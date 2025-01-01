Block and unblock calls, texts, services on your mobile account FAQs

From the My Verizon Blocks page, you can prevent devices on your account from being able to purchase and/or use certain types of calling, messaging and purchasing services.



You can:

Block calls & messages : Prevent a device from getting unwanted calls and texts from a specific number.*

: Prevent a device from getting unwanted calls and texts from a specific number.* Block services: Turn on or off options to prevent in-app purchases, set preferences for blocking incoming and outgoing picture and video messages, and control Video Calling use on your device.

Keep in mind: Only the Account Owner or Account Manager can block or unblock these services. Learn more about account access roles.



