Superfast internet.

Order online and we’ll waive the standard setup charge ($99.99 value).
Plus, switch to Fios and get out of your contract with up to a $500 credit to help cover your early termination fee. Details
Early Termination Fee
Offer for new Fios Internet res. customers is non-transferable and has no cash or refund value. Documentation of early termination fee (ETF) for TV, Internet and phone from your prior service provider must be provided w/in 90 days of installation and offer will be fulfilled via bill credit, to your Verizon account, in the amount of the ETF up to $500. You remain solely responsible for paying the ETF to your prior service provider. If you cancel your Verizon service w/in 90 days of installation, the ETF credit will be charged back to your final bill.
Fios Gigabit Connection gives you up to 940/880 Mbps of speed, strong enough to power up to 100 devices at once so you can stream with virtually no buffering, game with practically no lag, download and upload in seconds, and browse faster.
Get internet that’s 20 times faster than most people have and is strong enough to power up to 100 devices at once so you can stream, share and do more of everything you love at incredible speeds. That’s the power of Fios 100% fiber-optic network.
“Highest Ranked by Customers, Residential Internet Service Satisfaction in the East, Five Years in a Row.”
Details
Verizon received the highest numerical score in the East region of the J.D. Power 2013-2017 U.S. Residential Internet Service Provider Satisfaction Studies. 2017 study based on 21,701 total responses, from 6 companies measuring the opinions of customers with their internet service provider, surveyed November 2016- July 2017. Your experiences may vary. Visit jdpower.com
Let us do everything. We’ll even connect your Wi-Fi. Or DIY with our simple self-install kit complete with equipment, cables and easy to follow instructions to get you up and running in no time.
Our crew is always a click or phone call away, or available for house calls with appointments that fit your schedule.
You have 30 days to see if we’re right for you. No early termination fee if you cancel within the first 30 days. No hard feelings.
Get points just for doing what you do with Verizon. Use them to rent Videos On Demand, for popular retail cards and more. It’s our way of saying we appreciate you.
*To be eligible for My Rewards+, you must have High Speed Internet , Fios Internet , or Fios TV and a My Verizon account. My Rewards+ points are not redeemable for all On Demand titles. Restrictions apply. You will earn points for the purchase/rental once the transaction is complete.
Get exactly what you want by putting together your own combination of services.