What mobile data plans does Verizon have for tablets?
You can connect your tablet to the Verizon 5G/4G LTE and 5G Ultra Wideband networks with our Unlimited or our More Unlimited plans:
Visit our Unlimited tablet plans page for pricing.
- These plans don't support mobile hotspot devices or USB modems. See our mobile hotspot/USB modem plans for device plan information.
- This page refers to currently available tablet plans. If you had an unlimited tablet plan before 10/20/21, refer to My Verizon for plan details.
- Unlimited connected device tablet plans bought before 10/20/21 keep the Auto Pay and paper-free billing discount. Connected device tablet plans added after 10/20/21 aren't eligible for an Auto Pay and paper-free billing discount.
Can I activate a device I already own with a Verizon connected device plan?
You can visit our Bring your own device page to check if your device is compatible and to get a connected device plan.
Can I get extra Mobile Hotspot data for my connected device if I need it?
Yes. If you run out of Mobile Hotspot data, you can add a Data Boost:
- Unlimited and More Unlimited plans for connected devices - Each Data Boost gives an extra 5 GB of 4G LTE / 5G data for Mobile Hotspot use.
- Essential, Plus, Pro and Premium plans for mobile hotspot devices - Each Data Boost gives an extra 5 GB of 4G LTE / 5G or 5G Ultra Wideband data for Mobile Hotspot use.
Each Data Boost is $35 (tax may apply). You can add up to 5 Data Boosts per line, per bill cycle through Customer Service or My Verizon.
Visit our Data Boosts FAQs to learn more.