How to use the Verizon Protect app for your online privacy & security

There are a number of reasons you might see an error message when you try to access the Verizon Protect app. Only Verizon mobile customers are eligible to utilize the Verizon Protect app.



You might see the error message if you’re a:

Verizon Prepaid customer.

Mobile virtual network operator (MVNO) user.

Verizon employee using a concession device.

Employee Verizon business account customer employee using a company-provided device provided by your employer.

Non-Verizon customer.

If none of these apply to you and you’re still not able to access the Verizon Protect app, contact us.