Verizon mobile rebate deals FAQs - Phones, tablets, watches

You may lose eligibility for a promotion if you make changes to your line or account that voids the requirements to keep the promotion. The rebate amount may also change if the terms of the promotional offer aren’t met.



Some promotions require:

That you maintain mobile service on a specific plan.

A device payment agreement.

That you return the original device to process your rebate. This may include offers for new customers when bringing their number from their mobile carrier.



Good to know: Promotion requirements are listed in the promotion Terms and Conditions. You can locate the offer Terms and Conditions on your rebate submission in My Verizon. Review the promotional requirements in Notifications, then click View Details.