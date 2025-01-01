Our connected car plans let everyone stay connected on the road whether you have
a new car with built-in Wi-Fi or an older car without it.
Unlimited +
In-Vehicle Wi-Fi
Get a basic Unlimited data plan with ultra-fast premium data.
Includes
Unlimited 4G LTE Data
15 GB premium mobile hotspot data
Premium streaming quality
BMW Exclusive: Number Share - Vehicle
BMW Exclusive: Multi-Vehicle Connect
Unlimited
Save when you just connect a Hum+.
Includes
Unlimited 4G LTE Data
Smartwatch data plans
Stay connected, even when your phone stays home.Learn more
Tablet data plans
Stream shows, play games or even work from your tablet when you’re out.Learn more
Mobile Hotspot data plans
Create a secure, portable Wi-Fi network for your devices at home or on the go.Learn more
Laptop data plans
Ditch public Wi-Fi and get a fast, secure connection for your computer.Learn more
Security data plans
Keep an eye on what matters—even when it’s outside your home Wi-Fi range.Learn more
What’s a dedicated solution to get internet in my car?
We offer 2 in-car internet solutions: Hum by Verizon and Connected Car Wi-Fi.
Important: As of 12/31/25 the Hum by Verizon service, including all related features (i.e., Crash Response, Roadside Assistance, Vehicle Diagnostics, Location and WiFi Services), will no longer be active. The Hum app will also be decommissioned. Learn more about the discontinuation.
Hum by Verizon
Hum is our all-in-one connected car system, and is an in-vehicle Wi-Fi accessory that plugs into your Onboard Diagnostic port. Hum gives you in-car help including:
- Emergency crash response
- Roadside assistance
- Vehicle diagnostics
- Stolen vehicle assistance
- Vehicle location
In-Vehicle Wi-Fi is included with Humx and can be added to Hum Unlimited for an additional $10/month. In-Vehicle Wi-Fi lets you turn your car into a mobile Wi-Fi Hotspot. You can connect up to 10 devices to Verizon's 5G/4G LTE network, so everyone can stream, game, and surf in your car.
Plans for your Hum device:
|Plan
|Data, network & streaming
|Hum Unlimited
|Unlimited 5G/4G LTE data (+15 GB of premium data )
|Hum Unlimited + In-Vehicle Wi-Fi
|Unlimited mobile hotspot - 5G/4G LTE data (+15 GB of premium data) and premium streaming quality
|Humx
|Unlimited mobile hotspot (15 GB of 5G/4G LTE) and premium streaming quality
View pricing and get Hum today. Learn more with our Hum by Verizon FAQs.
Connected Car Wi-Fi
Those with eligible Bentley BMW, Hyundai, Kia, Lamborghini, Lexus, Mazda, Toyota, and Volkswagen vehicles can add an in-car Wi-Fi hotspot with an Unlimited phone plan.
Learn more with our Connected Car Wi-Fi FAQs.