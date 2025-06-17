How to get Apple Arcade from Verizon.



With Apple Arcade℠, everyone's a winner.



Enjoy unlimited access to hundreds of incredibly fun games across all your Apple devices, with no ads and no in-app purchases.



Learn how to get Apple Arcade on us with select Unlimited plans. Included with 5G Play More and 5G Get More plans.*



You only need one subscription to share with up to five other people on your account via Apple Family Sharing. Play across all your Apple devices.



To get started through the My Verizon app, open it up. You must be the Account Owner or an Account Manager to continue with enrollment.



Tap the Account icon from the bottom of your screen.



Next, select Services & perks.



Look for Apple Arcade and tap Learn more.



To continue with enrollment, tap Get it now.



Review the details and then select the line you want to enroll in Apple Arcade.



Only Apple devices can be used with Apple Arcade. If everything looks good, tap Continue.



The bill change summary will outline any changes to your monthly bill. Review and accept the Terms and Conditions and then tap Enroll in Apple Arcade.



You're almost done. Select a line and tap Send link to receive a special text message link to finish enrollment with Apple.



Follow the link and tap Continue. Enter your Apple ID password to sign in. Next, verify your phone number by entering the code sent. Once complete, you're ready to enjoy Apple Arcade, on us.



If you'd rather enroll from the web, go to Verizon.com and sign in to your My Verizon account.



Use the My Verizon mobile navigation to get started.**



Look for Apple Arcade and click the Learn More button.



If you have any additional questions, check out our helpful FAQ page.