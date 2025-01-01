Get a discounted rate when you bundle monthly subscriptions to Netflix Premium and AMC+.
+play promos - FAQs
Promotional offers through +play are no longer available.
New subscription enrollments are no longer available through +play. You can keep and manage any active +play subscriptions you already have. To shop for streaming content, learn about other perks available with myPlan and myHome.
Get Netflix Premium and AMC+ Bundle FAQs
- Canceling the bundle will cancel both services. You can’t cancel just one service of the bundle.
- If you cancel the services prior to the end of the end of your billing period (month) you’ll have access to the subscriptions until the end of the month.
- If you link an existing Netflix account to your bundle subscription, cancellation of the bundle on +play will not automatically cancel your Netflix membership. Netflix will automatically resume charging your existing payment method they have on file once your bundle subscription ends.
- Go to the Manage page on +play. Within the subscriptions section, select the bundle offer of Netflix and AMC+.
- On the bundle tile, to cancel the subscription, simply move the toggle over. You’ll see a notification that you’re unsubscribed and will no longer be billed for the bundle.
Who’s eligible to get the Netflix Premium and AMC+ Bundle offer?
This offer applies to new customers of AMC+ and new and existing customers of Netflix.
I have a Netflix Premium subscription through Netflix. Can I purchase the bundle?
Yes. And you can migrate your Netflix account to the +play offer when you activate Netflix as part of the bundle.
I purchased Netflix a la carte through +play. Can I purchase the bundle?
If you subscribed to Netflix à la carte through +play you are NOT eligible for the Netflix Premium and AMC+ Bundle offer.
If you cancel the a la carte service and wait until the end of the billing cycle you become eligible for the bundle offer if it is still available.
I purchased the Netflix 12 Months on Us offer through +play. Can I purchase the Netflix Premium and AMC+ Bundle?
If you purchased the Netflix 12 months on Us offer you are NOT eligible for the bundle at this time. At the end of your promotional period, you become eligible for the bundle if it is still available.
I purchased a AMC+ subscription through AMC+. Will my account migrate over to +play and am I eligible for the bundle?
Your AMC+ subscription can’t migrate to +play. You can cancel and subscribe to the bundle in +play.
I purchased AMC+ a-la-carte through +play. Can I purchase the Netflix Premium and AMC+ Bundle?
If you have AMC+ a la carte through +play you are not eligible for the Netflix Premium and AMC+ Bundle offer.
If you cancel the a la carte service and wait until the end of the billing cycle, you may become eligible for the bundle if it is still available.
I already subscribe to Netflix or AMC+ outside of Verizon. Can I migrate my subscription over to +play?
You can migrate your Netflix subscription over to +play, but not your AMC+ subscription.
When does my Netflix Premium with AMC+ subscription start?
Your subscription of Netflix Premium with AMC+ begins after you have activated the first service of the bundle offer. The subscription will auto-renew monthly at the then prevailing rate (+tax) until you cancel.
If you do not activate at least one service within the activation window (30 days), Verizon will automatically cancel the bundle.
Can I cancel the Netflix Premium and AMC+ offer at any time?
Yes. You can cancel the Netflix Premium and AMC+ at any time through the Manage page on the +play website:
How do I cancel my Netflix Premium and AMC+ Bundle subscription?
To cancel your bundle subscription:
About the Buy Annual subscription, get Netflix on us for 1 year offer
- You're charged for the seasonal or annual subscription at time of activation of the Annual subscription. You will be billed the full cost of the Annual subscription upfront.
- If you don't activate your Annual subscription within the activation window (30 days), the Annual subscription and Netflix promotion are automatically canceled.
- After the Annual subscription term is over, you’re billed monthly at the then-current rate plus tax for the subscription, unless you cancel.
- After the one year of Netflix Premium promotional period, you’ll be billed monthly at the then-current rate plus tax for the Netflix Premium subscription unless you cancel.
- If you cancel the seasonal or annual subscription before the end of the initial billing period, you'll have access to the subscription until the end of the subscription year. (e.g., If you cancel after 5 months, you still have access to the annual subscription for the full 12 months).
- If you cancel Netflix Premium during the 1-year promotional period, you'll still have access for the remainder of the 1-year promotional period.
- If you linked an existing Netflix account to your +play offer, cancellation of the Netflix subscription on +play won't automatically cancel the Netflix subscription through Netflix after the promotional period.
- Netflix automatically resumes charging your existing payment method on file when the Netflix on us subscription through +play ends.
- To review the details of the Netflix membership, visit your Account page on the Netflix website.
- Go to the Manage page on +play. Within the subscriptions section, select Netflix on Us and/or Annual subscription.
- On each of the tiles, to cancel the subscription, simply click the tile you would like to cancel. In the next screen click cancel.
- You'll see a notification that you’re unsubscribed, and will no longer be billed by +play for the offer.
What is the Buy Annual subscription, get Netflix on us for 1 year offer?
The participating seasonal or annual subscription through +play, and get Netflix Premium for a year on us is no longer available.
When does my Annual subscription and Netflix on Us subscriptions and billing start?
Your one (1) year Netflix Premium offer period begins from the time of purchase and activation of the participating annual subscription:
This promotional offer is non-refundable.
Can I cancel the Buy Annual subscription, get Netflix on us for 1 year offer at any time?
Yes. You can cancel the qualifying seasonal or annual subscription or the Netflix Premium promotion at any time:
This promotional offer is non-refundable.
How do I cancel my Annual subscription and Netflix on Us offer subscription?
To cancel your offer subscription: