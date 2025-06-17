Watch this video to learn how to get Apple Arcade on us with select Unlimited plans. You can enroll through My Verizon or in the My Verizon app.
|
Due to inactivity, your session will end in approximately 2 minutes. Extend your session by clicking OK below.
Due to inactivity, your session has expired. Please sign in again to continue.
How to get Apple Arcade on us
(Video Length- 1:50 )
apple-arcade-video: Video Transcript
How to get Apple Arcade on us (1:50)
How to get Apple Arcade from Verizon.
With Apple Arcade℠, everyone's a winner.
Enjoy unlimited access to hundreds of incredibly fun games across all your Apple devices, with no ads and no in-app purchases.
Learn how to get Apple Arcade on us with select Unlimited plans. Included with 5G Play More and 5G Get More plans.*
You only need one subscription to share with up to five other people on your account via Apple Family Sharing. Play across all your Apple devices.
To get started through the My Verizon app, open it up. You must be the Account Owner or an Account Manager to continue with enrollment.
Tap the Account icon from the bottom of your screen.
Next, select Services & perks.
Look for Apple Arcade and tap Learn more.
To continue with enrollment, tap Get it now.
Review the details and then select the line you want to enroll in Apple Arcade.
Only Apple devices can be used with Apple Arcade. If everything looks good, tap Continue.
The bill change summary will outline any changes to your monthly bill. Review and accept the Terms and Conditions and then tap Enroll in Apple Arcade.
You're almost done. Select a line and tap Send link to receive a special text message link to finish enrollment with Apple.
Follow the link and tap Continue. Enter your Apple ID password to sign in. Next, verify your phone number by entering the code sent. Once complete, you're ready to enjoy Apple Arcade, on us.
If you'd rather enroll from the web, go to Verizon.com and sign in to your My Verizon account.
Use the My Verizon mobile navigation to get started.**
Look for Apple Arcade and click the Learn More button.
If you have any additional questions, check out our helpful FAQ page.
*Get Apple Arcade included w/line subscribed to a 5G Play More or 5G Get More plan, or 6 mos on us w/line subscribed to a 5G Start or 5G Do More plan. After 6 mos promo ends, subscription will auto-renew at $4.99+tax/mo. per line enrolled unless you cancel. (For NM residents, Apple Arcade ends automatically after 6 mos.) Cancel anytime.
**Account > Services & perks > Services & perks overview
Apple Arcade and App Store are registered trademarks of Apple Inc.