Verizon Visa® Card FAQs – earn Verizon Dollars

The Verizon Visa Card is designed for Verizon Fios Account Owners with at least one active Fios service or Verizon wireless customers who are Account Owners or Account Managers with up to 12 phone lines maximum (depending on plan) on their wireless account. Upon approval, new card holders will receive a Verizon Visa Signature® Card from Synchrony Bank.
Use the card and earn rewards on every purchase, everywhere your Verizon Visa Card is accepted. Buy gas, shop at grocery stores, dine out or order-in and more, and earn Verizon Dollars1 to redeem toward Verizon purchases or to use toward your monthly Verizon wireless or Verizon Fios bills.2
More benefits:
- New Card Holder Offer - Get up to $50 cash back with Verizon Visa Card.3 Get $50 as statement credit when you open an account and make one purchase in the first 90 days. Get an additional $100 statement credit when you spend $1,500 using your card in the first 90 days. Limited time offer.
- New enrollees to Verizon's Auto Pay for wireless bills can get up to $10 off/month off each eligible account or line, up to 12 lines maximum, depending on your plan.4
- New enrollees to Verizon's Auto Pay for Fios bills can get up to $10/mo off each eligible Fios service, up to $20/mo depending on the combination of services you select.4
- No annual fee and foreign transaction fees.5
- 2 free TravelPass days per calendar year (a $24 value). You must apply for the Verizon Visa Card through your Verizon wireless account in order to get TravelPass days. TravelPass eligibility rules apply.
1 Purchases are subject to credit approval. Verizon Dollars have no cash value, are issued for reward purposes only and cannot be purchased, sold, transferred, redeemed for cash or Verizon gift cards, or used for security deposits for Verizon wireless or Verizon Fios account services. Visit The Verizon Visa Signature Credit Card Rewards Program Terms & Conditions for details.
2 Wireless customers who are also Fios customers must be enrolled in the Mobile + Home Discount to apply earned Verizon Dollars to their Verizon Fios bill.
3 Account Opening Offer: To apply, you must be a Verizon wireless Account Owner or Account Manager on an account with up to 12 phone lines max (depending on plan) or Fios Account Owner with at least one active Fios service. In order to qualify for this offer, you must (i) apply and be approved for a Verizon Visa Signature® Card account; (ii) make your first purchase within 90 days to receive a $50 statement credit and (iii) make $1,500 in qualifying purchases within the first 90 days of account opening to receive the $100 statement credit. Only one offer per account. Account must remain open and in good standing at time statement credit is applied to the Account. Statement credit will post to account 1-2 billing cycles after first purchase is made. A $100 statement credit will post to account 1-2 billing cycles after the spend threshold of $1,500 is met within 90 days. Statement credit(s) cannot be used to satisfy the required monthly payment on your credit card account and may not be redeemed for cash or cash equivalent. This offer is available for applicants who are approved starting 1/23/2025. We reserve the right to discontinue or alter the terms of this offer at any time. Limited time offer.
4 Enrollment in Verizon's Auto Pay and paper-free billing is required for Verizon bill discount of up to $10/mo off each eligible account or line, up to 12 lines maximum, depending on plan and/or up to $10/mo off each eligible Fios service, up to $20/mo depending on the combination of services you select. Visit our Wireless Auto Pay FAQs or Fios Auto Pay FAQs for more info. Verizon customers who are receiving Auto Pay discounts because they are currently enrolled in Auto Pay and paper-free billing via other qualifying methods will only receive the same discounts if they re-enroll using the Verizon Visa Card.
5 For New Accounts as of 1/1/25: Verizon Visa Signature® Card: Variable Purchase APRs are 22.99%, 27.99% or 33.99%. Variable Penalty APRs are 32.99%, 37.99% or 39.99%. Min Interest Charge $2. Variable Cash APRs are 27.24%, 32.24% or 38.24% and 5% Fee ($10 min). Variable Bal Trans APRs are 22.99%, 27.99% or 33.99% and 5% Fee ($5 min)