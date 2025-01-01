Accessibility Resource Center Skip to main content
Our connected car plans let everyone stay connected on the road whether you have
a new car with built-in Wi-Fi or an older car without it.

Unlimited +
In-Vehicle Wi-Fi

Get a basic Unlimited data plan with ultra-fast premium data.

$20 Per line
per month

With an existing smartphone on an Unlimited plan. Plus taxes & fees. Device alone: first line on the account is $75 with paper-free billing and Auto Pay, $80 without. All subsequent lines are $20.

Includes

Unlimited 4G LTE Data

15 GB premium mobile hotspot data

Premium streaming quality

BMW Exclusive: Number Share - Vehicle

BMW Exclusive: Multi-Vehicle Connect

Unlimited

Save when you just connect a Hum+.

$10 Per line per month
Plus taxes & fees.

Includes

Unlimited 4G LTE Data

Important plan information
Important broadband information

Smartwatch data plans

Stay connected, even when your phone stays home.

Tablet data plans

Stream shows, play games or even work from your tablet when you’re out.

Mobile Hotspot data plans

Create a secure, portable Wi-Fi network for your devices at home or on the go.

Laptop data plans

Ditch public Wi-Fi and get a fast, secure connection for your computer.

Security data plans

Keep an eye on what matters—even when it’s outside your home Wi-Fi range.

What’s a dedicated solution to get internet in my car?

We offer 2 in-car internet solutions: Hum by Verizon and Connected Car Wi-Fi.

Important: As of 12/31/25 the Hum by Verizon service, including all related features (i.e., Crash Response, Roadside Assistance, Vehicle Diagnostics, Location and WiFi Services), will no longer be active. The Hum app will also be decommissioned. Learn more about the discontinuation.

Hum by Verizon

Hum is our all-in-one connected car system, and is an in-vehicle Wi-Fi accessory that plugs into your Onboard Diagnostic port. Hum gives you in-car help including:

  • Emergency crash response
  • Roadside assistance
  • Vehicle diagnostics
  • Stolen vehicle assistance
  • Vehicle location

In-Vehicle Wi-Fi is included with Humx and can be added to Hum Unlimited for an additional $10/month. In-Vehicle Wi-Fi lets you turn your car into a mobile Wi-Fi Hotspot. You can connect up to 10 devices to Verizon's 5G/4G LTE network, so everyone can stream, game, and surf in your car.

Plans for your Hum device:

 

Connected car plan details
Plan Data, network & streaming
Hum Unlimited Unlimited 5G/4G LTE data (+15 GB of premium data )
Hum Unlimited + In-Vehicle Wi-Fi Unlimited mobile hotspot - 5G/4G LTE data (+15 GB of premium data) and premium streaming quality
Humx Unlimited mobile hotspot (15 GB of 5G/4G LTE) and premium streaming quality

View pricing and get Hum today. Learn more with our Hum by Verizon FAQs.

Connected Car Wi-Fi

Those with eligible Bentley BMW, Hyundai, Kia, Lamborghini, Lexus, Mazda, Toyota, and Volkswagen vehicles can add an in-car Wi-Fi hotspot with an Unlimited phone plan.

Learn more with our Connected Car Wi-Fi FAQs.