Due to inactivity, your session will end in approximately 2 minutes. Extend your session by clicking OK below.

Due to inactivity, your session has expired. Please sign in again to continue.

One Unlimited for iPhone with Apple One – mobile plan FAQs

Find more topics in Additional support
Expand All
Expand All
Expand All
Expand All
Expand All

Additional support

Understand and change your mobile plan FAQs

Currently available unlimited plans - Support Over...

Plan perks - Support Overview

Apple, iPhone, iPad, iTunes, Apple One, Apple Music, Apple TV+, Apple Arcade and iCloud+ are registered trademarks of Apple Inc.
iOS is a trademark or registered trademark of Cisco in the US and other countries and is used under license.
Android is a trademark of Google, Inc.