How to disconnect a mobile line or close your mobile phone account

Here's how the Account Owner or Account Manager can disconnect one or more lines or close your Verizon service account.



Move a line to another carrier and keep your Verizon account open



To learn how to move a line to another carrier while keeping your Verizon account open, visit our Move your mobile number to another carrier FAQs. The new carrier will contact Verizon, transfer your number and disconnect your line.



Move all your numbers to another carrier and close your Verizon account



When moving all of your numbers to another carrier, don’t close your Verizon account too early. Your Verizon account must stay open until the last line is moved and your final bill is issued.



After the new carrier connects the same phone number(s) you moved to their network, your Verizon account closes automatically. You don't need to contact us.



Important: If you change carriers and get new, different mobile numbers, you must close your Verizon account. The account won’t close automatically.



Visit Move your mobile number to another carrier FAQs to learn more.



Note: Your final bill will include any applicable outstanding device balance, if it hasn't already been paid separately. You can pay off device balances from your Device Overview in My Verizon.



Disconnect a line without moving it to another carrier and keep your Verizon account open



To disconnect one or more mobile lines of service, you can do any of these:

Call Customer Service before disconnecting to see if you qualify for additional offers. We'll need the Account Owner's name, phone number and Account PIN or last 4 digits of the Account Owner's SSN.

Sign into My Verizon. Choose Chat with us . Type "Cancel" into the Ask a question box. Follow the prompts to disconnect a line or choose to chat with a live agent.

.

Close your Verizon account without moving any lines or services to another carrier



To close your entire account, you can call Customer Service before disconnecting to see if you qualify for additional offers. We'll need the Account Owner's name and phone number and Account PIN or last 4 digits of the Account Owner's SSN.



Important: You must pay off any outstanding Device Payment balances before disconnecting the associated lines.