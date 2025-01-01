Wireless Phone Protection FAQs

Wireless Phone Protection gives you:
- Coverage for loss, theft and damage (including water damage).
- As soon as next-day device replacement.
- Unlimited cracked glass repair for select smartphones, for a $0 deductible.*
- For Florida customers only: Coverage for post-warranty malfunctions (insurance terms and damage deductible apply).
For detailed information on device protection options, view our brochures.
*Select smartphones that only have cracked glass are eligible; damage beyond that is not eligible for cracked glass repair. Subject to parts availability, in select locations, which are subject to change at any time. Availability of same-day repair depends on criteria such as claim approval time and technician availability. Repairs are performed by an Asurion-certified technician and come with a 12-month warranty. Check current device eligibility. Eligibility for cracked screen repair will be determined at time of claim approval.