Unlimited plans | 5G Get More FAQs

5G Get More is a monthly Unlimited mobile phone plan. This plan is no longer available to add to accounts.
With 5G Get More you get:
- Unlimited Premium network access
- More Mobile Hotspot – You get 50 GB premium Mobile Hotspot data, then unlimited lower-speed data. (Previous plan versions gave 30 GB premium Mobile Hotspot data.)
- Savings on Verizon Fios Internet, 5G Home Internet or LTE Home Internet (where service is available).
- Apple Arcade or Google Play Pass included as long as you keep the plan.
- You earn 1 TravelPass day each month.
- Call Filter spam blocker included at no charge.
- 5G Ultra Wideband , 5G , 4G LTE
- Disney+ Premium (No Ads), Hulu (With Ads), ESPN+ (With Ads) included
- Apple Music included as long as you keep the plan
- myAccess rewards
- 600 GB of Verizon Cloud storage
- Up to 50% off a watch, tablet, mobile hotspot device or Hum connected device plan
- Unlimited talk & text
- Mexico & Canada talk, text & data
- International texting
- Savings on Home Internet with the Mobile + Home Discount