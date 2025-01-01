Yes. If you run out of Mobile Hotspot data, you can add a Data Boost:

Unlimited and More Unlimited plans for connected devices - Each Data Boost gives an extra 5 GB of 4G LTE / 5G data for Mobile Hotspot use.

Essential, Plus, Pro and Premium plans for mobile hotspot devices - Each Data Boost gives an extra 5 GB of 4G LTE / 5G or 5G Ultra Wideband data for Mobile Hotspot use.

Each Data Boost is $35 (tax may apply). You can add up to 5 Data Boosts per line, per bill cycle through Customer Service or My Verizon.



Visit our Data Boosts FAQs to learn more.