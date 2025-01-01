How to use My Verizon for prepaid

If you've never used My Verizon before (through the app or a web browser), you need to register your prepaid account first. This is a one-time process that sets up your account User ID and Password. You can then use those same credentials to sign in to My Verizon through the app or any web browser.



Note: Please have your prepaid phone with you while you register. You'll be sent a text message with a Registration PIN that you'll need to enter during the registration process.



Register for My Verizon for your mobile account from your computer or mobile device:

Download the My Verizon app to register.