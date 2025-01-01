Security Dashboard FAQs

The Security Dashboard helps you understand how to protect your personal info and devices from online threats. This feature is built into the My Verizon app at no additional cost.* The Security Rating and Security Checklist features guide you through turning on strong security tools.
Good to know:
- The Security Dashboard reflects your usage of the Apple iOS or Android™ device it's on. It's not an overview of security for other devices on your account.
- Prepaid and non-consumer postpaid accounts aren't eligible for Security Dashboard.
*Normal data charges apply for download and use of the My Verizon app.