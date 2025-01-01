Move your mobile number to another carrier FAQs

How to move your mobile number to another carrier depends on what type of Verizon account you have.



Standard monthly accounts:

Generate a Number Transfer PIN in My Verizon. Find out how to get a Number Transfer PIN. Tell your new carrier which lines you want to move. You can use the Number Transfer PIN to authorize the move of any/all lines on your account. Use the Number Transfer PIN and your Verizon account number to authorize the new carrier to start the transfer. The new carrier will contact Verizon, transfer your number and disconnect your line(s).

Important: Don't disconnect your Verizon line of service until after your number is moved. Otherwise you must reactivate your Verizon number before your new carrier can move it.



Note: If your line has Number Lock on, to protect against unauthorized moves, you'll see a notice in My Verizon. You must turn off Number Lock before moving a number. Visit How do I turn off Number Lock?



Fraud prevention tip: We send a confirmation text to any mobile number that requested a move. If you didn't authorize the transfer, call the number in our message.



Business accounts:

