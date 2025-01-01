Accessibility Resource Center Skip to main content
Shop Bring your own

Watch your favorite shows, play games, keep the kids entertained and get work
done without Wi-Fi.

Shop tablets Bring your own tablet

More Unlimited

As low as
$15/mo
$30 w/o discount


With an existing smartphone on an Unlimited plan. Plus taxes & fees. Tablet alone: first line on the account is $90. All subsequent lines are $30.

Includes

Unlimited 5G Ultra Wideband Data

Unlimited 5G and 4G LTE Data

30 GB premium mobile hotspot data

Premium streaming quality

Unlimited

As low as
$10/mo
$20 w/o discount


With an existing smartphone on an Unlimited plan. Plus taxes & fees. Tablet alone: first line on the account is $80. All subsequent lines are $20.

Includes

-

Unlimited 5G and 4G LTE Data

15 GB premium mobile hotspot data

Premium streaming quality

Important plan information
Important broadband information

Smartwatch data plans

Stay connected, even when your phone stays home.

Mobile Hotspot data plans

Create a secure, portable Wi-Fi network for your devices at home or on the go.

Laptop data plans

Ditch public Wi-Fi and get a fast, secure connection for your computer.

Connected car data plans

Enjoy a reliable connection on the road.

Security data plans

Keep an eye on what matters—even when it’s outside your home Wi-Fi range.

What mobile data plans does Verizon have for tablets?

You can connect your tablet to the Verizon 5G/4G LTE and 5G Ultra Wideband networks with our Unlimited or our More Unlimited plans:

 

Tablet plan details
Tablet plan Network, data & streaming
Unlimited
  • Unlimited 5G/4G LTE data (+15 GB/month of premium data)
  • 15 GB of premium Mobile Hotspot data, then unlimited lower-speed data
  • Premium streaming quality
More Unlimited
  • Unlimited 5G Ultra Wideband
  • Unlimited 5G/4G LTE (+30 GB/month of premium data)
  • 30 GB of premium Mobile Hotspot data, then unlimited lower-speed data
  • Premium streaming quality

Visit our Unlimited tablet plans page for pricing.

Note:

  • These plans don't support mobile hotspot devices or USB modems. See our mobile hotspot/USB modem plans for device plan information.
  • This page refers to currently available tablet plans. If you had an unlimited tablet plan before 10/20/21, refer to My Verizon for plan details.
  • Unlimited connected device tablet plans bought before 10/20/21 keep the Auto Pay and paper-free billing discount. Connected device tablet plans added after 10/20/21 aren't eligible for an Auto Pay and paper-free billing discount.

Can I activate a device I already own with a Verizon connected device plan?

You can visit our Bring your own device page to check if your device is compatible and to get a connected device plan.

Can I get extra Mobile Hotspot data for my connected device if I need it?

Yes. If you run out of Mobile Hotspot data, you can add a Data Boost:

  • Unlimited and More Unlimited plans for connected devices - Each Data Boost gives an extra 5 GB of 4G LTE / 5G data for Mobile Hotspot use.
  • Essential, Plus, Pro and Premium plans for mobile hotspot devices - Each Data Boost gives an extra 5 GB of 4G LTE / 5G or 5G Ultra Wideband data for Mobile Hotspot use.

Each Data Boost is $35 (tax may apply). You can add up to 5 Data Boosts per line, per bill cycle through Customer Service or My Verizon.

Visit our Data Boosts FAQs to learn more.