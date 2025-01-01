Home Device Advisor perk with select home internet plans FAQs

Home Device Advisor gives you premium 24/7 tech support for eligible home tech with:
- 2 in-home expert visits every 12 months.1
- Optional product installations for only $49/product.2
You can get tech support for virtually all your home entertainment, home office and smart home products, including:
- Desktop computers3
- Printers
Routers4
- Tablets4 and e-readers
- Smartwatches (if they are not already covered by any one of the Verizon wireless device protection options)
- LCD, plasma or LED TVs
- Home theater systems (including soundbars, speakers, Blu-ray™ players, amps, etc.)
- Audio/video streaming devices4
- Gaming systems
- Smart home security systems (including door locks, video doorbells, security cameras, etc.)
- Other smart home products like thermostats, smoke detectors, light dimmers and more
Good to know: Home Device Advisor doesn't include tech support for wireless devices, such as smartphones and/or basic phones, with a line on your Verizon mobile account. However, it can help optimize connected home products with mobile devices, such as setting up your thermostat app feature on your smartphone.
Learn more by visiting our Home Device Advisor FAQs.
1Limitations and exclusions apply for in-home visits. See the Terms of Service for details on these visits.
2Installations available in select locations for selected products, which are subject to change at any time. Products must be new or fully functioning at the time of installation and Wi-Fi access must be available for certain products to be installed. Availability of installation services is contingent on certain criteria, including product type, customer location and appointment/technician availability. An adult aged 18 years or older must be present during the installation. For wall-mounted TVs, customers supply both the TV and mounting brackets, along with access to the wiring if needed for indoor installation.
3Product must be equipped with Windows® Operating System version Windows 7 or newer or Android™ version 1.6 or newer, and Apple® computers which are equipped with an Apple operating system version OS X (10) or newer, and a Chrome™ Operating System version 35.0 or newer.
4Excludes any Verizon-branded or provided audio/video streaming devices or routers supported by Verizon.