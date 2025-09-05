One Talk Administrator Guide

Now let's get familiar with the One Talk Portal. The Main page is composed of six primary sections:

Group you are currently managing

Overview

Purchase

Resources

Need Help?

Actions/I Want To

If you have more than one group, you will need to select the group you want to manage and configure at the top of the page, just below the "Manage Your One Talk Service" heading. Each time you sign on, you will be working in the group you were in the last time you signed into My Business.







Overview



The Overview section shows you how many Automated Receptionists, Hunt Groups, Lines and Devices are currently set up for the group you have selected, and also provides you with links to access other sections in the Portal, allowing you to make changes to them.



Purchase



The Purchase section provides the most optimal access to the different ways you can augment your One Talk service.



Resources



The Resources section provides you with links to sources of valuable information regarding the One Talk service.



Need Help?



The Help section gives administrators information and access to the most up-to-date documentation regarding One Talk features and support.



Actions/I Want To



The Actions section provides links to the most commonly used pages for ease of access and use. Administrators can quickly reach Group Management, Lines and Devices, Business and User Features, Global User Search, and more.







The following pages will concentrate on the Actions/I Want To section, which is what allows a One Talk administrator to manage, configure and administer all the characteristics and customizable configurations that are applied to a given group and all the members in the group.