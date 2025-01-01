Block and unblock calls, texts, services on your mobile account FAQs

From the My Verizon Blocks page, you can prevent devices on your account from being able to purchase and/or use certain types of calling, messaging and purchasing services.
You can:
- Block calls & messages: Prevent a device from getting unwanted calls and texts from a specific number.*
- Block services: Turn on or off options to prevent in-app purchases, set preferences for blocking incoming and outgoing picture and video messages, and control Video Calling use on your device.
Keep in mind: Only the Account Owner or Account Manager can block or unblock these services. Learn more about account access roles.
*If you have Verizon Family, this option may not be available in My Verizon. Instead you can use the Verizon Family app to block up to 20 numbers for yourself and enrolled dependents.