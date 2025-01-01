Due to inactivity, your session will end in approximately 2 minutes. Extend your session by clicking OK below.

How to disconnect a mobile line or close your mobile phone account

Learn how to disconnect a Verizon mobile line or close your entire Verizon mobile account. Find out what to expect on your bill after you discontinue service or move a number to another carrier.

Visit our Return Policy to learn about returning mobile devices within 30 days of purchase.

For information about discontinuing other Verizon services, visit our 5G Home Internet, LTE Home Internet, Prepaid mobile service or Fios home internet pages.

 

    How to disconnect a line or close your Verizon mobile account

    Here's how the Account Owner or Account Manager can disconnect one or more lines or close your Verizon service account.

    Move a line to another carrier and keep your Verizon account open

    To learn how to move a line to another carrier while keeping your Verizon account open, visit our Move your mobile number to another carrier FAQs. The new carrier will contact Verizon, transfer your number and disconnect your line.

    Move all your numbers to another carrier and close your Verizon account

    When moving all of your numbers to another carrier, don’t close your Verizon account too early. Your Verizon account must stay open until the last line is moved and your final bill is issued.

    After the new carrier connects the same phone number(s) you moved to their network, your Verizon account closes automatically. You don't need to contact us.

    Important: If you change carriers and get new, different mobile numbers, you must close your Verizon account. The account won’t close automatically.

    Visit Move your mobile number to another carrier FAQs to learn more.

    Note: Your final bill will include any applicable outstanding device balance, if it hasn't already been paid separately. You can pay off device balances from your Device Overview in My Verizon.

    Disconnect a line without moving it to another carrier and keep your Verizon account open

    To disconnect one or more mobile lines of service, you can do any of these:

    • Call Customer Service before disconnecting to see if you qualify for additional offers. We'll need the Account Owner's name, phone number and Account PIN or last 4 digits of the Account Owner's SSN.
    • Sign into My Verizon. Choose Chat with us
      • Type "Cancel" into the Ask a question box.
      • Follow the prompts to disconnect a line or choose to chat with a live agent.

    Close your Verizon account without moving any lines or services to another carrier

    To close your entire account, you can call Customer Service before disconnecting to see if you qualify for additional offers. We'll need the Account Owner's name and phone number and Account PIN or last 4 digits of the Account Owner's SSN.

    Important: You must pay off any outstanding Device Payment balances before disconnecting the associated lines.

     

    Special circumstances for disconnecting lines or closing a mobile service account
    Learn more about disconnecting mobile service in these situations:

     

    How we manage disconnected phone numbers
    Here's what happens to the Verizon numbers you don’t take with you to another carrier:

    Federal regulations require that we wait 45 days before reassigning changed or disconnected numbers. We recommend you take this time to:

    • Notify contacts that you're no longer using this number.
    • Unlink this number from any business or online accounts that use it as a way to authenticate you.

     

    What to know about your bill after canceling your mobile service
    Here's how billing works when you cancel your mobile service:

    • Cancellation isn't effective on the day you contact us to cancel. Rather:
      • Cancellation is effective on the last day of the billing period in which you cancel.
      • Because you pay for the full month of service, you might want to discontinue your service toward the end of the billing cycle.
    • To pay a bill after you cancel service, visit our Sign in to a disconnected mobile account page, available up to 6 months after canceling. If it's been more than 6 months, visit our Make a one-time payment page.
    • If you have a device payment agreement, your remaining balance is charged on your next bill after disconnecting.
    • If you have a Buy One, Get One (BOGO) promotion, the bill credits for the "free" device are discontinued and you're charged the remaining balance of the device payment agreement for both devices.
    • If you have a promotional subscription or a perk subscription (e.g., Disney+, Apple Music, etc.):
      • The subscription cancels when your service is terminated.
      • In some cases, a suspended, prior subscription you had directly with the provider may activate. Visit the related perk FAQs to learn more.
    • If you bought your mobile device from an authorized agent or third-party vendor, check whether that third-party charges a separate termination fee.
    • You're responsible for all applicable usage fees, prorated access charges, taxes, surcharges or other charges that accrued to your account through the termination date.
    • If you paid a security deposit, it may take between 30 - 60 days to process the return of your security deposit. The charges for any service used on the account before the service termination date may be applied against your security deposit.

    For more details about your final bill, visit our Bill Statement FAQs page.

     

    Changed your mind? Canceling your pending request to disconnect.
    You can cancel a request to disconnect until the day before the disconnection date. To cancel the disconnection request you can:

    • Sign into My Verizon. Choose Chat with us. Type "Cancel" into the Ask a question box. Follow the prompts to cancel your disconnection request or choose to chat with a live agent.
    • Contact Customer Service.

     

