferred can't have shared data and Unlimited plans at the same time.
If the account to which lines are being transferred has existed for more than 60 days, then all lines on the account can move to either all shared data* or Unlimited plans. If the account is less than 60 days old, all lines can move only to Unlimited plans.
Learn more about how a line transfer works.
*The Shared Data - 5GB or Shared Data - 10GB plans are no longer available to add to accounts.
How does billing work when I transfer a line between Verizon accounts?
When a line gets transferred between Verizon accounts, the bills of both accounts will reflect the transfer:
- Sending account — A prorated (partial) credit may appear on the sending account's next bill, based on the number of days the line was active before it was transferred.
- Receiving account — Prorated charges may appear on the receiving account's next bill, based on the number of days the new line was active on your account during the previous bill cycle.
You'll also see a charge for the next full month, because we bill one month in advance.
Note: Depending on when you complete the transfer of service, the last day of your bill cycle and your payment due date may change.
Learn more about your Verizon mobile bill charges at Understanding your Verizon mobile bill charges.
Whose permission do I need to transfer a line?
The Account Owner* or Account Manager* for both the sending and receiving accounts must consent to the transfer, except under certain circumstances:
- Consent isn't required for a deceased loved one's account. Visit How to manage an account when a loved one passes away to learn more.
- Consent isn't required in a domestic violence situation. Contact Customer Service at 800-922-0204 for assistance.
- If you or a loved one need to transfer mobile lines due to intimate partner violence or abuse, call Customer Service at 800-922-0204. Learn more about Managing your Verizon mobile line in a domestic violence situation.
*Learn about account access roles.
Can a new account transfer a line?
New accounts can accept a transferred line, but they cannot transfer a line out to another account until:
- Personal lines must have been active for 30 days, before they can be transferred.
- Business lines must have be active for 5 days, before they can be transferred.
What are the requirements for the account that's accepting the transferred line?
To accept a line of service, the receiving Account Owner or Account Manager must:
- Be at least 18 years old (19 in Alabama).
- Pass a soft credit check. Soft credit checks don't impact your credit score.
- Complete the transfer of a personal line within 15 days of receiving the email (30 days for a business line).
- Be eligible to assume any device payment agreements. Learn more about device payments.
What are the payment requirements for transferring a line?
There are a few payment requirements for transferring a line:
- Both the sending and receiving Verizon accounts need to be up-to-date on payments.
- Downpayments on the devices must have been paid in full.
- If there is a device payment agreement on the line being transferred, you have 3 options:
- Keep the device payment agreement on the original account and assign the agreement to another eligible line, if you have one.
- Pay off the device payment agreement before transferring the line to another Verizon account.
- Transfer the device payment agreement to the new account, if that account is eligible, passes a credit check and has no required down payments. Questions? See Buy a mobile device with device payments FAQs.
- A security deposit may be required before your account can receive a transferred line.
Is there a credit check before transferring a line?
Yes, the Account Owner of the receiving account must pass a soft credit check. Soft credit checks don't impact your credit score. For existing customers we also run a payment history report.
How do I transfer a line of service from a personal account?
To transfer a line of service, visit the Transfer your service page. Follow the steps and we'll send a confirmation email when your transfer is complete. To learn more, see How does a transfer of service work?
Note: Hum devices can't be transferred between Verizon accounts.
How do I transfer a smartphone that has a Number Share connected device?
If you have a mobile phone with a Number Share connected device (e.g., a smartwatch) you can transfer them together. Visit the Transfer your service page.
Note: Only one host smartphone and the paired device can be transferred at a time.
Before you transfer the line of service for a host smartphone, you must unpair any devices that are connected to the phone using Number Share.
Visit our Connected Device Plan FAQs if a device you're disconnecting needs a new plan.
How many days does the receiving account have to accept the transfer?
A transfer of service must be accepted within these timeframes:
- The receiving account must complete the transfer within 15 days.
- Business account owners have 30 days to complete the transfer.
How do I transfer lines between Verizon mobile business and personal accounts?
How you transfer lines between business and personal accounts depends on what kind of business account is involved. Here's what to do for each:
- To transfer your personal line to someone else’s business account:
- You need the business name, name of the businesses' contact person and that person's email address.
- Sign in to My Verizon and authorize a transfer of service online.
- We'll notify the person you've listed. Then they'll have to contact Verizon to accept the line and complete the transfer.
- If you're the Account Owner or Account Manager of the line to be transferred, visit the Transfer your service page. Follow the instructions on how to transfer a line and create a new Verizon Business Account.
Note:
- You can only transfer lines attached to smartphones. Lines for tablets and watches can't be used to create the Verizon Business Account. They can be transferred after your business account is active.
- If the terms of your company contract include an Early Termination Fee (ETF) or Device Payment Agreements, you may be responsible to assume the contract terms.