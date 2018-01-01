Superfast internet.

quick menu

    $ 79.99 / mo

    w/ Auto Pay + taxes, equip. charges & other fees.
    Offer details

    $ 79.99 / mo

    w/ Auto Pay + taxes, equip. charges & other fees.

    Up to 940/880 Mbps (Fios Gigabit Connection)

    Do everything you want online simultaneously – even stream on up to 100 devices at once.

       

       
    A mother and son lounging on the couch using a tablet connected to the Verizon Fios network.
      
       

    Limited time offer:
    - Netflix for 1 year on us.
    If you already have a subscription, we'll cover the costs (up to $10.99/mo. for 12 mos.)

    Fios Internet - No annual contract
    Netflix: Offer avail. 1/18 – 4/18. Valid for 12 mos. of Netflix service on the $10.99/mo. “2 Screen Streaming Plan” (total value of $131.88). New or existing Netflix subscription & compatible device req’d. and must maintain qualifying Fios services for 60 days after installation, with no past-due balance. A one-time bill credit of $131.88 will be applied directly to customer’s Netflix account. Must be redeemed by 8/31/18. Not redeemable or refundable for cash. Value may be applied to a different Netflix streaming plan; exchanges in this manner may alter the duration of the offer. Netflix Service price plans subject to change. Not available to subscribers billed through iTunes or Google play unless subscriber begins a new subscription billed via alternate payment provider or via Netflix.com. See www.netflix.com/termsofuse.

    Verizon: Availability varies. Gigabit network connection to your home. Actual speeds vary due to device limits, network and other factors. Avg. speeds betw. 750-940 Mbps download / 750-880 upload. Limited-time online offer for new Internet res. custs. subscribing to a Fios Gigabit Connection (Up to 940/880 Mbps) plan. Promo rates via bill credits and increase after promo period. $10/mo. router charge, & other fees, taxes, equip. charges & terms apply. Auto Pay (ACH or bank debit card only) & paper-free billing req’d. Subj. to credit approval & may require a deposit.

Exclusive offer

Order online and we’ll waive the standard setup charge ($99.99 value).
Plus, switch to Fios and get out of your contract with up to a $500 credit to help cover your early termination fee.

 

Early Termination Fee

Offer for new Fios Internet res. customers is non-transferable and has no cash or refund value. Documentation of early termination fee (ETF) for TV, Internet and phone from your prior service provider must be provided w/in 90 days of installation and offer will be fulfilled via bill credit, to your Verizon account, in the amount of the ETF up to $500. You remain solely responsible for paying the ETF to your prior service provider. If you cancel your Verizon service w/in 90 days of installation, the ETF credit will be charged back to your final bill.

Superfast internet.

Fios Gigabit Connection gives you up to 940/880 Mbps of speed, strong enough to power up to 100 devices at once so you can stream with virtually no buffering, game with practically no lag, download and upload in seconds, and browse faster.

Get internet that’s 20 times faster than most people have and is strong enough to power up to 100 devices at once so you can stream, share and do more of everything you love at incredible speeds. That’s the power of Fios 100% fiber-optic network.

 

Top ranked in customer satisfaction – five years in a row.

“Highest Ranked by Customers, Residential Internet Service Satisfaction in the East, Five Years in a Row.”

Details

Verizon received the highest numerical score in the East region of the J.D. Power 2013-2017 U.S. Residential Internet Service Provider Satisfaction Studies. 2017 study based on 21,701 total responses, from 6 companies measuring the opinions of customers with their internet service provider, surveyed November 2016- July 2017. Your experiences may vary. Visit jdpower.com

Why Fios?

 
Switching + set up = easy

Let us do everything. We’ll even connect your Wi-Fi. Or DIY with our simple self-install kit complete with equipment, cables and easy to follow instructions to get you up and running in no time.

 
24/7 tech support

Our crew is always a click or phone call away, or available for house calls with appointments that fit your schedule.

 
Worry-free guarantee

You have 30 days to see if we’re right for you. No early termination fee if you cancel within the first 30 days. No hard feelings.

 
My Rewards+*

Get points just for doing what you do with Verizon. Use them to rent Videos On Demand, for popular retail cards and more. It’s our way of saying we appreciate you.

*To be eligible for My Rewards+, you must have High Speed Internet , Fios Internet , or Fios TV and a My Verizon account. My Rewards+ points are not redeemable for all On Demand titles. Restrictions apply. You will earn points for the purchase/rental once the transaction is complete.

Create your own perfect bundle.

Get exactly what you want by putting together your own combination of services.

Build your bundle
 

