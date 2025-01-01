Due to inactivity, your session will end in approximately 2 minutes. Extend your session by clicking OK below.

Due to inactivity, your session has expired. Please sign in again to continue.

Home Device Advisor perk with select home internet plans FAQs

Find more topics in Additional support
Expand All
Expand All
Expand All
Expand All
Expand All

Additional support

Verizon Home Device Protect FAQs

24/7 Tech Coach expert support FAQs

Video: myHome: Home Device Support & Protection

Check Verizon 5G / LTE Home Internet

Check Verizon Fios Availability

iOS is a trademark or registered trademark of Cisco in the US and other countries and is used under license.
Apple is a registered trademark of Apple Inc.
Android is a trademark of Google, Inc.