Move your mobile number to another carrier FAQs

Moving your number (aka, porting out) is when you move your Verizon line of service or all of your lines of service to a different carrier.
You must keep the Verizon account open until the move is completed.
What's involved when I move my mobile number to another carrier?
How do I move my Verizon mobile phone number to another carrier?
How to move your mobile number to another carrier depends on what type of Verizon account you have.
Standard monthly accounts:
- Generate a Number Transfer PIN in My Verizon. Find out how to get a Number Transfer PIN.
- Tell your new carrier which lines you want to move. You can use the Number Transfer PIN to authorize the move of any/all lines on your account.
- Use the Number Transfer PIN and your Verizon account number to authorize the new carrier to start the transfer. The new carrier will contact Verizon, transfer your number and disconnect your line(s).
Important: Don't disconnect your Verizon line of service until after your number is moved. Otherwise you must reactivate your Verizon number before your new carrier can move it.
Note: If your line has Number Lock on, to protect against unauthorized moves, you'll see a notice in My Verizon. You must turn off Number Lock before moving a number. Visit How do I turn off Number Lock?
Fraud prevention tip: We send a confirmation text to any mobile number that requested a move. If you didn't authorize the transfer, call the number in our message.
Business accounts:
- Individual lines need a Number Transfer PIN to port out. Learn how on the Port out my number page.
- For port out requests that include 10 or more lines, call 1-800-922-0204.
How do I get a Number Transfer PIN?
To get a Number Transfer PIN you must have a standard monthly account. You must be signed in* to My Verizon as Account Owner or Account Manager.**
Use any of these methods to get a Number Transfer PIN:
- Dial #PORT from the smartphone that has the number you want to transfer.*
- Our system verifies you're dialing from the phone to be transferred.
- We send you a link to generate the Number Transfer PIN in My Verizon.
- My Verizon: Visit Create Your Number Transfer PIN. Choose Generate PIN.
- Note: In some cases, generating a Number Transfer PIN may be unavailable through My Verizon. For help with your account, contact Customer Service (800-922-0204) or visit a Verizon store.
Important:
- Keep your Number Transfer PIN and Account Number safe and don't share it with anyone except the new carrier or an Account Member. Verizon will never ask you for this information.
- The Number Transfer PIN is an account level code you can use to authorize the move of any/all of the lines on your account. Tell your new carrier which Verizon lines you want to move.
- The Number Transfer PIN is only valid for 7 days so give it to your new carrier promptly.
*If you don't have the phone which has the number you want to transfer, you can use another smartphone, tablet or computer. Follow the My Verizon website steps above.
** If you or a loved one need to move mobile lines due to intimate partner violence or abuse, call Customer Service at 800-922-0204. Learn more about Managing your Verizon mobile line in a domestic violence situation.
What's the cost to move my Verizon number to another carrier?
We don't charge a specific fee for moving numbers to or from our service. However:
- You may be charged an Early Termination fee, if your line has a minimum contract term that hasn't been completed.
- You must pay off any remaining device payment balance.
- If you move your last phone line, you must also cancel any connected device lines (i.e., smartwatch, tablet, hotspot, etc.) to stop charges for those lines.
What is Number Lock?
A scammer who gets your personal information could move your mobile number to another carrier. This is called an "unauthorized port out". The scammer then could get your calls and texts to take control of other accounts, like banking and social media.
You can set up Number Lock for free to protect your mobile number from an unauthorized move. That number can't be moved to another line or carrier unless you remove the lock.
Note: Number Lock on your number doesn't help prevent SIM card changes or equipment changes to your device.
How do I set up Number Lock to protect my number from being moved without my permission?
You can set up Number Lock by dialing *611. Or set it up in My Verizon:
- Go to the Number Lock section on the Security page.
- Select On next to the mobile number(s) that you want to protect from being moved.
- Tap or click Save Changes.
Good to know: You can also enable SIM protection in your Account Settings. The SIM option is below the Number Lock section.
How do I turn off Number Lock?
Before you can move a number to another device or carrier, be sure Number Lock is turned off. Turn off Number Lock by dialing *611.
Or in My Verizon go to Number Lock on your Security page:
- Select Off for the number(s) that you want to unlock.
- Respond to the security authorization code we send you. This confirms it's okay to unlock your number.
- Tap or click Save Changes. Now you can move the number(s) you unlocked.