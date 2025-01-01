Apple Arcade® with eligible Unlimited mobile plans FAQs

Apple Arcade gives you unlimited access to hundreds of games on your iPhone®, iPad®, iPod touch®, Mac® and Apple TV. When you subscribe to Apple Arcade, you get unlimited access to an exclusive catalog of new games that you can play across your Apple devices.
A $6.99/month value, Apple Arcade is included with 5G Get More* and 5G Play More*. Keep Apple Arcade as long as you stay on the eligible plan.
Note: Apple Arcade is also available through One Unlimited for iPhone or when you have myPlan and choose the Apple One perk.
*No longer available to add to your account.
What's Apple Arcade?
What's the Apple Arcade with an eligible Unlimited plan promotion?
You can get Apple Arcade:
- Included as long as you keep an eligible plan (i.e, 5G Get More and 5G Play More).
- For 6 months with any other eligible Unlimited plan. If your plan is eligible you can choose Apple Arcade through your Services & Perks in My Verizon. You must enroll by 5/31/25*:
- If you enrolled in the promotion on or after 11/3/21, when the promotion ends you'll be subscribed to Apple Arcade and billed by Verizon for $6.99/month plus tax per line enrolled, unless you cancel.
- If you enrolled before 11/3/21, when the promotion ends you'll be subscribed to Apple Arcade and billed by Apple for $6.99/month plus tax per account enrolled, unless you cancel.
*Offer subject to change or end without notice. Business accounts and prepaid accounts aren't eligible for the Apple Arcade offer.
Can I get this Verizon Apple Arcade promotion if I already subscribe to Apple Arcade?
Yes. If you already subscribe to Apple Arcade and are eligible for the promotion, you qualify to get Apple Arcade.
Follow these instructions to enroll in Apple Arcade through Verizon.
Note:
- If you have an existing subscription to Apple Arcade billed by Apple, the promotion through Verizon will immediately replace your existing subscription. Your existing subscription through Apple will be suspended and your bill will be prorated for the remaining time left in the current billing period.
- If you cancel your promotion, your suspended paid subscription to Arcade with Apple will restart. You will be billed $6.99/month by Apple, unless you cancel your subscription.
What happens If I already have a promotion through Apple, and I get an Unlimited promotion? Will I keep that remaining promotion time, in addition to the Verizon promotion?
You can't have 2 promotions. Your existing promotion from Apple expires on the original end date during the time your Apple Arcade promotion is active with Verizon.
Can I get Apple Arcade through Verizon if I don't have an eligible plan?
No. You can get Apple Arcade through Verizon only when you have an eligible mobile phone plan.
If I subscribe to Apple One through Apple, can I still get the promotion?
Apple Arcade is already included in your Apple One subscription. You won't receive credit towards your subscription with Apple if you enroll in the Verizon Apple Arcade on us promotion with 5G Get More or 5G Play More.
How do I sign up for Apple Arcade if I don't already have an Apple Arcade subscription through Apple?
You must be a Verizon Account Owner or Account Manager to activate the Apple Arcade subscription on your account.
View step-by-step instructions to sign up for Apple Arcade using:
- The My Verizon App
- The My Verizon website
- Watch our video to learn how to sign up for Apple Arcade
Note: iOS 14.7 or later is required to activate your Apple Arcade subscription.
How can I tell if I'm enrolled in the Apple Arcade promotion?
How many family members can share the Apple Arcade subscription?
The Apple Arcade subscription can be shared between you and 5 others through Apple's Family Sharing.
Visit Set up Family Sharing for the steps to set up.
What happens at the end of the promotion?
When your Apple Arcade promotion ends, you will automatically be subscribed to Apple Arcade and billed $6.99/month plus tax:
- If you enrolled in the promotion on or after 11/3/21, you'll be billed by Verizon.
- If you enrolled in the promotion before 11/3/21, you'll be billed by Apple.
You can cancel your subscription at any time.
Can I cancel my Apple Arcade promotion?
Yes, you can cancel Apple Arcade at any time on the Services & Perks page in My Verizon.
Get step-by-step instructions to cancel Apple Arcade Subscription.
Note:
- If you enrolled before 11/3/21, and you cancel your promotion, you will lose access to Apple Arcade. You will not be able to re-enroll through Verizon with a promotional rate.
- If you enrolled after 11/3/21, and you cancel your promotion, you will continue to receive Apple Arcade on us for the original promotional period, through Apple.
I have Apple Arcade already. What happens if I get a plan that lets me choose a $10/month Apple One perk?
When you change to Ultimate Unlimited, Unlimited Plus and/or Unlimited Welcome* and enroll in the $10/month Apple One perk, your Apple Arcade subscription with Verizon is automatically canceled. You'll then have access to Apple Arcade through the Apple One subscription.
*If you have Welcome Unlimited you can also add perks to that plan. However, Welcome Unlimited is no longer available to add to your account.
What if I cancel Verizon service altogether?
If you enrolled in the promotion on or after 11/3/21 and you cancel your Verizon service entirely, your Apple Arcade promotion ends immediately.
If you enrolled in the promotion before 11/3/21 and you cancel your Verizon service entirely, you continue to receive the Apple Arcade promotion for the original promotional period, through Apple.
What happens to my Apple Arcade promotion if I need to suspend my Verizon service?
If you suspend your Verizon service, your original Apple Arcade promotion end-date does not change. Your promotion will continue to run through the time that your account is suspended.
Non-billed suspension (e.g., military suspend) - If your promotion ends during a non-billed suspension, your subscription will end without automatically renewing as a billed subscription to Apple Arcade.
Billed suspension (e.g., lost or stolen device) - If you enrolled in the promotion on or after 11/3/21, and your promotion ends during a billed suspension, you will automatically be subscribed to Apple Arcade and billed $6.99/month plus tax by Verizon. If you enrolled in the promotion before 11/3/21, you will be billed by Apple when the promotion ends.
Who do I contact for more help?
For questions about Apple Arcade services and technical support, visit the Apple Support page.
For questions about your Arcade subscription through Verizon, visit Verizon's Contact Us.