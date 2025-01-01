Wireless Phone Protection FAQs

To qualify for Wireless Phone Protection, you must enroll within 30 days of, or, during one of these events:

Purchase a new device and activate it on a new line.

Upgrade to a new device on an existing active line.

Bring your own device* and activate it on a new line of service, provided it meets these criteria and provided your device is eligible for device protection. Device is compatible with the Verizon network. Device is fully functioning, without damage (including cracked glass / screens) and free of defects/malfunctions. Device isn't lost or stolen. Device isn't going to be activated on an existing line.



You can check your eligibility in My Verizon. You're eligible to enroll a line in any device protection option listed under Protection and Security.



