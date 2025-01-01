|
Orbic Chromebook Overview
Find all Orbic Chromebook Support information here. Learn how to set up and troubleshoot issues with our how-to guides.
Activation
Set up & activate your device
Here's how to quickly set up your Orbic Chromebook.
Information
Transfer contacts & media
Find the best way to transfer your pictures, videos, contacts and other content from one device to another. See step-by-step instructions for devices by operating system.
FAQs
Connected device plans - data for non-phone devices FAQs
Find support for plans including unlimited and shared data options to connect your tablet, smartwatch and other smart devices to the Verizon network.
FAQs
Verizon Cloud FAQs
Get storage for photos, videos, contacts, music and more with the Verizon Cloud app. Learn to back up and sync content across devices.
Additional support
How to Use
Determine Software Version - Windows
Here's how to determine what version of Windows your computer is running.
How to Use
Orbic Chromebook - Activate / Set Up Device
Here's how to quickly set up your Orbic Chromebook.
How to Use
Orbic Chromebook - Add / Edit / Delete a Contact
Here's how to add, edit or remove a contact entry on your Orbic Chromebook.
How to Use
Orbic Chromebook - Add a User Account
Here's how to add a user profile so multiple people can use your Orbic Chromebook.
How to Use
Orbic Chromebook - Add a Virtual Private Network
Here's how to add a virtual private network (VPN) to your Orbic Chromebook.
How to Use
Orbic Chromebook - Add an Existing Google Account
Here's how to add your Google (Gmail) account on your Orbic Chromebook.
How to Use
Orbic Chromebook - Adjust Brightness / Display Settings
Here's how to adjust screen brightness and other display settings (e.g., Screen saver, Sleep, Display size, etc.) for your Orbic Chromebook.
How to Use
Orbic Chromebook - Adjust Volume
Here's how to manage volume controls if your Orbic Chromebook doesn't vibrate or make sounds when receiving messages or other notifications.
How to Use
Orbic Chromebook - Allow / Block Browser Cookies
Here’s how to check whether the browser is set to allow cookies if you can't view website images or web pages on your Orbic Chromebook.
How to Use
Orbic Chromebook - Capture a Screenshot
Here's how to capture a screenshot on your Orbic Chromebook.
How to Use
Orbic Chromebook - Check Device Storage
If your Orbic® Chromebook® is running low on storage, it can cause crashes, slow performance, freezing apps, etc. Check your available memory to prevent these issues.
Troubleshooting
Orbic Chromebook - Check for Physical Damage
Here's how to help determine if your Orbic Chromebook has liquid or other physical damage.
How to Use
Orbic Chromebook - Clear Temporary Internet Files
Clearing temporary internet files on your Orbic Chromebook can fix browsing issues (e.g., pages not displaying, etc.), help keep your device running smoothly, and protect your privacy by removing stored data from websites you've visited.
How to Use
Orbic Chromebook - Enable / Disable / Modify SIM PIN
Here's how to change the SIM PIN for your Orbic Chromebook or turn it on or off.
How to Use
Orbic Chromebook - Enable / Disable / Modify Screen Lock
Here's how to set up, change or disable the screen lock option (e.g., password, pattern, etc.) for your Orbic Chromebook.
How to Use
Orbic Chromebook - Extend Battery Life
Here's how to extend battery life, view charging status / remaining battery and determine what uses the most power on your Orbic Chromebook.
How to Use
Orbic Chromebook - Factory Data Reset (Powered On)
Here's how to factory / hard reset your Orbic Chromebook if the screen freezes or app, audio or sync issues occur.
How to Use
Orbic Chromebook - Insert / Remove SIM Card
Here's how to properly insert or remove a SIM card for your Orbic Chromebook.
How to Use
Orbic Chromebook - Install Device Software Updates
Here's how to check for and install software updates on your Orbic Chromebook.
How to Use
Orbic Chromebook - Language Selection
Here's how to change the language used on your Orbic Chromebook.
How to Use
Orbic Chromebook - Move Files from Internal Storage to External Storage
Here's how to move files from internal storage on your Orbic Chromebook to a USB flash drive.
How to Use
Orbic Chromebook - Open Web Browser
Here's how to open a web browser on your Orbic Chromebook.
Troubleshooting
Orbic Chromebook - Power the Device On / Off
Here's how to turn your Orbic Chromebook on or off, which can help if its unresponsive, frozen or runs slow.
How to Use
Orbic Chromebook - Remove Gmail Account
Removing a Google™ (Gmail™) account from your your Orbic® Chromebook® can be helpful when switching accounts, troubleshooting login or email sync issues, or ensuring your data stays private.
How to Use
Orbic Chromebook - Remove a User Account
Here's how to remove a user profile on your Orbic Chromebook.
How to Use
Orbic Chromebook - Save Pictures from Browser
Here's how to save images viewed from websites on your Orbic Chromebook.
How to Use
Orbic Chromebook - Set Date and Time
If your Orbic Chromebook shows the incorrect date and/or time, here's how to correct it.
How to Use
Orbic Chromebook - Set Wallpaper
Here's how to set wallpaper for the screen on your Orbic Chromebook.
How to Use
Orbic Chromebook - Sign In / Out
Here's how to sign in/out of additional user accounts set up on your Orbic Chromebook.
How to Use
Orbic Chromebook - Turn Bluetooth On / Off
Here's how to turn Bluetooth for your Orbic Chromebook on or off and make it visible to other devices for pairing.
How to Use
Orbic Chromebook - Turn Data On / Off
Turning data on your Orbic Chromebook provides access to online services over the cellular network, while turning it off will impact that experience unless connected to Wi-Fi.
How to Use
Orbic Chromebook - Turn Wi-Fi On / Off
Turn Wi-Fi on if you want to connect your Orbic Chromebook to an available Wi-Fi network, or turn it off to troubleshoot or conserve battery life.
How to Use
Orbic Chromebook - Unblock SIM PIN
Here's how to unblock the SIM PIN for your Orbic Chromebook.
Apps & Widgets
Orbic Chromebook - Uninstall Apps
Here's how to remove or delete apps if your Orbic Chromebook is unresponsive, freezes or an app won't open.
How to Use
Orbic Chromebook - View Battery Info
Here's how to check the battery specs (e.g., Usage Time, Standby Time, etc.) for your Orbic Chromebook.
How to Use
Orbic Chromebook - View Device ID
Here's how to find the device ID (IMEI) for your Orbic Chromebook.
How to Use
Orbic Chromebook - View MAC Address
Here's how to view the Wi-Fi MAC address for your Orbic Chromebook.
How to Use
Orbic Chromebook - View SIM Card Number
Here's how to view the SIM card number associated with your Orbic Chromebook.
How to Use
Orbic Chromebook - View Signal Strength
Here's how to view signal strength on your Orbic Chromebook.
How to Use
Orbic Chromebook - View Software Version
Here's how to view the software version your Orbic Chromebook is running.
How to Use
Orbic Chromebook - Add / Remove a Wi-Fi Connection
Here's how to connect to a Wi-Fi network or remove a saved connection on your Orbic Chromebook.
Troubleshooting
Orbic Chromebook Troubleshooting Assistant
This online tool will help you identify and resolve problems with your Orbic Chromebook. Get online technical support and help with common issues.
How to Use
Orbic Chromebook User Guide (PDF)
This User Guide can help you get the most out of Orbic Chromebook. Learn about set up, advanced feature use and navigation.
Apps & Widgets
Software Upgrade Assistant (Orbic) - Enable / Disable Auto Updates
Here's how to enable or disable automatic updates in the Software Upgrade Assistant for Orbic devices.
How to Use
Software Upgrade Assistant (Orbic) - Initial Setup
Here's how to install the Orbic Upgrade Assistant on your laptop or computer.
How to Use
Software Upgrade Assistant (Orbic) - Repair Assistant
Here's how to repair software issues on your Orbic device or complete an update if the software update failed.