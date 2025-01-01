Our smartwatch plans keep you connected without your phone or Wi-Fi needed.
What mobile data plans does Verizon have for smartwatches?
You can connect your eligible smartwatches to Verizon networks with our Unlimited plan, which gives Unlimited 5G/4G LTE data (+15 GB of premium data* and unlimited talk and text). Visit our smartwatch plan page for pricing.
To learn about using your phone's number for eligible smartwatches, visit our Number Share FAQs.
Learn about Prepaid smartwatch plans.
*With this unlimited plan, you get premium data to ensure even faster surfing and streaming, any time of day. After exceeding allowance, your data speeds will be reduced to 600 Kbps per month.
What is a connected device plan? Can I get one for my device?
Connected device plans are monthly data plans for your non-phone devices (i.e., mobile hotspot devices*, USB modems, tablets, laptops, smartwatches, security cameras, in-car Wi-Fi and more).
You can get a connected device plan(s) if your Verizon mobile account has either:
- No phone plans - you'll pay the "standalone" plan price
Exception: To get our Essential or Plus plans for mobile hotspot devices and USB Modems your account must have at least one unlimited phone plan that can be mixed and matched**, One Unlimited for iPhone**, Unlimited Ultimate, Unlimited Plus or Unlimited Welcome.
- At least one unlimited mobile phone plan.
Note: If you have a shared data plan***, you don't need a separate plan for your non-phone device because the device can share your plan's data. A $10/month line access fee is charged for each connected device sharing your monthly data.
*Mobile hotspot devices are different from the mobile hotspot app or built-in feature in smartphones and tablets. Visit our Mobile hotspot feature and app FAQs to learn more.
**These plans are no longer available to add to your account.
***Shared data plans are no longer available to add to your account.