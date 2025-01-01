Change your mobile number FAQs

When you change your mobile number in the My Verizon app or online in My Verizon, you can select the area code and prefix. The last 4 digits will be automatically assigned to you based on what's available.
If you want to bring a number to Verizon from another carrier, see Bring your number to Verizon FAQs.
|
Due to inactivity, your session will end in approximately 2 minutes. Extend your session by clicking OK below.
Due to inactivity, your session has expired. Please sign in again to continue.
Can I choose my new mobile number when changing my number in My Verizon?
When you change your mobile number in the My Verizon app or online in My Verizon, you can select the area code and prefix. The last 4 digits will be automatically assigned to you based on what's available.
Is there a charge to change my mobile number?
There's no charge to change your mobile number in the My Verizon app or online in My Verizon.
There is a $15 fee if you call customer service to change your number.
Why do I need to select an effective date when changing my mobile number?
This effective date will determine when your number will change and billing for the new number will begin.
Note: If you have a prepaid account, you don't need to select an effective date.
When I change my number, how long will it take for the change to occur?
If you choose to change your number today, it should happen immediately after you complete the process and follow the instructions for resetting your phone. If you don't choose today, the number will change at midnight ET of the chosen day. After that you'll need to follow the provided instructions given to you for resetting your phone.
What happens if someone calls my old number after I've changed it?
Anyone who calls your old number gets a message that the number is no longer in service. Calls aren't forwarded to your new number.
What happens to my contacts, calls and messages when I change my mobile number?
When you change your mobile number, content stored in your phone remains there. Content on our network may be lost:
- Contacts and call log will stay on your mobile phone when you change your number.
- Voicemails and/or text messages may be lost when you change your number. Refer to our Voicemail FAQs.
How do I change my mobile number?
If you're an Account Owner or Account Manager you can change the mobile number for any line on the account. Visit the Change mobile number page in My Verizon.
Note: You can select the area code and prefix for your new mobile number. The last 4 digits will be automatically assigned to you based on what's available.
My Verizon app - Change Mobile Number
How do I swap numbers between mobile devices on my Verizon account?
To swap mobile phones with someone else on your Verizon account, you must contact us.
Find out more about swapping numbers between mobile phones on the same account.
I changed my number and now my phone isn't working. What should I do?
Power cycle your phone and verify your new number is working by following the steps below.
If your phone isn't working after you changed your number, try these steps:
- Turn off your phone and turn it back on.
- Wait 2-5 minutes, then turn off your phone again and turn it back on.
- Call #832 toll-free to verify that your new number is working.
If you complete these steps and your phone still isn't working, please contact us.