Print a shipping label to send us your mobile device FAQs

You can print a label from My Verizon for:
- 30-day returns and exchanges of mobile devices
- Verizon early upgrade for smartphones
- Certified Like-New Replacement (warranty replacement)
- Trade-in – You can only get a new label online if you printed one when you did your trade-in. If you got a shipping kit, you must get a replacement shipping kit. Visit our How to trade in your mobile device FAQs to learn more.
You can't use a Verizon shipping label to send us purchases made at a Verizon Authorized Retailer (e.g., Best Buy, etc.). Contact the retailer for help (exception: warranty replacements).