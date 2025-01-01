Whether you work or play away from Wi-Fi, our laptop plans give
you a safe, reliable and fast network.
More Unlimited
Includes
Unlimited 5G Ultra Wideband Data
Unlimited 5G and 4G LTE Data
30 GB premium mobile hotspot data
Premium streaming quality
Unlimited
Includes
-
Unlimited 5G and 4G LTE Data
15 GB premium mobile hotspot data
Premium streaming quality
Smartwatch data plans
Stay connected, even when your phone stays home.Learn more
Tablet data plans
Stream shows, play games or even work from your tablet when you’re out.Learn more
Mobile Hotspot data plans
Create a secure, portable Wi-Fi network for your devices at home or on the go.Learn more
Connected car data plans
Enjoy a reliable connection on the road.Learn more
Security data plans
Keep an eye on what matters—even when it’s outside your home Wi-Fi range.Learn more
Hotspots: A comprehensive guide
Learn the ins and outs of using mobile hotspots, different hotspot data plans and how to get the best deal on your plan
Learn more
How to get the best phone plan deal
A guide to phone plans and how to get the most value
Learn more
The future of work is heading toward work from anywhere
Learn more
What mobile data plans does Verizon have for laptops?
You can connect your laptop to the Verizon 5G/4G LTE and 5G Ultra Wideband networks with our Unlimited or our More Unlimited plans:
|Laptop plan
|Data, network & streaming
|Unlimited
|
|More Unlimited
|
Note: These plans don't support mobile hotspot devices or USB modems.
Visit our laptop plans page for pricing.
Can I activate a device I already own with a Verizon connected device plan?
You can visit our Bring your own device page to check if your device is compatible and to get a connected device plan.