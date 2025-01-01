Verizon mobile rebate deals FAQs - Phones, tablets, watches

Here’s how to redeem a rebate offer:
- Go to My Verizon using the link we sent by email. If you don't have a My Verizon username and password, you can create them. Or visit your My Offers page in My Verizon.
- View available rebate offers.
- Select the rebate offer alert from the list of new alerts & messages.
- View offer details and confirm the email address on file is correct.
- Review and accept the terms and conditions.
We send confirmation to the selected email address. You're notified when your rebate has been processed and when it ships.