Unlimited plans | 5G Play More FAQs

5G Play More is a monthly Unlimited mobile phone plan. This plan is no longer available to add to accounts.
Here's what you get with 5G Play More:
- More Mobile Hotspot – You get 25 GB premium Mobile Hotspot data then unlimited lower-speed data.
- Savings on Verizon Home Internet (where service is available)
- Apple Arcade or Google Play Pass included as long as you keep the plan (previous plan gave 12 months)
- Call Filter spam blocker included at no charge
- 5G Ultra Wideband , 5G , 4G LTE
- 50 GB Premium network access, then unlimited data – 50 GB of 5G / 4G LTE premium data/month
- Unlimited talk & text
- Mexico & Canada talk, text & data
- International texting
- myAccess rewards
- Disney+ Premium (No Ads), Hulu (With Ads), ESPN+ (With Ads) included
- Apple Music for 6 months
- Savings on Home Internet with Mobile + Home Discount