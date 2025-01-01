Transfer mobile numbers between Verizon accounts FAQs

When you transfer a line to another Verizon account, not all promos transfer with the line.

Airtime, line access discounts, and feature discounts may be transferable.

Device promotions may be transferable*.

Buy One, Get One (BOGO) and Buy One, Get One Half Off device promotions:

To transfer one of the Buy/Get lines, at least 6 device payments must already have been made.

To transfer the promo pricing before 6 payments are made, both Buy/Get lines must be transferred to the same account.

Buy More, Save More (BMSM) device promotions:

To transfer one of 2 BMSM lines and keep the promo pricing, at least 6 device payments must have already been made.

To transfer the promo before 6 payments have been made, both Buy/Get lines must be transferred to the same account.

Trade-in credits - If the line you’re transferring gets a monthly bill credit for a previous trade-in, that credit transfers with the line.



Note: If you send us a trade-in after you've transferred a line, we apply the trade-in credit to the original account (not to the account that received your transferred line).



Bring Your Own Device (BYOD) - BYOD promotions don’t transfer with the line.



Individual subscription or content promotions - don't transfer with the line.



