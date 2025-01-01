One Unlimited for iPhone with Apple One – mobile plan FAQs

One Unlimited for iPhone is a monthly mobile phone plan from Verizon that includes Apple One at no extra cost.



This plan is no longer available to add to accounts. If you already have this plan, you can add it to other lines on your account.



Along with Apple One, One Unlimited for iPhone gives you Unlimited 5G Ultra:

Unlimited 5G Ultra Wideband

Unlimited premium network access

25 GB premium mobile hotspot data

Call Filter spam blocker included at no charge

myAccess rewards

Mexico & Canada talk, text & data

International texting

Learn about even more perks and discounts you may be eligible for with this plan.



Note: To be eligible for the One Unlimited for iPhone plan, all phone lines on your account must be on the plan. iOS not required. Learn more about adding the plan to your account.



Ready for a new phone plan? Learn how to get Apple One for $10/month with Unlimited Plus and/or Unlimited Welcome.