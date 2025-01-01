Due to inactivity, your session will end in approximately 2 minutes. Extend your session by clicking OK below.

One Talk Features

    Business Features
    Review full answer

    These features are common across the group of users using One Talk in their businesses and are configured and managed using the One Talk portal.

    Business features with description and steps to access:

    Account Codes
    Review full answer
    Description How To
    Codes that allow you to associate individual calls with a specific code for tracking purposes. The system administrator can later view the calls placed using each code.

    Account Codes can be enabled and configured via Business Features in the One Talk portal, as shown in the How To column.

    Account Code usage can be tracked from mobile device calls.    		 Steps to Access:
    One Talk > Portal > Features > Account Code

    How to Utilize Account Codes: Account Codes

    Automated Receptionist
    Review full answer
    Description How To
    The Automated Receptionist answers incoming calls to your business and allows the caller to select which department or person they wish to speak with.

    Incoming callers are presented with a greeting and options to choose from (press 1 for sales, etc.) and then routed to the selection they make. Different options can be made available depending on the schedule (Business Hours, After Hours and Holiday) using the One Talk portal.

    Both One Talk and non-One Talk phone numbers can be utilized in the Automated Receptionist setup.    		 Steps to Access: One Talk Portal > Manage Automated Receptionist (Overview)

    How To: View/Manage Auto Receptionist
    How To: Purchase Auto Receptionist

    Custom Audio File requirements

    WAV file format:
    • CCITT, u-law or a-law codec
    • 8kHz (sampling rate/frequency)
    • 8-bit mono
    • 2 MB or less total file size

    Call Queue
    Review full answer
    Description How To

    One Talk Call Queue enables incoming calls to be routed to specific business lines (up to 40 One Talk lines). If all members are busy, the call will be placed in queue (hold) until a line is available for the call.

    Queue size options:

    • 10 calls
    • 25 calls

    Queue routing options:

    • Simultaneous: The incoming call alerts all idle users in the queue. The call is connected to the first user to answer the call.
    • Circular: Incoming calls to the queue start with the user following the last user to receive a call. When the end of the list is reached, the queue circles back to the first user on the list. This continues until an idle user is found or all users have been visited.
    • Regular: Incoming calls to the queue start on the first user on the list and continue all the provisioned users sequentially, until an idle user is found or the end of the list is reached.
    • Uniform: Incoming calls to the queue are presented to the user who has been idle the longest.
    • Weighted: Incoming calls to the queue are presented to the user beginning with the highest weight assignment. Once the user with the lowest weight assignment is reached calls are routed to users with zero weight assignments. Sum of all weight assignments must equal to 100%.

    Queue configuration allows callers with an option to opt out of the queue.

    Queue greeting options:

    • Entrance Greeting: Option to select between system greeting or upload custom greetings. A maximum of 4 custom greetings can be uploaded.
    • Comfort Message: Option to select between system greeting or upload custom greetings. A maximum of 4 custom greetings can be uploaded.
    • On-Hold Message: Option to select between system greeting or upload custom greetings. A maximum of 2 custom greetings can be uploaded.
    • Wait message options: place in line or estimated wait time.
    		 For additional details, refer to One Talk Administrator Guide

    Calling Line ID Delivery
    Review full answer
    Description How To
    Caller Line ID Delivery allows one phone number (10 digits) to display for outbound calls from all One Talk phone numbers in the group. Every outbound call made displays the same 10-digit phone number.

    Calling Line ID Delivery can be enabled and configured via Business Features in the One Talk portal, as show in the How To column.    		 Steps to Access: One Talk Portal > Features > Calling Line ID Delivery

    Custom Ringback
    Review full answer
    Description How To
    Upload custom audio file that gets played (i.e., music or an advertisement) when callers dial a One Talk business line. This replaces the standard ringtone for One Talk phone numbers in the group.

    Custom Ringback is a Group Business Feature that is enabled and configured via Business Features in the One Talk portal, as shown in the How To column.    		 Steps to Access: One Talk Portal > Features > Custom Ringback

    Group Forwarding
    Review full answer
    Description How To
    Forwards calls from multiple lines of the business to the same number - most commonly used for after-hours call coverage and business continuity (e.g., weather events, office closures, etc.).

    Can be used to route calls to specific mobile employees.    		  

    Hunt Group - Messaging (Text/SMS/MMS)
    Review full answer
    Description How To

    Messaging for Hunt Groups can help businesses enhance communications with customers, partners, vendors, and employees.

    • SMS/MMS messages can be received and replied by all agents in a Group using the One Talk Mobile App (only Mobile App supported at this time).
    • SMS/MMS are delivered simultaneously to all Hunt Group agents/lines.
      • Business responses are seen by all agents, including who responded.
      • Customers only see responses from the business Hunt Group number.
    • Option to forward messages after no response for 3, 5, or 10 minutes. Agents see notice that the message was forwarded to the escalation number.
    • Max of 256 characters per SMS; Max 1000 characters per MMS.
    • New outbound messages cannot be created and sent out via the Hunt Group. Members can only reply to an inbound message.
    • Max 20 One Talk MDNs per Hunt Group that have the messaging feature enabled.
    • A One Talk MDN can be part of Max 20 Hunt Groups that have the messaging feature enabled.
    • In order to complete the configuration you need at least two (2) One Talk Mobile App lines (one for the Escalation and one for messaging).

    For additional information, refer to One Talk Administrator's Guide.

    Hunt Group - Voice
    Review full answer
    Description How To

    Set and apply rules for passing incoming calls to the first available line in the pre-defined group of One Talk users/lines. All phone numbers must have One Talk service to be configured in the Hunt Group. A Hunt Group is configured via the One Talk portal, as shown in the How To column.

    Current Hunt Group timeout settings (before call is forwarded) are 30, 45, 60, 75 and 90 seconds.

    Variations:

    • Simultaneous: The incoming call alerts all idle users in the group. The call is connected to the first user to answer the call.
    • Circular: Incoming calls to the group start hunting with the user following the last user to receive a call. When the end of the list is reached, the hunting circles back to the first user on the list. The hunting ends when an idle user is found or all users have been visited.
    • Regular: Incoming calls to the group start hunting on the first user on the list and hunt all the provisioned users sequentially, until an idle user is found or the end of the list is reached.
    • Uniform: Incoming calls to the group are presented to the user who has been idle the longest.
    		 Steps to Access: One Talk Portal > Manage Hunt Group

    How To: View/Manage Hunt Group
    How To: Purchase Hunt Group - One Talk Portal

    For additional information, refer to One Talk Administrator's Guide.

    Music on Hold
    Review full answer
    Description How To
    A Group Business feature that plays a custom or default music when a caller is placed on hold or parked.

    Music on Hold can be enabled and configured via the One Talk portal, as shown in the How To column.    		 Steps to Access: One Talk Portal > Features > Music on Hold

    Enable / Disable Hold Music - One Talk Portal

    Red Phone
    Review full answer
    Description How To

    The One Talk T67LTE 4G "Red Phone" is a cellular wireless desk/wall phone with a red handset and customizable wallpaper/screensavers to help strategic locations have more reliable and visible communications devices independent from older analog landlines and VoIP Ethernet/WiFi/Broadband systems.

    • New wallpaper/screensavers - customizable and red to enhance device visibility.
    • Call Record Disabling - helps prevent calls from being recorded for security and compliance.
    • Wireless Priority Service (WPS) - US Federal telephone call priority & preemption program authorizing cellular carriers to prioritize specific calls over wireless networks for Public Sector customers.
    • Verizon 4G/LTE service coverage is required.
    • Battery backup for power outages requires a separate battery pack - not supplied by Verizon. Refer to T67LTE device specifications and consult Verizon TSO/MSA team for more information.

    Older analog landline service (also known as, Plain Old Telephone Service - POTS) provide communications and power over copper wires from an analog device to a telephone company's central switching system. Landlines are traditional analog phone service that originated with the invention of the telephone in the 1800's and are used for business voice, fax, DSL, alarm, elevator, and many other communication services.

    		 Call Recording Disabling: One Talk Portal > Features

    Remote Group Pickup
    Review full answer
    Description How To
    Ensures calls are answered by allowing you to remotely pick up someone else's ringing line in the group from your phone.

    Remote Group Pickup can be enabled and configured via Business features in the One Talk portal, as shown in the How To column.    		 Steps to Access: One Talk Portal > Features > Remote Group Pickup

    Calls to an employee's mobile device can be answered by a user in the prescribed group located in the office by dialing **97 + extension.

    Schedule
    Review full answer
    Description How To
    Allows the company to set office hours of operation and holidays. These scheduled hours can be used for call-management features at the user and group level.

    Applies to all mobile users. Can be used to systematically redirect after-hour calls to an answering service or voicemail, or to an employee in an appropriate time zone.

    A Schedule can be enabled and configured via Business Features in the One Talk portal, as shown in the How To column.    		 Steps to Access: One Talk Portal > Features > Schedule

    How to Create New Schedule: Create New Schedule
    How to View/Update Schedule: View/Update Schedule

    Virtual On-Net Extensions
    Review full answer
    Description How To
    Allows the business to create short codes or extensions for dialing external numbers (e.g., 800 numbers and PBX Direct Inward Dialed numbers) that can be dialed as an extension from One Talk devices.

    Virtual On-Net Extensions can be enabled and configured via Business Features in the One Talk portal, as show in the How To column.    		 Steps to Access: One Talk Portal > Features > Virtual On-Net Extensions

    How to: Create Virtual On-Net Extensions

    User Features
    Review full answer

    These user features are offered and managed at the individual user level for each One Talk phone number. Users can access all the features through the One Talk portal if access is granted by the administrator. Some features are available on the desk phone or mobile app:

    User features with description and steps to access:

    6-Way Conference
    Review full answer
    Description How To
    Expand a voice call to include up to 6 participants without dialing in a conference bridge. Feature is utilized during an active call and can be performed using the mobile app or desk phone.

    How To: Merging Multiple Calls

    Anonymous Call Rejection
    Review full answer
    Description How To
    Your business will not receive calls unless there is a Caller ID number from the caller.

    Anonymous Call Rejection is enabled and configured in the One Talk portal by managing the individual One Talk phone number's User Features, as show in the How To column.    		 The feature can also be enabled or disabled, using the One Talk mobile app

    Portal: One Talk Portal > Lines & Devices > Select Phone Number (User Features)
    Mobile App: Menu > Features & Settings > Call Features > Anonymous Call Rejection

    Automatic Callback
    Review full answer
    Description How To
    Automatically redial a busy number until it is available.

    Automatic Callback is enabled in the One Talk portal by managing the individual One Talk phone number's User Features, as show in the How To column.    		 Steps to Access: One Talk Portal > Lines & Devices > Select Phone Number (User Features)

    Bridge Line
    Review full answer
    Description How To
    The Bridged Line feature allows you to set up your phone as an admin so you can monitor, answer or place calls coming to another person who has shared the line of his / her desktop phone.

    Commonly used for receptionists or business associates to cover incoming calls for each other.
    • A user's mobile phone with the One Talk dialer or One Talk app can also be bridged to a desk phone, enabling the lines of mobile-only users to be monitored.
    • A desk phone user is able to bridge their desk phone to 11 other lines (MTNs) in the business, enabling 3 functions:
      • Monitor the on / off hook state of the bridged lines (the line is not In-use, Busy or on Hold).
      • Receive / place calls on behalf of the bridged lines.
      • Barge in to a conversation to communicate with the participants of an active conversation (Barge-in Exempt can be turned on if needed for security purposes).
    • Only the T41P, T41S/SW, T42S, T46G/GW, T46S/SW, T49G and VZP59 can be used as the bridging source.
    • The T67LTE Desk Phone does not support bridging.
    • The T41 allows a bridge of up to 5 other One Talk lines (regardless of the device type).
    • The T46, T49 and VZP59 allow you to bridge up to 11 other One Talk lines (regardless of the device type).
    		 Feature is configured via the One Talk portal and requires a T41P, T41S/SW, T46G/GW, T46S/SW, T49G and VZP59 desk phone model.

    Steps to Access: One Talk Portal > Lines&Devices > Select Phone Number (Bridge)

    How To: Set up Bridging - One Talk Portal
    How To Video: Using the Bridged Line Feature on One Talk

    Business Directory Download
    Review full answer
    Description How To
    This allows an administrator to enable a business directory that includes all the One Talk users, hunt group lines, auto-receptionist lines, and virtual on-net extensions within the same group to be downloaded to designated user's desk phones.  

    Busy Lamp Field
    Review full answer
    Description How To
    Busy Lamp Field (BLF) allows One Talk desk phone users to monitor status and answer up to 50 One Talk lines from a single desk phone.

    For use on the One Talk T46G/T46GW, T46S/SW, T49G and VZP59 desk phone models.

    BLF can be used on a desk phone with a bridged line. Bridging allows you to make outbound calls from the bridged line. Busy Lamp Field only allows you to answer a monitored line when an incoming call is received. You can't initiate a call on a monitored line using BLF.    		 To utilize the Busy Lamp Field feature, the customer must have compatible desk phones and access the One Talk portal. Check out the release notes for more details.

    Busy Lamp Field Guide (PDF*)

    Call Barge
    Review full answer
    Description How To
    • A user can barge in to an ongoing call on a bridged line, allowing them to participate in the call.
    • Commonly used by an administrative assistant that is monitoring the line of an executive.
    The assistant can press the bridged line button for an active call to barge in to the call.

    Call Barge is also presented to a user when line sharing between their multiple devices, allowing the user to enter an active call from one of their other devices. If on an active call on their desk phone, the user can press the bubble for that call on their smartphone and join that call.    		  

    Call Forwarding
    Review full answer
    Description How To
    Keep your business in touch with callers by automatically forwarding incoming calls to the best available resource. Available options include: Always, Busy, No Answer and Select.

    Call Forwarding Always - Forwards all calls to your phone number to another destination.
    Call Forward Busy - Forwards calls to another destination when your phone number is busy.
    Call Forward No Answer - Forwards calls to another destination when you don't answer the phone after 5 or more rings.
    Call Forward Selective - Forwards select calls based on predefined criteria, including specific phone numbers that might call you, and schedules are defined for the service to be active.    		 Call Forwarding can be configured and enabled via the One Talk mobile app, desk phone or One Talk portal, using the following steps:

    Mobile app: Menu > Call Forwarding
    Mobile App: Menu > Features&Settings > Call Forwarding>CF Always, CF Busy, CF No Answer
    Desk phone: Menu > Features > Call Forward
    One Talk portal: Line & Devices > Select Phone Number (User Features)

    Call Hold
    Review full answer
    Description How To
    A user can temporarily suspend an active call before rejoining on the same device or another associated with the same number. The Call Hold feature is used when moving a phone call from one device to another that uses the same One Talk phone. Call Hold is available during an active call when using the One Talk mobile app, desk phone and iPhone configured with One Talk service.

    Call Move
    Review full answer
    Description How To
    During an active phone call, calls can be moved between devices, so there is no disruption in calls as the employee changes locations.

    Example: A phone call is answered on a desk phone, the call is placed on hold and retrieved from the One Talk mobile app or vice versa.    		 How to Video: Move a Call

    Call Park & Retrieve
    Review full answer
    Description How To
    A form of call hold that allows you to assign or "park" an active call to another member's extension or 10-digit telephone number for retrieval within the same group.

    The call can also be retrieved by the person who parked the call. Parking against your own extension is just like placing a call on hold, but with a ringback reminder. If Music on Hold is enabled, callers will hear music.    		 Call Park & Retrieve is primarily used on desk phones.

    How To: Park/Retrieve Call - Desk Phone - One Talk
    How To: Park/Retrieve Call - Mobile App/Basic Dialer - One Talk

    Call Transfer
    Review full answer
    Description How To
    Allows you to send (transfer) an active phone call to another phone number. While on a call, tap the Transfer button and dial the number or select the appropriate contact to whom you want to transfer the call. Calls can be transferred to One Talk and non-One Talk numbers.

    One Talk offers 2 types of Call Transfer including:

    Direct Transfer - Connects the call on hold with the new recipient automatically.

    Consultative Transfer - Places the first call on hold while you connect with the new party. This allows you to prepare the recipient for the call you are transferring.    		 Call Transfer is available for use during an active call on the One Talk mobile app and desk phones.

    How To Video: Transfer call using One Talk Mobile App
    How To: Consultative Transfer Call - One Talk
    How To: Transfer Call - One Talk

    Call Waiting
    Review full answer
    Description How To
    Alerts you and allows you to take a second call while you are on the phone with someone.  

    Caller ID Blocking
    Review full answer
    Description How To
    Prevents your number from being sent on outgoing caller ID.

    Caller ID Blocking is enabled in the One Talk portal by managing the individual One Talk phone number User Features using the path in the How To column.    		 Steps to Access: One Talk Portal > Lines&Devices > Select Phone Number (User Features)

    Calling Plan
    Review full answer
    Description How To
    You can require authorization codes for dialing outside of the One Talk business group; that could include calls to Local /Long Distance and / or international numbers.

    The Calling Plan feature is enabled in the One Talk portal by managing the individual One Talk phone number User Features, as shown in the How To column.    		 Steps to Access: One Talk Portal > Lines & Devices > Select Phone Number (Calling Plan)

    Call Through for Mobile App
    Review full answer
    Description How To
    Call-Through for the One Talk Smartphone Mobile App routes calls over the cellular network voice channel instead of the data channel.
    • Calls are routed over the cellular voice channel providing better call quality than standard VoIP communications over congested public Internet.
      • Multi-carrier support - Verizon phones use VoLTE; One Talk App on other carrier devices use that carrier's voice channel.
      • Uses unlimited voice and not data plans for VoIP calls.
    • Reduce costs and impact to user data plans (especially employee-owned devices - BYOD).
    Installation and Usage
    • Once the Mobile App is installed, the user is prompted to select between App calling or Call Through calling. Mobile App Settings in the upper left of the screen provide options for enabling and disabling Call Through (Settings > Call Features > Call Through).
    • In-app tutorial provides overview of Call Through.
    • When enabling Call Through, the user will be prompted to enter or confirm the SIM number (the smartphone's phone number).
    • For outbound calls, the user dials the number in the One Talk app and is prompted to connect the call using the interim routing number (IRN).
    • For inbound calls, a quick call notification icon will pop up when screen is not locked, which is the only way to know the incoming call to the native device is a One Talk call aside from the audible instruction to press a key to answer the call when initially answering the call (available on Android™ only).
    • User experience differences between Android and iOS:
      • Android will display the IRN number and number being called for outbound calls. iOS will only display the IRN when placing outbound calls.
      • While on an active call, Android has a call bubble, making it easy to switch to the app for call management options. iOS requires swiping off the dial pad and launching the One Talk app and clicking the active call banner for call management options.
      • Native Device Call History - Android displays the called number. iOS displays outbound calls placed to the IRN. Calls are displayed in the One Talk app call history as the number of the person called.
    		 Steps to Access: Once the Mobile App is installed, the user is prompted on their device to select between App calling or Call Through calling.

    To review the tutorials at any time, go to Menu > Help & Feedback > Tutorials

    Do Not Disturb
    Review full answer
    Description How To
    Do Not Disturb (DND) is enabled on a per-device basis and available in the One Talk mobile app and desk phones. When enabled, that specific device will not ring when receiving an incoming call.

    If multiple devices share the same phone number, the other devices will ring.

    If Do Not Disturb is enabled on a device with no other devices sharing that phone number, calls will go to voice mail.    		 Steps to Enable:

    One Talk Mobile App: Select Menu > Do Not Disturb
    Desk Phone: Select the DND button
    How To: Turn DND on/off Desk Phone One Talk

    Extension Dialing
    Review full answer
    Description How To
    Allows One Talk users to call another One Talk user using a predefined 2- to 6-digit extension in place of the full 10-digit phone number. The 2- to 6-digit extension is configured in the One Talk portal. How To: Update Extension Number - One Talk Portal

    Fax
    Review full answer
    Description How To
    Inbound faxing capability for users when they have Premium Visual Voicemail.
    • User will need to dial *86 to access voicemail administration options and turn on the fax option.
    • If user answers phone and hears fax tones, they can transfer the call direct to voicemail using **55+extension.
    		  

    Intercom
    Review full answer
    Description How To
    Allows One Talk users within the same company to call each other by using the last 4-6 digits of the number and having the call auto answered on a speaker phone.
    • Intercom is available as a desk-phone-only feature.
    • Requires the feature to be activated by the end user on each desk phone.
    		 How To: Enable/Disable Intercom Desk Phone One Talk
    How To: Setup Intercom Key Desk Phone
    How To: Use Intercom Key Desk Phone One Talk

    Internal Calling ID
    Review full answer
    Description How To
    The Calling ID Name field is configured via the One Talk portal and only displays the name entered when calling between One Talk phone numbers in the account. The Caller ID information is updated in the Lines & Devices page of the One Talk portal. Steps to Access: One Talk Portal > Lines & Devices > Select Phone Number Edit User Information

    Line Sharing
    Review full answer
    Description How To
    Allows the use of a phone line (MTN) on up to 8 devices per user in the following combination: 1 smartphone, up to 2 desk phones and up to 5 One Talk mobile apps.

    All devices sharing the line are able to place / receive phone calls, but are limited to 3 simultaneous calls among all of the devices (see the Shared Call Appearance Feature).    		  

    One Talk Basic Voicemail
    Review full answer
    Description How To
    Available for One Talk desk phones and mobile app.
    • Free - no monthly recurring charges
    • Up to:
      • 20-message storage capacity
      • 3-minute message duration
      • 15 distribution lists
    • Distribution to up to 10 members
    • Call return
    Note: Basic voicemail does not include: Save Voicemails to Device, Caller Dependent Greetings, Reply by SMS / MMS and E-Mail, Forward by SMS / MMS and E-mail, Fax Support, Voicemail to Text, Compose, Reply, Forward by Voicemail or Voicemail box Setup via Device    		 For more information about basic voicemail, see Voicemail Comparison.

    How To: Voicemail Setup - Desk Phone
    How To: Retrieving Voicemail on One Talk Desk Phone
    How To Video: Retrieving Voicemail on One Talk Mobile App

    One Talk Basic Visual Voicemail
    Review full answer
    Description How To
    Available for specific Android smartphones and Apple iPhone devices with One Talk service added. See eligible device compatibility.
    • Free - no monthly recurring charges
    • Up to:
      • 20-message storage capacity on Android
      • 40-message storage capacity on iOS
      • 3-minute message duration
      • 15 distribution lists on Android; N/A on iOS
    • Distribution to up to 10 members on Android; N/A on iOS
    • Call return
    Note: One Talk Visual Voicemail is only available to devices with One Talk service present on a compatible device. One Talk Visual Voicemail or One Talk Premium Visual Voicemail / One Talk Voicemail to Text SFOs must be used.    		  

    One Talk Premium Visual Voicemail
    Review full answer
    Description How To
    Available for specific Android smart phone devices with One Talk service added. See eligible devices for compatibility.
    • $2.99 monthly recurring subscription charge
    • Up to:
      • 80-message storage capacity
      • 5-minute message duration
      • 20 distribution lists on Android; N/A on iOS
    • Distribution to up to 50 members on Android; N/A on iOS
    • Call return
    		  

    One Talk Voicemail to Email
    Review full answer
    Description How To
    Voicemail to email allows a user to have up to 2 email addresses assigned to receive a voicemail to email notification.
    • Users with One Talk Basic Voicemail and One Talk Basic Visual Voicemail will only receive the audio recording as an email attachment.
    • Users with One Talk Premium Visual Voicemail will receive both a transcription of the voicemail and an attached audio recording.
    		  

    One Talk Voicemail to Text
    Review full answer
    Description How To
    Available for specific Apple iPhone devices with One Talk service added. See eligible device compatibility.
    • $2.99 monthly recurring subscription charge
    • Up to:
      • 80-message storage capacity
      • 3-minute message duration on iOS
    • Call return
    		  

    Paging
    Review full answer
    Description How To
    Desk phones can place a paging call to all other One Talk capable desk phones on the same LAN.
    • Feature disabled by default and needs to be enabled on every desk phone wanting to send/receive a page.
    • Once a user presses the paging button, they can start speaking to broadcast their message. Message is played through the speakerphone.
    • The T67LTE Desk Phone does not support paging.
    		 For additional details, refer to One Talk Administrator Guide.

    Pre-Alerting Announcement
    Review full answer
    Description How To
    Play an audio file of your choice while the caller waits to be connected when your number is called.

    Pre-Alerting Announcement is enabled in the One Talk portal by managing the individual One Talk phone number User Features using the path in the How To column.    		 Steps to Access: One Talk Portal: Lines & Devices>Select Phone Number (User Features)

    Remote Call Pickup with Barge In
    Review full answer
    Description How To
    Allows other members of your business to remotely pick up your line while it is ringing or join your call in progress with or without a warning tone.

    Remote Call Pickup with Barge In can be disabled in the One Talk portal by managing the individual One Talk phone number User Features using the path in the How To column.    		 Steps to Access: One Talk Portal: Lines & Devices > Select Phone Number (User Features)

    Reporting & Analytics
    Review full answer
    Description How To
    • Easy-to-use dashboard in the One Talk Administrator Portal
      • Call Detail Report: Overview of all calls for a business
      • Hunt Group Report: Overview of calls received via Hunt Group lines
      • Auto Receptionist Report: Overview of calls received via Auto Receptionist lines
      • Call Volume Report: Summary of inbound/outbound calls for user lines
    • Information to help improve business communications
      • Better understand business communications and call flows
      • Help improve customer and employee experience and satisfaction
      • Improve business decisions for customer responsiveness, retention, cost management, and employee productivity
      • Analyze One Talk usage
    		 For additional details, refer to One Talk Administrator Guide.

    Selective Call Acceptance / Rejection
    Review full answer
    Description How To
    Allows members to accept specific calls based on conditions the user defines. Accepts or rejects incoming calls based on pre-defined conditions.

    Selective Call Acceptance / Rejection can be enabled and configured in the One Talk portal. The individual One Talk phone number User Features using the path in the How To column.    		 Steps to Access: One Talk Portal: Lines & Devices>Select Phone Number (User Features)

    Simultaneous Ring Service
    Review full answer
    Description How To
    Allows members to have more than one phone number ring when someone calls your number. Configure up to 10 phone numbers to ring when someone calls your number. Numbers can include One Talk and non-One Talk phone numbers.

    Simultaneous Ring can be enabled and configured in the One Talk portal by managing the individual One Talk phone number User Features using the path in the How To column.    		 Steps to Access: One Talk Portal: Lines & Devices>Select Phone Number (User Features)

    Spam Filter & Inbound Caller Name ID
    Review full answer
    Description How To
    Verizon network-level Spam Filter & Inbound Caller Name ID can be added to One Talk Standard, Plus, Pro, Hunt Group and Call Queue lines at no additional charge and is available for incoming calls to the following One Talk lines:
    • Smartphones (with One Talk Native Dialer)
    • Desk Phones
    • Mobile/Desktop Apps
    • Hunt Groups
    • Call Queues

    Calls identified by the Spam Filtering platform will be displayed on a device's screen as "Potential Spam, Potential Fraud, or Robo Caller" with the calling phone number as part of the Inbound Caller Name ID. Calls identified as "high risk" spam will be sent to voicemail.

    Calls to Hunt Groups and Call Queues will be terminated and not be sent to endpoint devices.

    		 Default is "ON". See Managing Unwanted Spam Calls with Verizon One Talk page for more information.

    Text Messaging
    Review full answer
    Description How To
    Mobile devices associated with smartphones, One Talk Dialer or One Talk mobile app can send and receive text messages.
    • The T77LTE and T67LTE Desk Phones support Text SMS but not MMS (Multimedia Messaging Service - for pictures, video, etc.).
    		 Verizon One Talk app on Android device tutorial

    Verizon One Talk app on iOS device tutorial

    Video Calling
    Review full answer
    Description How To
    Telephone numbers associated with video capability can receive and send video in a 2-party call.

    Compatible with the T49G and VZP59 desk phone, One Talk mobile app to any Video Calling-enabled Android smartphone or tablet. Video Calling is not compatible with FaceTime on iOS devices.    		 How To: Adding Video to a Voice Call
    How To: Making a Video Call on One Talk

    Voicemail Operator Opt Out
    Review full answer
    Description How To
    Users with the Premium Visual Voicemail option have the ability to enable a personal operator option which allows callers to dial 0 to opt out of a user's voicemail and be transferred to an operator.  

*To view the PDF file, you may need to download the free Adobe Acrobat Reader.
Android is a trademark of Google, Inc.