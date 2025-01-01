Unlimited plans | 5G Play More FAQs

When you have 5G Play More, you can add these myPlans to other lines on your account:Unlimited Ultimate, Unlimited Plus, Unlimited Welcome.



myPlans offer:

3-year price lock guarantee - Lock in your monthly plan price when you switch.

Optional perks for entertainment, travel, shopping and more for as little as $10/month each (e.g., Disney+, Hulu, ESPN+ [With Ads], Netflix & Max, etc.).

Get our best current phone offers now and when you upgrade.



Good to know: You can have up to 12 smartphones and/or basic phone plans on your account.