8 reasons you should see if Verizon is available in your new home
Moving involves a great deal of decision-making. With all the effort that goes into finding a new home, moving to a neighborhood with Verizon available makes for easy access to reliable and fast internet.* So easy in fact, that it’s only 3 steps. Combining your home internet with a qualifyingVerizon mobile phone plan can get you some additional savings.
Here are 8 reasons you’ll want to know if Verizon is available in your new home.
Making the switch to Verizon is the easiest part of your move
There are so many moving parts when it comes to transitioning to a new home. We’ve made it easy for you to get fast* and reliable internet with more flexibility and it only takes 3 steps.
- Check your availability
- Select your plan
- Place your order.
Visit our movers hub to get started.
Already have Verizon Home Internet? Transfer your account to your new address with ease
Transfer your existing service and be assured that you’ll have internet up and running quickly in your new home. If you’re a Fios* customer, sign into your account to start the transfer. If you’re a 5G Home & LTE Home customer, get started over at our movers hub.
Verizon Home Internet comes with bonuses you won’t want to miss
Verizon offers internet plans to meet every need. Whether it’s Whole-Home Wi-Fi, 4K streaming, or competitive price guarantees, Verizon makes sure your internet can power your home in the way that works for you.
If you have your devices connected with Verizon or are looking to add more devices, you may be eligible for additional savings
Looking for deals? Verizon offers discounts when you bundle Mobile+Home, sign up for auto-pay, and more.
Verizon also honors those who serve, with specialized discounts for military & veterans, nurses, first responders, and teachers. College students can also take advantage of specialized pricing
When you make the switch to Verizon, you can bring your mobile devices
Once you discover if your new address is eligible for Verizon, take advantage of Verizon’s offers and consider looking through plans that allow you to bundle up your mobile and internet services.
Devoted to your phone, tablet or smartwatch? You’re able to bring your favorite devices over to Verizon’s network and look through perks that fit how you stay connected throughout your day such as adding Disney+, Hulu,and ESPN (With Ads) to your streaming services
Shop, manage and save on your everyday.
Take control of your subscriptions and organize offers all in one place to help you with your fresh start. With myPlan & myHome, it’s easy to save money when adding streaming and entertainment perks to your account
Verizon Access gives you access to special experiences you’ll love. Be one of the first in line for over a million tickets for your favorite artists. Enjoy your favorite sports team with unique access. Get invites to red carper movies premieres. All these perks and more, just for being a Verizon customer.
Check out our newest plans as we’re continuously adding in new ways for you to save.
See if you qualify for Verizon Forward to save during your move
Whether you’re a new or existing customer and you’re making a move to a new address, you can see if you qualify for Verizon Forward, which offers discounted internet and you can also experience all the perks of Verizon.
Once you’re settled, catch up on your Disney+ favorites
Settle in on your new couch with Disney+ offered by Verizon. With select Unlimited Plans you have the option to access and save on your subscription to Disney+, Hulu and ESPN+ (with ads) by adding the perk to myPlan or myHome.
The speed you need, from 5G home internet to fiber-optic internet services.
