Verizon LTE Home Internet plans FAQs

Find out if Verizon LTE Home Internet is available in your area. Learn about our monthly plans and their price lock guarantees. Explore features, pricing and discounts. Learn how to add perks for entertainment, shopping and more.
Visit our Using wireless LTE Home Internet FAQs for help with LTE Home Internet service and equipment.
Shop plans or check service in your area.
What is LTE Home Internet?
LTE Home Internet is wireless home internet. A radio signal connects a 4G LTE cell tower to a receiver at your home. LTE Home is available in certain areas where there aren't other Verizon broadband options (Fios, 5G Home, etc.).
Where available, LTE delivers broadband internet that:
- Has no caps on data usage.
- Supports full HD 1080p Video streaming.
- Offers download speeds of 25 - 50 Mbps and upload speeds of 4 - 5 Mbps.
Important: LTE Home Internet service may not be compatible with some live TV streaming services. You can verify compatibility with your live TV streaming service provider.
How can I find out if LTE Home Internet is available at my address?
Use our availability checker to find out if one of our Home Internet services is available at your address:
- 5G Home Internet
- LTE Home Internet
- Fios Home Internet
Good to know:
- Wireless home internet service may require a direct line of sight between our cell site and your home. That's why sometimes addresses on the same block may have coverage, while others may not.
- If your area isn't covered by one of our Home Internet services currently, sign up for updates. We'll let you know if we extend service to your location.
What wireless LTE Home Internet plans does Verizon offer?
We offer 2 LTE Home Internet monthly plans:
LTE Home - Wireless home internet, powered by our 4G LTE network. Play, stream and connect, free from annual contracts, extra fees and complicated setup.
- Plug and play Verizon Home Internet router included.
- Monthly discount when you also have a standard monthly mobile phone plan.
- Up to $500 to cover the cost of switching from another Internet provider, if you're new to Verizon.
- Get optional perks for entertainment, shopping and more for as low as $10/month (plus taxes and fees).
- 30-Day Money-Back Guarantee.
- 3-year price lock guarantee.1,2
LTE Home Plus - All the benefits of LTE Home, plus:
- Whole-Home Wi-Fi which includes 1 optional extender. Learn about adding Wi-Fi extenders to improve coverage in your home.3
- 4-year price lock guarantee.1,2
- Learn about our Mobile + Home Discount, to get up to $10/mo towards an eligible perk (e.g., Netflix & Max (W/Ads), Disney Bundle, etc.).
Both plans let you add perks for entertainment, shopping and more for $10/month each (plus taxes and fees). 1 perk per account. Check our LTE Home Internet page for current promotions.
1 Applies if you switch to this plan on or after 4/3/25.
2For new Verizon Home Internet (“VHI”) households who have not subscribed to a VHI service within the last 90 days. Applies only to the then-current base monthly rate exclusive of any other setup and additional equipment charges, discounts or promotion, plan perk and any other third-party services.
3Doesn't apply to Home Internet Plus plans subscribed to before 11/9/23.
What's the cost of a Verizon LTE Home Internet plan?
The cost of wireless LTE Home Internet depends on the plan and payment method you choose. Potential savings include:
- $10/month discount for using Auto Pay and paper-free billing.*
- Monthly Mobile + Home Discount discount if you also have Verizon standard monthly mobile phone plans
- Up to $30/month discount if you qualify for the Verizon Forward Program.
Visit our LTE Home Internet page for current pricing, guarantee and discount information.
*When you enroll in Auto Pay and paper-free billing using your bank account or Verizon Visa® Card, you qualify for a $10/mo discount. Your discount will be applied beginning with your next bill cycle after enrollment in Auto Pay and paper-free billing.
What perks can I add to my home internet account?
When you have a LTE Home Internet plan, you can add 1 each of our optional perks to your account (e.g., Disney+, Hulu, ESPN+ (With Ads), Netflix & Max [W/Ads], etc.). Browse our perk pages to learn more.
Do the LTE Home Internet plans qualify for an income-based discount?
Yes. The Verizon Forward Program is our discounted internet service for eligible customers. Verizon Forward provides an up to $30/month discount for each eligible household.
How does the 30-Day Money-Back Guarantee work?
If you're not satisfied with LTE Home Internet, you can cancel and receive a service charge refund.*
To be eligible for the refund you must:
- Disconnect within the first 30 days after setup of service.
- Return the Verizon-owned equipment within 30 days from the date of cancellation.
- Learn more with our Verizon Home Internet (Wireless) Terms of Service.
Your 30-Day Satisfaction Guarantee refund will be either:
- A one-time bill credit.
- A refund to your original payment method if you don't have a mobile account or other wireless home internet plan with us.
If you see an unreturned equipment fee** on your bill, it may mean that:
- We're still processing your return. Allow 30-60 days for us to process and issue your refund.
- You didn't return our equipment.
When we get your return recorded, we refund this charge. In the meantime, you must cover this cost to avoid late fees.
*Limit of one credit on one eligible address on your account.
**If you cancel service, you must return the Verizon-owned equipment or you'll be charged an unreturned equipment fee.
What is the LTE Home Internet price lock guarantee?
We guarantee that your monthly LTE Home Internet service price won't change for either:
- 3 years with the LTE Home plan*
- 4 years with the LTE Home Plus plan*
And since there's no annual contract, you're in control.
When your guarantee period is over, we'll give you advance notice of pricing changes, if any.
*For new Verizon Home Internet (“VHI”) households who have not subscribed to a VHI service within the last 90 days. Applies only to the then-current base monthly rate exclusive of any other setup and additional equipment charges, discounts or promotion, plan perk and any other third-party services.
Why should I get both my mobile phone and wireless home internet service through Verizon?
When you have Verizon for mobile phone and home internet plans, you get a $15/month discount off your home internet service and get priority care. If you have a premium home internet plan* you also get a perk credit (up to $10/month).
See how you sign up for a Mobile + Home Discount.
*5G Home Ultimate, LTE Home Plus, Fios 1 Gig or Fios 2 Gig plan.
Can I get credit for an early termination fee from my current provider when I switch to Verizon LTE Home Internet?
If your current Internet provider charges an early termination fee, you may be eligible for an up to $500 bill credit when you switch to Verizon. To be eligible for this bill credit, you must:
- Have signed up for Verizon LTE Home Internet service after 4/29/21.
- Have been charged an early termination fee within 30 days before and 90 days after your Verizon LTE Home Internet setup.
Good to know:
- Only an early termination fee for disconnecting a home internet service either by itself or bundled with TV from another provider qualifies for a bill credit up to $500.
- Any other charges or services, including but not limited to, taxes, service fees, equipment fees, late fees, mobile services, or fees to disconnect standalone TV service from a satellite or cable provider, are not eligible.
If you're eligible for a bill credit, you must submit your request within 90 days of your Verizon LTE Home Internet setup. Here's how to get a bill credit for your previous provider's early termination fee:
- Go to the LTE Home Internet bill credit page.
- Upload a full copy of the final bill from your previous provider:
- Clearly show your full name, address and ETF amount.
- The name or address on your Verizon LTE Home account must match the name or address of the prior provider's bill.
- The date on the submitted bill must be no earlier than 30 days prior to or 90 days after activation of LTE Home Internet.
- The final bill must show an early termination fee. If the fee isn't displayed, contact your previous provider.
Important: You must have LTE Home Internet service with an account in good standing with Verizon for at least 90 days after receiving the early termination fee bill credit, or the credit that was applied to your account is charged back on your final Verizon bill.
How do I get Verizon LTE Home Internet?
To get LTE Home Internet, start by checking availability on our Verizon home internet page. If service is available at your location, follow the prompts to order.
How long does it take to get Verizon LTE Home Internet?
You'll see a variety of shipping and setup options when you order.
You can check the status of your home internet order by either:
- Visit the Order Status page. Use the order number and location code from our confirmation email.
- Sign in to My Verizon app or website to view your orders.
How is Verizon LTE Home Internet installed?
When you order Home Internet service, we send you a router suited to the network coverage in your area:
- LTE Home and LTE Home Plus include our Verizon Home Internet router.*
- LTE Home Plus also offers Verizon Whole-Home Wi-Fi included. Learn how to upgrade to Verizon Whole-Home Wi-Fi Plus.
Most equipment is prepared to plug and play so you can set it up yourself.
Learn how to install and set up your Verizon LTE Home Internet.
*If you cancel service, you must return the Verizon-owned equipment or you'll be charged an unreturned equipment fee.
Can I upgrade from LTE Home Internet to 5G Home Internet?
That depends on whether 5G Home Internet is available in your area* and which LTE Home Internet router you have:
- LTE Home Internet Router (1st gen) – This router doesn't have 5G capabilities, so you aren't able to upgrade to 5G Home Internet at this time. We're currently developing a way to upgrade your existing LTE Home Internet service to 5G Home Internet, where 5G Home Internet is available.
- Verizon Internet Gateway (ASK-NCQ1338) – Visit the Manage plan page in My Verizon and select the router. Follow the onscreen prompts to change your plan. When prompted, select the 5G Home Internet plan you want and complete the process for the plan change.
- This router has 5G capabilities. Learn more about using 5G on this router.
- If you have existing device payments and promotional credits for the router, you'll continue to see those applied to your line after you switch to 5G Home Internet.
*If you don't see a 5G Home Internet plan option listed in My Verizon, 5G Home Internet isn't available at your address at this time.
How do I manage my Verizon LTE Home Internet plan and service?
Use the My Verizon app or website to manage your Verizon plan and service:
- View, understand and pay your bill anytime
- Access support information and troubleshooting tools
- Discover new products and special offers
- Suspend or cancel your home internet service
Verizon is upgrading my LTE Home Internet to 5G Home Internet. What do I need to know?
As we expand our 5G Home Internet coverage, we’re upgrading LTE Home Internet customers for no additional charge. No new equipment is required.*
Learn more about 5G Home Internet upgrades.
Note: Haven't been upgraded yet? Visit our 5G Home Internet page. Sign up to be notified if 5G Home Internet becomes available at your address.
*For LTE Home Internet customers using the Verizon Internet Gateway (ASK-NCQ1338). Depends on service availability at your address.
Can I use the Verizon Home Internet equipment or service at a different location without notifying Verizon?
No. Verizon Home Internet equipment and service is for use only at the qualified service address you gave us in your order. Visit our Using wireless LTE Home Internet FAQs to learn what to do if you’re moving addresses.
What’s the LTE Home Internet heavy data usage policy?
Our policy is that if your LTE Home Internet line’s data use in a bill cycle is more than the average amount of data used by the top 5% of users on our network during the preceding 6 month period, then in times of network congestion we may reduce data speeds or prioritize your data behind other traffic for the rest of that bill cycle. If the network isn’t congested, you’ll experience little if any network performance changes. Learn more in our Customer Agreement.
We’ll notify you by email and/or text message and in My Verizon before you reach the usage limits.
Good to know: You can view your usage by visiting your Data Usage Dashboard My Verizon.
How do I cancel my LTE Home Internet plan?
To learn about canceling your LTE Home service, visit our Using wireless LTE Home Internet FAQs.
How do I return the Verizon-owned LTE Home Internet router?
To learn about returning the Verizon-owned LTE Home Equipment, visit our 5G Home & LTE Home equipment return FAQs.