Activation
Samsung Galaxy Watch8 / Watch8 Classic - Set Up with Number Share (Set Up for Myself)
Activate your Galaxy Watch8 / Watch8 Classic to get started. This ensures you can make calls, send messages, and connect to the internet.
Samsung Galaxy Watch8 - Set Up in Standalone Mode (Set Up for a Child)
Here's how to set up your Galaxy Watch8 in Kid Setup for a child using your Samsung smartphone.
FAQs
Number Share - Mobile FAQs
Learn how to share your smartphone's number with compatible smartwatches and other eligible 4G LTE connected devices with Number Share - Mobile.
Video
Get Number Share - Mobile
Stay connected while phone free. Share your mobile number with eligible devices with no app required.
FAQs
Connected device plans - data for non-phone devices FAQs
Find support for plans including unlimited and shared data options to connect your tablet, smartwatch and other smart devices to the Verizon network.