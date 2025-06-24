Due to inactivity, your session will end in approximately 2 minutes. Extend your session by clicking OK below.

How to set up Auto Pay

When you sign up for Auto Pay through My Verizon, you can ensure your payment is on time each month. Watch this video to see how to set up Auto Pay.

When you're done with the video, get started by going to your My Verizon Auto Pay page. If you're not signed in, you'll need to do that before continuing.

Questions? Check out our Auto Pay FAQs.

how-to-set-up-auto-pay-video: Video Transcript

To receive the Auto Pay billing discount, use your Verizon Visa® Card or bank account. Your bank account routing information can be manually entered or you can use Trustly for a simple and safe log in.
The Verizon Visa® Card is issued by Synchrony Bank pursuant to a license from Visa U.S.A. Inc.