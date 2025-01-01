Verizon Privacy Dashboard for mobile customers FAQs

Our customers and website visitors can limit the "sale" and "sharing" of personal information and use of personal information for certain types of targeted advertising described below. Some state privacy laws give consumers the right to make these opt out choices. We may "sell", "share" or use personal information for targeted advertising as defined by state privacy laws in the following ways:



We share or allow third-party advertising and ad measurement companies, including social media companies, to collect information about your activity on our websites and in our apps through the use of cookies, pixels, beacons, tags, scripts, identifier matching and similar technologies on our digital properties. We may also disclose personal information we have about you to these companies that they can use to help us provide more relevant Verizon advertising on our own sites and on non-Verizon sites and apps. These companies can use information we share and combine it with information they may have about you, including information they collect about your activity and behavior from your visits to others' sites and apps, to serve targeted advertising to you on other sites and platforms, to serve you with ads based on your interests, and to find other potential customers. We also use personal information obtained about you from other companies to serve you with ads that are more relevant to you.



We also disclose or use personal information as part of our advertising and viewership measurement programs.*



You can let us know that you do not want personal information about you used for these activities by opting out on our Your Privacy Choices page or by using a browser-based Global Privacy Control signal. More details and instructions for each type of user can be found on our Your Privacy Choices page.



You can find more details about the state laws and our privacy practices in the Verizon Privacy Policy State Section and California Privacy Notice.



