Find documents and receipts for your Verizon mobile account FAQs

The Documents and Receipts page in My Verizon is where your important documents and receipts are stored. These documents can be viewed, downloaded as PDF* files or printed from My Verizon.
Documents available in the Documents and Receipts page include:
- Notification letters regarding changes to your service
- Auto Pay enrollment confirmation letter
- Monthly bills
- Receipts for transactions made in a Verizon store
- Collections pre-disconnect letter for accounts with device payment
You can use the category and dropdown menus or the date search feature to find a specific document.