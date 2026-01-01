Accessibility Resource Center Skip to main content
Get our best deals on phones, tablets, home internet and more.

Security cameras

Connect smart security cameras
with our Unlimited data plans.

Shop Bring your own

Security camera plans.

When Wi-Fi isn’t available, keep your indoor and outdoor security cameras
connected directly to our fast network.

Shop security cameras Bring your own security camera

Unlimited

$20 Per line
per month

Includes

Unlimited 4G LTE Data

Important plan information
Important broadband information

Have more questions
on security cameras?
We’ve got answers.

What mobile data plan does Verizon have for security cameras?

You can connect your security camera to the Verizon network with our Unlimited connected device plan for cameras. Get unlimited 5G/4G LTE data (15 GB/month premium data.

Visit our Security Camera plan page for pricing.