Voicemail to Text for iPhone® FAQs

Live Voicemail is an iOS 17 feature that shows a transcription of a caller's voicemail message as it's being recorded. This gives you the choice to pick up the call if you want.



When Live Voicemail is enabled on your device, it overrides Verizon's Voicemail to text for iPhone feature. That means you won't get voicemail transcriptions by text message for any voicemails coming through Live Voicemail.

This override applies except when the device is: