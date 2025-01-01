We offer 2 in-car internet solutions: Hum by Verizon and Connected Car Wi-Fi.



Important: As of 12/31/25 the Hum by Verizon service, including all related features (i.e., Crash Response, Roadside Assistance, Vehicle Diagnostics, Location and WiFi Services), will no longer be active. The Hum app will also be decommissioned. Learn more about the discontinuation.



Hum by Verizon



Hum is our all-in-one connected car system, and is an in-vehicle Wi-Fi accessory that plugs into your Onboard Diagnostic port. Hum gives you in-car help including:

Emergency crash response

Roadside assistance

Vehicle diagnostics

Stolen vehicle assistance

Vehicle location

In-Vehicle Wi-Fi is included with Humx and can be added to Hum Unlimited for an additional $10/month. In-Vehicle Wi-Fi lets you turn your car into a mobile Wi-Fi Hotspot. You can connect up to 10 devices to Verizon's 5G/4G LTE network, so everyone can stream, game, and surf in your car.



Plans for your Hum device:

Connected car plan details Plan Data, network & streaming Hum Unlimited Unlimited 5G/4G LTE data (+15 GB of premium data ) Hum Unlimited + In-Vehicle Wi-Fi Unlimited mobile hotspot - 5G/4G LTE data (+15 GB of premium data) and premium streaming quality Humx Unlimited mobile hotspot (15 GB of 5G/4G LTE) and premium streaming quality

View pricing and get Hum today. Learn more with our Hum by Verizon FAQs.



Connected Car Wi-Fi



Those with eligible Bentley BMW, Hyundai, Kia, Lamborghini, Lexus, Mazda, Toyota, and Volkswagen vehicles can add an in-car Wi-Fi hotspot with an Unlimited phone plan.



Learn more with our Connected Car Wi-Fi FAQs.