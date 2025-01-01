|
Due to inactivity, your session will end in approximately 2 minutes. Extend your session by clicking OK below.
Due to inactivity, your session has expired. Please sign in again to continue.
Verizon 5G MiFi M1000 Overview
Find all Verizon 5G MiFi M1000 Support information here. Learn how to set up and troubleshoot issues with our how-to guides.
How-to
Setup and additional info
Here's how to activate your 5G MiFi M1000.
How-to
How to Identify Verizon 5G Home Equipment
Here's how to identify the model of the Verizon 5G Home equipment you're using.
Simulator
Device tutorial
Interactive device guidance for your Verizon 5G MiFi® M1000.
FAQs
Verizon 5G Home Internet plans FAQs
Learn about our 5G home internet plans, availability and discounts.
FAQs
Verizon LTE Home Internet plans FAQs
Learn about our LTE home internet plans, availability and discounts.
Browse other topics
How to Use
5G MiFi M1000 - Advanced Settings
Here's how to change advanced settings (e.g., Networks, Manual DNS, etc.) on your 5G MiFi M1000.
How to Use
5G MiFi M1000 - Battery Power Management Settings
Here's how to configure display, sleep and power-down options for your 5G MiFi M1000.
How to Use
5G MiFi M1000 - Change Network Mode
If your 5G MiFi M1000 drops data connections due to being near a network border, locking onto a specific network can help; however, roaming charges may apply.
How to Use
5G MiFi M1000 - Change the Admin Password
Here's how to change the password used to access the admin page for your 5G MiFi M1000.
How to Use
5G MiFi M1000 - Change the Wi-Fi Password
Here's how to change the Wi-Fi password used to connect to your 5G MiFi M1000.
How to Use
5G MiFi M1000 - Configure Broadcast Settings
Here's how to check Wi-Fi settings if you're having issues connecting to your 5G MiFi M1000.
How to Use
5G MiFi M1000 - Edit Access Point Name (APN)
Here's how to configure which APNs your 5G MiFi M1000 can use.
How to Use
5G MiFi M1000 - Insert / Remove Battery
Here's how to insert / remove the battery on your MiFi M1000.
How to Use
5G MiFi M1000 - Insert / Remove SIM Card
Here's how to properly insert or remove a SIM card for your 5G MiFi M1000.
How to Use
5G MiFi M1000 - LAN Settings
Here's how to configure advanced LAN settings for your 5G MiFi M1000.
How to Use
5G MiFi M1000 - LED Status Indicators
Here's how to determine what the various LED indicators on your MiFi M1000 mean.
How to Use
5G MiFi M1000 - MAC Filtering
Here's how to control MAC address access for your 5G MiFi M1000.
How to Use
5G MiFi M1000 - Manage Alerts / Notifications
Here's how to turn audio alerts (e.g., Low battery, USB mode etc.) for your 5G MiFi M1000 on or off.
How to Use
5G MiFi M1000 - Port Filtering
Here's how to block access to services or apps on your 5G MiFi M1000.
How to Use
5G MiFi M1000 - Port Forwarding
Here's how to configure your 5G MiFi M1000 port settings if access is blocked.
How to Use
5G MiFi M1000 - Restore Settings to Factory Defaults
Here's how to reset your MiFi M1000 if it won't connect, crashes/resets, freezes or runs slowly.
Troubleshooting
5G MiFi M1000 - Run Speed Test
Here's how to test your connection speed from your Verizon M1000 Jetpack device menu.
How to Use
5G MiFi M1000 - Sign in to the Admin Page
Here's how to navigate to the admin page for your 5G MiFi M1000.
Troubleshooting
5G MiFi M1000 - Soft Reset
Here's how to soft reset your 5G MiFi M1000 if you can't browse the internet or your MiFi crashes, freezes or runs slow.
How to Use
5G MiFi M1000 - Turn Airplane Mode On / Off
Here's how to set your device offline by turning off all wireless connections on your 5G MiFi M1000.
How to Use
5G MiFi M1000 - Turn Ethernet On / Off
Here's how to turn the Ethernet connection for your 5G MiFi M1000 on or off.
How to Use
5G MiFi M1000 - Turn Network Name (SSID) On / Off
Here's how to display or not display your 5G MiFi M1000 Wi-Fi name to other devices.
How to Use
5G MiFi M1000 - Unblock SIM PIN
Here's how to unblock the SIM card on your 5G MiFi M1000.
How to Use
5G MiFi M1000 - Update Firmware
Here's how to check for software updates for your 5G MiFi M1000.
How to Use
5G MiFi M1000 - View Battery Info
Here's how to check the battery specs (e.g., Usage Time, battery type, etc.) for your MiFi M1000.
How to Use
5G MiFi M1000 - View Connected Devices
Here's how to view info about devices connected to your 5G MiFi M1000.
How to Use
5G MiFi M1000 - View Data Usage
Here's how to view how much data your 5G MiFi M1000 has used.
How to Use
5G MiFi M1000 - View Device ID
Here's how to find the device ID (IMEI) for your 5G MiFi M1000.
Troubleshooting
5G MiFi M1000 - View Diagnostic Info
Here's how to view device and network-specific info for your 5G MiFi M1000.
How to Use
5G MiFi M1000 - View Network Name and Password
Here's how to find the password / key for your 5G MiFi M1000.
How to Use
5G MiFi M1000 - View Phone Number
Here's how to view the mobile number your 5G MiFi M1000 is using.
How to Use
5G MiFi M1000 - View SIM Card Number
Here's how to view the SIM card number for your 5G MiFi M1000.
How to Use
5G MiFi M1000 - View Signal Strength
Here's how to view the signal strength (signal bars) for your MiFi M1000.
How to Use
5G MiFi M1000 - View Software Version
Here's how to view the software version your 5G MiFi M1000 is running.
How to Use
5G MiFi M1000 - View Text Messages
Here's how to view text messages sent to your 5G MiFi M1000.
How to Use
5G MiFi M1000 - Wireless Network Security Settings
Here's how to view/change security settings (password) for your 5G MiFi M1000.
How to Use
5G MiFi M1000 - Enable / Disable / Modify SIM PIN
Here's how to change the SIM PIN for your 5G MiFi M1000 or turn it on or off.
Apps & Widgets
Google Play Store - Manage Notification Settings for App Updates
Here's how to update app notifications from the Google Play Store on your Android device.
Troubleshooting
My Verizon Website - View Device Info
Here's how to view info (e.g., mobile number, SIM ID, IMEI, etc.) for a device on your account via the My Verizon website.
How to Use
Power & Charging Issues - Removable Battery Devices
If you're having issues with your removable battery charging or not holding a charge, here are some helpful tips.
Troubleshooting
Troubleshooting Assistant for Verizon 5G MiFi M1000
This online tool will help you identify and resolve problems with your Verizon 5G MiFi M1000.
How to Use
Using Verizon Wireless or Manufacturer Approved Accessories
Check out this info on using compatible accessories.