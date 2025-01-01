Verizon Visa® Card FAQs – earn Verizon Dollars

Earn: Verizon Fios Account Owners or Verizon wireless Account Owners and Account Managers can apply for the Verizon Visa Card and if approved, can earn on every purchase, everywhere your Verizon Visa Card is accepted1. Verizon Dollars2 earned by any Verizon Visa Card holder on the same Verizon wireless or Verizon Fios account will accumulate together in a shared Verizon Dollar Bank that is accessible on the Verizon Visa Card Dashboard in My Verizon app and website, and the Verizon Visa Card app.



Redeem: Verizon Fios Account Owners or Verizon wireless Account Owners or Account Managers can redeem Verizon Dollars and can claim rewards. Additionally, if your Verizon Visa Card is stored in the wallet of another Verizon wireless or Fios account, your Verizon Dollars digital wallet will be shown to the Account Owners or Account Managers of this account and be available for use.



If your Verizon wireless account access role changes, your access to the digital wallet of Verizon Dollars may be affected. For example, if you are no longer a Verizon wireless Account Owner or Verizon wireless Account Manager, you will not be permitted to access the digital wallet of Verizon Dollars, even if you are a card holder.



If your Verizon Fios Account Owner role changes or the Verizon Fios Account Owner associated with your Verizon Fios Account is changed such that you no longer are an Account Owner with Verizon or Fios for such Account, then this is considered a cancellation Verizon Fios Account and your Verizon Dollars will be immediately forfeited. Your credit card account will function as a standard credit card and will not be eligible to earn any Verizon Dollars.



