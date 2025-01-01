|
Smart Wrist™ by Orbic® Overview
Find all Orbic Smart Wrist Support information here. Learn how to set up and troubleshoot issues with our how-to guides.
How to Use
Orbic Smart WRIST - Add an Existing Google Account
Here's how to add an existing Google (Gmail) account to your Orbic Smart WRIST.
How to Use
Orbic Smart WRIST - Reply to an Email Message
Here's how to reply to email from your Orbic Smart WRIST.
How to Use
Orbic Smart WRIST - Restart Device
Here's how to restart your Smart Wrist if it crashes or resets, freezes or runs slowly.
Apps & Widgets
Orbic Smart WRIST - Update Apps
Here's how to update the apps for your Orbic Smart WRIST.
How to Use
Smart Wrist by Orbic - Access Notification Panel
Here's how to view and dismiss notifications for your Smart Wrist.
How to Use
Smart Wrist by Orbic - Activate / Set Up Device
Here's how to quickly set up your Smart Wrist.
How to Use
Smart Wrist by Orbic - Add / Remove a Wi-Fi Network
Here's how to connect to a Wi-Fi network or remove a saved connection on your Smart Wrist.
How to Use
Smart Wrist by Orbic - Adjust Brightness / Display Settings
Here's how to adjust the brightness and screen timeout settings for your Smart Wrist.
How to Use
Smart Wrist by Orbic - Adjust Vibrate Mode
Here's how to adjust the vibration settings on your Smart Wrist.
How to Use
Smart Wrist by Orbic - Adjust Volume Controls
Here's how to manage volume controls if your Smart Wrist doesn't vibrate or make sounds when receiving calls, texts or emails.
How to Use
Smart Wrist by Orbic - Check Device Storage
Here's how to check available space if your Smart Wrist runs slowly / crashes, apps freeze or you can't save media.
Apps & Widgets
Smart Wrist by Orbic - Clear App Cache
Here's how to clear temporary storage on your Smart Wrist to improve performance.
How to Use
Smart Wrist by Orbic - Create and Send a Text Message
Here's how to create and send a text message from your Smart Wrist by Orbic.
How to Use
Smart Wrist by Orbic - Delete Paired Bluetooth Connection
Here's how to remove paired Bluetooth devices from your Smart Wrist by Orbic.
How to Use
Smart Wrist by Orbic - Enable / Disable / Modify SIM PIN
Here's how to change the SIM PIN for your Smart Wrist by Orbic or turn it on / off.
How to Use
Smart Wrist by Orbic - Enable / Disable / Modify Screen Lock
Here's how to set up, change or disable the screen lock option (PIN) for your Smart Wrist.
How to Use
Smart Wrist by Orbic - Extend Battery Life
Here are some ways to improve the battery life of your Smart Wrist by Orbic.
How to Use
Smart Wrist by Orbic - Factory Data Reset (Powered On)
Here's how to factory / hard reset your Smart Wrist if the screen freezes or call, app, audio or sync issues occur.
How to Use
Smart Wrist by Orbic - Install System Updates
Here's how to check for and install software updates on your Smart Wrist.
How to Use
Smart Wrist by Orbic - Manage Data Usage
Here's how to view the data usage and data usage cycle on your Smart Wrist.
How to Use
Smart Wrist by Orbic - Manage Do Not Disturb Settings
Here's how to check Do Not Disturb settings if your Smart Wrist isn't receiving calls or alerts for texts and email.
Troubleshooting
Smart Wrist by Orbic - Reset App
If your Smart Wrist crashes, resets itself or freezes, it may be caused by apps and this info may help.
How to Use
Smart Wrist by Orbic - Set Date and Time
If your Smart Wrist shows the incorrect date and / or time, here's how to correct it.
How to Use
Smart Wrist by Orbic - Set Ringtones
Here's how to set or change ringtones on your Smart Wrist.
Troubleshooting
Smart Wrist by Orbic - Stop Running Apps
Here's how to stop a running app, which helps if it causes your Smart Wrist to freeze, crash, reset or run slowly.
How to Use
Smart Wrist by Orbic - Turn Airplane Mode On / Off
Here's how to set your device offline by turning off all wireless connections on your Smart Wrist.
Apps & Widgets
Smart Wrist by Orbic - Turn App Permissions On / Off
Here's how to turn permissions for installed apps on your Smart Wrist on or off.
How to Use
Smart Wrist by Orbic - Turn Bluetooth On / Off
Here's how to turn Bluetooth for your Smart Wrist on or off and make it visible to other devices for pairing.
How to Use
Smart Wrist by Orbic - Turn Data On / Off
Turning data on your Smart Wrist by Orbic provides access to online services over the cellular network, while turning it off will impact that experience unless connected to Wi-Fi.
How to Use
Smart Wrist by Orbic - Turn GPS Location On / Off
GPS location access is needed by some apps on your Smart Wrist™ by Orbic® to share your location, but can be turned off to save battery life.
How to Use
Smart Wrist by Orbic - Turn Wi-Fi On / Off
Turn Wi-Fi on if you want to connect your Smart Wrist to an available Wi-Fi network, or turn it off to troubleshoot or conserve battery life.
Apps & Widgets
Smart Wrist by Orbic - Uninstall Apps
Here's how to remove or delete apps if your Smart Wrist is unresponsive, freezes or an app won't open.
How to Use
Smart Wrist by Orbic - Unlock the Device
Here's how to unlock the screen on your Smart Wrist.
Apps & Widgets
Smart Wrist by Orbic - Use Pedometer
Here's how to set up and use the pedometer on your Smart Wrist.
How to Use
Smart Wrist by Orbic - View / Delete Call History
Here's how to view and delete call history from your Smart Wrist.
How to Use
Smart Wrist by Orbic - View Battery Info
Here's info on the battery specs (e.g., Usage Time, Standby Time, etc.) for your Smart Wrist.
How to Use
Smart Wrist by Orbic - View Device ID
Here's how to find the device ID (IMEI) for your Smart Wrist.
How to Use
Smart Wrist by Orbic - View Phone Number
Here's how to view the phone number associated with your Smart Wrist.
How to Use
Smart Wrist by Orbic - View SIM Card Number
Here's how to view the SIM card number associated with your Smart Wrist.
How to Use
Smart Wrist by Orbic - View Signal Strength
Here's how to view signal strength on the Smart Wrist.
How to Use
Smart Wrist by Orbic - View Software Version
Here's how to view the software version your Smart Wrist is running.
How to Use
Smart Wrist by Orbic - View Text Messages
Here's how to view text messages from your Smart Wrist.
How to Use
Smart Wrist by Orbic Software Update
Get instructions on downloading the latest software update for performance improvements and feature enhancements to your Orbic Smart Wrist.
Troubleshooting
Smart Wrist by Orbic Troubleshooting Assistant
This online tool will help you identify and resolve problems with your Smart Wrist by Orbic. Get online technical support and help with common issues.
How to Use
Smart Wrist by Orbic User Guide (PDF)
This User Guide can help you get the most out of your Smart Wrist™ by Orbic®. Learn about set up, advanced feature use and navigation.
Apps & Widgets
Software Upgrade Assistant (Orbic) - Enable / Disable Auto Updates
Here's how to enable or disable automatic updates in the Software Upgrade Assistant for Orbic devices.
How to Use
Software Upgrade Assistant (Orbic) - Initial Setup
Here's how to install the Orbic Upgrade Assistant on your laptop or computer.
How to Use
Software Upgrade Assistant (Orbic) - Repair Assistant
Here's how to repair software issues on your Orbic device or complete an update if the software update failed.
How to Use
Software Upgrade Assistant (Orbic) - Software Update
Here's how to upgrade the software on your Orbic device if the software update failed.