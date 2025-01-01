Visual Voicemail FAQs

Basic Visual Voicemail is included on all standard monthly accounts and for iPhones on Prepaid accounts.*

On iPhone, find all Voicemail on the bottom right in the Phone app.

Android phones include a Visual Voicemail app that's not removable, even if you choose not to use the included basic service.

You can upgrade to Premium Visual Voicemail (Android) or Voicemail to Text (iPhone) by managing Services & perks in My Verizon.



If you don't have a Voicemail app on your phone, you may not be eligible to subscribe at this time.



