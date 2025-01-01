Total Equipment Coverage FAQs

Total Equipment Coverage provides coverage for loss, theft, damage and post-warranty malfunctions.



Plus these benefits are available:

Next-day replacement for lost, stolen or damaged devices.

Unlimited cracked glass repair for select smartphones for a $0 deductible.TT

Battery replacement for select smartphones at a Verizon-authorized repair facility. TT

Not available in Florida or for Florida customers.



Total Equipment Coverage consists of Wireless Phone Protection and Verizon Extended Warranty* (each available separately).



Good to know: For detailed information on device protection options, view our brochures.