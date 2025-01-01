Accessibility Resource Center Skip to main content
Whether you work or play away from Wi-Fi, our laptop plans give
you a safe, reliable and fast network.

More Unlimited

As low as
$15/mo
$30 w/o discount


With an existing smartphone on an Unlimited plan. Plus taxes & fees. Laptop alone: first line on the account is $85 with paper-free billing and Auto Pay, $90 without. All subsequent lines are $30.

Includes

Unlimited 5G Ultra Wideband Data

Unlimited 5G and 4G LTE Data

30 GB premium mobile hotspot data

Premium streaming quality

Unlimited

As low as
$10/mo
$20 w/o discount


With an existing smartphone on an Unlimited plan. Plus taxes & fees. Laptop alone: first line on the account is $75 with paper-free billing and Auto Pay, $80 without. All subsequent lines are $20.

Includes

-

Unlimited 5G and 4G LTE Data

15 GB premium mobile hotspot data

Premium streaming quality

Important plan information
Important broadband information

Smartwatch data plans

Stay connected, even when your phone stays home.

Tablet data plans

Stream shows, play games or even work from your tablet when you’re out.

Mobile Hotspot data plans

Create a secure, portable Wi-Fi network for your devices at home or on the go.

Connected car data plans

Enjoy a reliable connection on the road.

Security data plans

Keep an eye on what matters—even when it’s outside your home Wi-Fi range.

What mobile data plans does Verizon have for laptops?

You can connect your laptop to the Verizon 5G/4G LTE and 5G Ultra Wideband networks with our Unlimited or our More Unlimited plans:

 

Laptop plan details
Laptop plan Data, network & streaming
Unlimited
  • Unlimited 5G/4G LTE data (+15 GB/month of premium data)
  • Unlimited mobile hotspot (15 GB/month of 5G/4G LTE)
  • Premium streaming
More Unlimited
  • Unlimited 5G Ultra Wideband
  • Unlimited 5G/4G LTE data (+30 GB/month of premium data)
  • Unlimited mobile hotspot (30 GB/month of 5G/4G LTE)
  • Premium streaming

Note: These plans don't support mobile hotspot devices or USB modems.

Visit our laptop plans page for pricing.

Can I activate a device I already own with a Verizon connected device plan?

You can visit our Bring your own device page to check if your device is compatible and to get a connected device plan.