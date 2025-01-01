Damaged Device Fee FAQs

The Damaged Device Fee is applied when a device is returned as defective for a Certified Like-New Replacement device, but is found to have been misused, has liquid damage, hardware alterations or unreasonable wear and tear.
Use our Check for Physical Damage page to see if your device has any of these types of damage.
|
Due to inactivity, your session will end in approximately 2 minutes. Extend your session by clicking OK below.
Due to inactivity, your session has expired. Please sign in again to continue.
What is the Damaged Device Fee?
The Damaged Device Fee is applied when a device is returned as defective for a Certified Like-New Replacement device, but is found to have been misused, has liquid damage, hardware alterations or unreasonable wear and tear.
What happens if the Damaged Device Fee is charged?
You'll be notified by email if a Damaged Device Fee is assessed. The email should contain pictures of the returned device, including:
- Written details, with arrows pointing to specific damage areas
- The unique Device ID label
- Shipping box to demonstrate that the damage did not occur during transportation
Notes:
- Devices can't be returned once they're received at our warehouse.
- It's essential to have an accurate, updated email address on both your account and the replacement device order so that we can contact you about your device.
How much is the Damaged Device Fee?
The exact fee depends on the level and type of damage, but it can equal the retail price of the device. The minimum fee depends on the type of device:
- $99 for basic phones and other connected devices
- $299 for smartphones and tablets
- $329 for iPhone® 6 and newer
For more information, check out our Check for Physical Damage page to learn more about the types of damage that may result in a Damaged Device Fee.
Can I return my damaged device, pay the damaged device fee and get my device fixed?
No, if you turn in your device as defective for a Certified Like-New Replacement device, we can't send the device back to you or fix it.
If your device is damaged, go to our Repair or replace mobile devices FAQs page for replacement options.
Can the Damaged Device Fee be canceled or reversed?
How will I be charged for the Damaged Device Fee and when do I pay it?
The fee will appear on your bill within 1-2 bill cycles after the fee is assessed. You'll be required to pay the fee as part of your bill charges for that month.
What should I check before I return a device to avoid being charged a Damaged Device Fee?
The types of damage that could result in a Damaged Device Fee include:
- Charging port damage
- Damage to the device display
- Liquid damage
- Physical damage
- Unauthorized modifications or alterations to hardware. Examples include:
- Bezels (cases) that involve opening the case and removing the original bezel
- Non-factory device color
- Non-removable battery/back panel (Doesn't include back panels that can be removed for battery access)
- Device screens that have been replaced by a customer or non-authorized agent
- After-market decorations that are affixed permanently to the device
- Note: Most of these alterations are cosmetic but since they involve opening the device's case in a way that voids a manufacturer's original warranty, these changes may result in a Damaged Device Fee.
Check if your device has any of these types of damage with our Check for Physical Damage page.
Do I still have to pay the Damaged Device Fee if I have device protection?
Yes, if you return your device for a Certified Like-New Replacement device and it's damaged, you'll still be assessed the fee.
If you have qualifying device protection and your device is damaged, you should file a claim for your device. Refer to our File an insurance claim FAQs to learn about filing a claim.
Or, if you don't have device protection, check out your other options for replacing a damaged device.
What are my options for a damaged device?
If your device is damaged, go to our Repair or replace mobile devices FAQs page for replacement options.