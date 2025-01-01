Print a shipping label to send us your mobile device FAQs

To print a shipping label for 30-day returns or exchanges, early upgrades and Certified Like- New Replacements:

Visit My Orders in My Verizon. Find your order and click or tap Return. Select the product(s) to turn in to us and follow the prompts. Print the label and attach it to the shipping box.

Visit our How to trade in your mobile device FAQs for information about getting shipping materials.



Note: If you can't print a return label from the My Verizon app or website, contact us.