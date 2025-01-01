Verizon LTE Home Internet plans FAQs

We offer 2 LTE Home Internet monthly plans:



LTE Home - Wireless home internet, powered by our 4G LTE network. Play, stream and connect, free from annual contracts, extra fees and complicated setup.

LTE Home Plus - All the benefits of LTE Home, plus:

Whole-Home Wi-Fi which includes 1 optional extender. Learn about adding Wi-Fi extenders to improve coverage in your home. 3

4-year price lock guarantee. 1,2

Learn about our Mobile + Home Discount, to get up to $10/mo towards an eligible perk (e.g., Netflix & Max (W/Ads), Disney Bundle, etc.).

Both plans let you add perks for entertainment, shopping and more for $10/month each (plus taxes and fees). 1 perk per account. Check our LTE Home Internet page for current promotions.



1 Applies if you switch to this plan on or after 4/3/25.

2For new Verizon Home Internet (“VHI”) households who have not subscribed to a VHI service within the last 90 days. Applies only to the then-current base monthly rate exclusive of any other setup and additional equipment charges, discounts or promotion, plan perk and any other third-party services.

3Doesn't apply to Home Internet Plus plans subscribed to before 11/9/23.

