Connected device plans are monthly data plans for your non-phone devices (i.e., mobile hotspot devices*, USB modems, tablets, laptops, smartwatches, security cameras, in-car Wi-Fi and more).



You can get a connected device plan(s) if your Verizon mobile account has either:

No phone plans - you'll pay the "standalone" plan price



Exception: To get our Essential or Plus plans for mobile hotspot devices and USB Modems your account must have at least one unlimited phone plan that can be mixed and matched**, One Unlimited for iPhone**, Unlimited Ultimate, Unlimited Plus or Unlimited Welcome.

Note: If you have a shared data plan***, you don't need a separate plan for your non-phone device because the device can share your plan's data. A $10/month line access fee is charged for each connected device sharing your monthly data.



