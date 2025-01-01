|
TCL TAB Disney Edition Overview
Find all TCL TAB Disney Edition Support information here. Learn how to activate, set up features and troubleshoot issues with our FAQs, how-to guides and videos.
Activation
Set up & activate your device
These steps guide you through setting up and customizing your TCL TAB Disney Edition for everyday use.
Simulator
Device tutorial
Interactive device guidance for your TAB Disney Edition.
Information
Top 10 things to do with your tablet
Learn how to set up your tablet with important features and functions. Get the most out of your new tablet with these practical tips.
Information
Transfer contacts & media
Find the best way to transfer your pictures, videos, contacts and other content from one device to another. See step-by-step instructions for devices by operating system.
Information
How to find your lost or stolen phone or tablet
Learn how to locate, track and lock a lost or stolen device. Get the tablet or phone locator for any Operating System - Android, Apple, or basic phones.
How to Use
Deregister iMessage - Cannot Send/Receive SMS/MMS On a Non-Apple Device
Here's info to help If you're unable to send or receive SMS / MMS messages on a Non-Apple device.
Troubleshooting
How to find your phone or tablet
Learn how to locate, track and lock a lost or stolen device. Get the tablet or phone locator for any Operating System - Android, Apple, or basic phones.
How to Use
SIM card not working, eSIM not working | Verizon Troubleshooter
In this guide, we'll show you how to troubleshoot and resolve common Verizon SIM card issues. Additional online technical support and help is available.
How to Use
TCL TAB Disney Edition - Activate / Set Up Device
These steps guide you through setting up and customizing your TCL TAB Disney Edition for everyday use.
How to Use
TCL TAB Disney Edition - Add / Edit / Delete a Contact
Here's how to add, edit or remove a contact entry on your TCL TAB Disney Edition.
How to Use
TCL TAB Disney Edition - Add / Remove Fingerprint Recognition
Here's how to set up and manage fingerprint recognition to unlock your TCL TAB Disney Edition.
How to Use
TCL TAB Disney Edition - Add / Remove a Wi-Fi Connection
Here's how to connect to a Wi-Fi network or remove a saved connection on your TCL TAB Disney Edition.
How to Use
TCL TAB Disney Edition - Add a User Account
Here's how to add a user profile so multiple people can use your TCL TAB Disney Edition.
How to Use
TCL TAB Disney Edition - Add a Virtual Private Network
Here's how to add a virtual private network (VPN) to your TCL TAB Disney Edition.
How to Use
TCL TAB Disney Edition - Add an Existing Google Account
Here's how to add your Google (Gmail) account on your TCL TAB Disney Edition.
How to Use
TCL TAB Disney Edition - Adjust Account Sync Settings
Here's how to view and adjust sync settings on your TCL TAB Disney Edition if you're not receiving email and app notifications.
How to Use
TCL TAB Disney Edition - Adjust Brightness / Display Settings
Here's how to adjust screen brightness and other display settings (e.g., Screen saver, Sleep, Display size, etc.) for your TCL TAB Disney Edition.
How to Use
TCL TAB Disney Edition - Adjust Volume
Here's how to manage volume controls if your TCL TAB Disney Edition doesn't vibrate or make sounds when receiving messages or other notifications.
How to Use
TCL TAB Disney Edition - Auto Switch Between Wi-Fi & Mobile Data Networks
Here's how to allow your TCL TAB Disney Edition to auto switch between Wi-Fi and mobile data to preserve a consistent data connection.
How to Use
TCL TAB Disney Edition - Capture a Screenshot
Here's how to capture a screenshot on your TCL TAB Disney Edition.
How to Use
TCL TAB Disney Edition - Change Network Mode
If your TCL TAB Disney Edition drops data connections due to being near a network border, locking onto a specific network can help; however, roaming charges may apply.
How to Use
TCL TAB Disney Edition - Check Device Storage
If your TCL TAB Disney Edition is running low on storage, it can cause crashes, slow performance, freezing apps, etc. Check your available memory to prevent these issues.
Troubleshooting
TCL TAB Disney Edition - Check for Physical Damage
Here's how to help determine if your TCL TAB Disney Edition has liquid or other physical damage.
Apps & Widgets
TCL TAB Disney Edition - Clear App Cache
Here's how to clear temporary storage on your TCL TAB Disney Edition to improve performance.
How to Use
TCL TAB Disney Edition - Common Camera Settings
Here's info on common camera settings (e.g., timer, front / rear camera, etc.) for your TCL TAB Disney Edition.
How to Use
TCL TAB Disney Edition - Customize Your Home Screen
Personalizing the Home screen on your TCL TAB Disney Edition makes daily tasks easier. Add, remove, or arrange apps, use widgets, or set a wallpaper that matches your style.
Apps & Widgets
TCL TAB Disney Edition - Disable / Enable App
Some pre-installed apps on your TCL TAB Disney Edition are mainstays that can’t be removed. Disabling an app can prevent it from running, while enabling it can return functionality.
How to Use
TCL TAB Disney Edition - Edit / Remove a User Account
Here's how to modify or delete a user account on your TCL TAB Disney Edition.
How to Use
TCL TAB Disney Edition - Enable / Disable / Modify SIM PIN
Here's how to change the SIM PIN for your TCL TAB Disney Edition or turn it on or off.
How to Use
TCL TAB Disney Edition - Enable / Disable / Modify Screen Lock
Here's how to set up, change or disable the screen lock option (e.g., password, pattern, etc.) for your TCL TAB Disney Edition.
How to Use
TCL TAB Disney Edition - Factory Data Reset (Powered Off)
Here's how to factory / hard reset your TCL TAB Disney Edition if the screen freezes or app, audio or sync issues occur and the device won’t start up.
How to Use
TCL TAB Disney Edition - Factory Data Reset (Powered On)
Here's how to factory / hard reset your TCL TAB Disney Edition if the screen freezes or app, audio or sync issues occur.
How to Use
TCL TAB Disney Edition - Format SD / Memory Card
Here's how to erase all data on the SD / memory card in your TCL TAB Disney Edition.
How to Use
TCL TAB Disney Edition - Google Backup and Restore
Here's how to ensure your Gmail, contacts, apps, etc. are backed up on your TCL TAB Disney Edition.
How to Use
TCL TAB Disney Edition - Insert / Remove SIM Card
Here's how to properly insert or remove a SIM card for your TCL TAB Disney Edition.
How to Use
TCL TAB Disney Edition - Insert or Remove SD / Memory Card
Here's how to insert or remove an SD / memory card for your TCL TAB Disney Edition.
How to Use
TCL TAB Disney Edition - Install Device Software Updates
Here's how to check for and install software updates on your TCL TAB Disney Edition.
How to Use
TCL TAB Disney Edition - Language Selection
Here's how to change the language used on your TCL TAB Disney Edition.
How to Use
TCL TAB Disney Edition - Link / Unlink Contacts
Here's how to link or unlink duplicate contacts in your TCL TAB Disney Edition.
How to Use
TCL TAB Disney Edition - Manage Data Usage
Here's how to change the data usage cycle and set data warnings and/or limits on your TCL TAB Disney Edition.
How to Use
TCL TAB Disney Edition - Manage Do Not Disturb Settings
Here's how to check 'Do not disturb' settings if your TCL TAB Disney Edition isn't receiving alerts for texts and email.
How to Use
TCL TAB Disney Edition - Manage Hotspot Settings
Here's how to configure the hotspot settings (e.g., password, network name, timeout settings, etc.) on your TCL TAB Disney Edition.
How to Use
TCL TAB Disney Edition - Manage Screen Lock Settings
Here's how to configure the screen lock settings for your TCL TAB Disney Edition.
How to Use
TCL TAB Disney Edition - Manage Verizon Adaptive Sound Settings
Here's how to change the Verizon Adaptive Sound profiles on your TCL TAB Disney Edition.
How to Use
TCL TAB Disney Edition - Motions and Gestures
Here's how to manage motion-activated services for your TCL TAB Disney Edition.
How to Use
TCL TAB Disney Edition - Move Files from Internal Storage to SD / Memory Card
Here's how to move files from internal storage on your TCL TAB Disney Edition to an SD / memory card.
How to Use
TCL TAB Disney Edition - Move Media Files to / From Computer
Here's how to transfer pictures, videos or music files between your TCL TAB Disney Edition and a computer.
How to Use
TCL TAB Disney Edition - Perform a Gmail Sync
Adjust Gmail™ sync settings on your TCL TAB Disney Edition to stay on top of your email in real time. If preferred, you can also manually update your inbox, calendar, contacts, etc.
Troubleshooting
TCL TAB Disney Edition - Power Up in Safe Mode
Here's how to boot your TCL TAB Disney Edition into Safe Mode to help determine if an app is causing it to freeze, reset or run slowly.
How to Use
TCL TAB Disney Edition - Remove Gmail Account
Removing a Google™ (Gmail™) account from your TCL TAB Disney Edition can be helpful when switching accounts, troubleshooting login or email sync issues, or ensuring your data stays private.
How to Use
TCL TAB Disney Edition - Reset All Settings
If your TCL TAB Disney Edition crashes, resets or runs slowly, or apps freeze or cause the device to reset, view this info.
Troubleshooting
TCL TAB Disney Edition - Reset App
Here's how to reset apps if your TCL TAB Disney Edition crashes, resets or freezes.
How to Use
TCL TAB Disney Edition - Reset Network Settings
Here's how to reset settings if your TCL TAB Disney Edition can't connect to data or send / receive messages.
How to Use
TCL TAB Disney Edition - Reset Verizon Adaptive Sound
Here's how to restore settings in Verizon Adaptive Sound on your TCL TAB Disney Edition.
Troubleshooting
TCL TAB Disney Edition - Restart Device
Here's how to restart your TCL TAB Disney Edition if it crashes and resets, freezes or runs slowly.
Troubleshooting
TCL TAB Disney Edition - Restart in Safe Mode
Here's how to restart your TCL TAB Disney Edition into Safe Mode to help determine if an app is causing it to freeze, reset or run slowly.
How to Use
TCL TAB Disney Edition - Set Date and Time
If your TCL TAB Disney Edition shows the incorrect date and/or time, here's how to correct it.
How to Use
TCL TAB Disney Edition - Set Lock Screen Notifications
Here's how to manage how notifications appear on your TCL TAB Disney Edition when the screen is locked.
How to Use
TCL TAB Disney Edition - Set Notification Sounds
Here's how to select or change notification sounds on your TCL TAB Disney Edition.
How to Use
TCL TAB Disney Edition - Sign In / Out
Here's how to sign in/out of additional user accounts set up on your TCL TAB Disney Edition.
Troubleshooting
TCL TAB Disney Edition - Stop Running Apps
Here's how to stop running apps if they freeze / hang or cause your TCL TAB Disney Edition to crash, reset or run slowly.
How to Use
TCL TAB Disney Edition - Turn Airplane Mode On / Off
Set your TCL TAB Disney Edition offline by shutting off Wi-Fi, cellular, and Bluetooth®. This helps save battery or fix connection issues. Turn it off when you want to connect.
How to Use
TCL TAB Disney Edition - Turn Android Device Protection On / Off
Here's how to turn Android Device Protection for your TCL TAB Disney Edition on or off.
Apps & Widgets
TCL TAB Disney Edition - Turn App Permissions On / Off
Here's how to turn permissions for installed apps on your TCL TAB Disney Edition on or off.
How to Use
TCL TAB Disney Edition - Turn Bluetooth On / Off
Here's how to turn Bluetooth for your TCL TAB Disney Edition on or off and make it visible to other devices for pairing.
How to Use
TCL TAB Disney Edition - Turn Data On / Off
Turning data on your TCL TAB Disney Edition provides access to online services over the cellular network, while turning it off will impact that experience unless connected to Wi-Fi.
How to Use
TCL TAB Disney Edition - Turn GPS Location On / Off
GPS location access is needed by some apps on your TCL TAB Disney Edition to provide turn-by-turn directions or share your location, but can be turned off to save battery life.
How to Use
TCL TAB Disney Edition - Turn Mobile / Wi-Fi Hotspot On / Off
Here's how to turn Mobile Hotspot for your TCL TAB Disney Edition on or off.
How to Use
TCL TAB Disney Edition - Turn Power Saver On / Off
Here's how to turn Battery saver mode on or off to help manage battery performance for your TCL TAB Disney Edition.
How to Use
TCL TAB Disney Edition - Turn Screen Inversion On / Off
Here's how to reverse the color scheme on your TCL TAB Disney Edition.
How to Use
TCL TAB Disney Edition - Turn Screen Rotation On / Off
Here's how to check settings if the display on your TCL TAB Disney Edition doesn't rotate or flip.
How to Use
TCL TAB Disney Edition - Turn Verizon Adaptive Sound On / Off
Here's how to turn Verizon Adaptive Sound on/off for your TCL TAB Disney Edition.
How to Use
TCL TAB Disney Edition - Turn Wi-Fi On / Off
Turn Wi-Fi on if you want to connect your TCL TAB Disney Edition to an available Wi-Fi network, or turn it off to troubleshoot or conserve battery life.
Apps & Widgets
TCL TAB Disney Edition - Uninstall Apps
Here's how to remove or delete apps if your TCL TAB Disney Edition is unresponsive, freezes or an app won't open.
How to Use
TCL TAB Disney Edition - Unlock Screen
Here's how to unlock the screen on your TCL TAB Disney Edition.
How to Use
TCL TAB Disney Edition - Use Multi window
Here's how to use two apps simultaneously on your TCL TAB Disney Edition.
How to Use
TCL TAB Disney Edition - View / Extend Battery Life
Here's how to extend battery life, view charging status / remaining battery and determine what uses the most power on your TCL TAB Disney Edition.
How to Use
TCL TAB Disney Edition - View / Manage Home Screen Panels
Here's how to view / add / remove panels for your TCL TAB Disney Edition.
Apps & Widgets
TCL TAB Disney Edition - View / Restrict Data Usage by App
Here's how to view / restrict the amount of data an app on your TCL TAB Disney Edition uses.
How to Use
TCL TAB Disney Edition - View Battery Info
Here's how to check the battery specs (e.g., Usage Time, Standby Time, etc.) for your TCL TAB Disney Edition.
How to Use
TCL TAB Disney Edition - View Contact Sync Source
Here's how to view where a phonebook contact on your TCL TAB Disney Edition was imported from.
How to Use
TCL TAB Disney Edition - View Device ID
Here's how to find the device ID (IMEI) for your TCL TAB Disney Edition.
How to Use
TCL TAB Disney Edition - View Device Screen on TV
Here's how to share your screen or media files with another screen (TV, game console, etc.) using your TCL TAB Disney Edition.
How to Use
TCL TAB Disney Edition - View MAC Address
Here's how to view the Wi-Fi MAC address for your TCL TAB Disney Edition.
How to Use
TCL TAB Disney Edition - View Phone Number
Here's how to view the mobile number for your TCL TAB Disney Edition.
How to Use
TCL TAB Disney Edition - View SIM Card Number
Here's how to view the SIM card number associated with your TCL TAB Disney Edition.
How to Use
TCL TAB Disney Edition - View Signal Strength
Here's how to view signal strength on your TCL TAB Disney Edition.
How to Use
TCL TAB Disney Edition - View Software Version
Here's how to view the software version your TCL TAB Disney Edition is running.
Apps & Widgets
TCL TAB Disney Edition - View, Open or Close Recently Used Apps
Here's how to view, open or close recently used apps on your TCL TAB Disney Edition.
How to Use
TCL TAB Disney Edition - Adjust Vibrate Mode
Here's how to set when your TCL TAB Disney Edition vibrates to alert you of a notification.
How to Use
TCL TAB Disney Edition Software Update
Get instructions on downloading the latest software update for performance improvements and enhancements to your TCL TAB Disney Edition.
Troubleshooting
TCL TAB Disney Edition Troubleshooting Assistant
This online tool will help you identify and resolve problems with your TCL TAB Disney Edition. Get online technical support and help with common issues.
How to Use
TCL TAB Disney Edition User Guide (PDF)
This User Guide can help you get the most out of your TCL TAB Disney Edition. Learn about set up, advanced feature use and navigation.
How to Use
Top 10 things to do with your tablet
Learn how to set up your tablet with important features and functions. Get the most out of your new tablet with these practical tips.