Verizon mobile usage FAQs

Any data that's used while your device is connected to the Verizon mobile networks uses your monthly data allowance*.
Check the notification bar on your device to see if you're connected to the Verizon networks. If you see 5G Ultra Wideband, 5G, 4G LTE, 3G or 1X, you're connected to our networks.
When you're connected to our networks and access the internet, watch a video, check your email, play games, use apps (e.g., Facebook®, Twitter®, Maps etc.) and more, you use your monthly data allowance. Background tasks, such as syncing or location services, may also use your data.
Data usage is billed based on the amount of data sent and received (megabytes or gigabytes), and it can be charged per-use or as part of a data package.
*An Unlimited plan never runs out of data. However, if you use all the high-speed data allowed by your Unlimited plan, data speed may be reduced for the rest of that billing period, depending on your plan.
What types of data use counts against my mobile data allowance?
If I connect to Wi-Fi, do I use data?
No, When you're connected to Wi-Fi you aren't directly using the Verizon mobile network. Connecting to Wi-Fi networks you know and trust doesn't use your Verizon mobile data allowance.
Does using Bluetooth® count as data usage?
Bluetooth by itself doesn't count as data usage. However, if you're using an app that accesses data (such as a music streaming app) played over Bluetooth speakers, the app is using data.
Avoid data overages by choosing one of our Unlimited plans.
What uses the most data on my devices?
Here are some of the activities that use the most data:
- Streaming or downloading audio or video.
- Using social media or websites with lots of pictures/updates.
- HD video calling.
- Backing up content with cloud storage and/or file sharing tools.
- Using your device as a Mobile Hotspot and allowing other devices to access the internet from it.
- Learn about data usage for the Mobile Hotspot on your phone with our Mobile Hotspot feature and app FAQs. Learn about standalone mobile hotspot devices with our Mobile hotspot device FAQs.
What is indirect or background data usage?
Indirect data usage occurs in the background, during tasks performed automatically by your device. Some examples of indirect data usage are:
- Automatic backups of pictures or videos
- Software updates
- App content refreshes
- Syncing and location services
Note: You can adjust these functions in your device Settings.
How much data do I need each month?
Here's a general idea of how much data an average person with certain usage habits may use each month:
|Usage habits
|Average monthly data usage
|You mostly talk and text, but use social media occasionally
|Less than 5 GB
|You stream music, upload photos on social media and browse the internet
|6 – 8 GB
|You stream video and are always online
|10 –12 GB
These numbers are approximate and don't represent your personal data usage. Visit My Usage to see your personal data usage.
If you select a data plan based on this chart, and find you use more or less than expected, you can change your plan any time in My Verizon to better fit your usage needs.
If you're concerned about overages, consider an Unlimited plan.
Where can I see my current and previous data usage charges on my Verizon mobile bill?
How to view usage depends on the type of account you have.
- Postpaid accounts - Sign in to your Data Usage page in My Verizon.
- Prepaid accounts – Visit the Prepaid data usage section of My Verizon to see the last 45 days of data usage.
In what order are different types of data used on my account?
The order in which your mobile data is used depends on which plan you have.
Shared data plan – The different types of data on your account are used in this order:
- Bonus data – If you qualify for any type of Bonus data, it's used first each month.
- Monthly data allowance – The monthly data allowance that's included in your plan is used next.
- Carryover data – If you have data carried over from the previous month, it's used after your entire monthly data allowance is gone.
- Data Boost – If you purchase a Data Boost, it's used after your Carryover data is gone.
- Data Gifts – Any data gifts you redeem during the month are used after all other data types are gone.
Prepaid plans – With the exception of Data Boosts, all data on your account is combined into a single data pool each month (e.g., your monthly allowance, Carryover data, etc.). Data Boosts that you purchase are kept separate and are only used after all other data is gone. Visit the Prepaid data usage section of My Verizon.
All other plans – Different data types on your account are used in this order:
- Bonus Data – If you qualify for any type of Bonus data, it's used first each month.
- Data Gifts – Any data gifts you redeem during the month are used before your monthly data allowance.
- Monthly data allowance – The monthly data allowance that's included in your plan is used last.
Note: The Shared Data Plan – 5GB and the Shared Data Plan – 10GB are no longer available to add to accounts.
How can I check my current or past data usage?
You can view your mobile data usage in My Verizon, through our data widget, by text or in Verizon Family.
My Verizon:
- Monthly mobile accounts – The My Usage page in My Verizon shows talk, text and data use for each line on your account. Click View previous usage for past monthly mobile data usage. You can also set up data usage alerts on this page.
Visit Downloading your mobile text and data usage FAQs to learn more.
- Note: To learn about data usage for the Mobile Hotspot on your phone, which is different from a standalone mobile hotspot device, visit our Mobile Hotspot feature and app FAQs.
- Prepaid accounts – Monitor your data usage in the Data usage section of your home screen.
The My Verizon Data Widget – Monitors how much data you're using in your current bill cycle. View our videos for steps to install the widget for Android™ or iOS devices.
Call #MIN and #DATA – Call from your Verizon mobile phone to hear your usage details. You can find these in your contact list.
Verizon Family is free (no location services).
Verizon Family Plus is $14.99/month per account (includes location services).
Verizon Family and Verizon Family Plus - Monitors the activity of each device on your account, sets usage limits for each device and helps your dependents understand how to use their devices responsibly and safely.
Can I set up a data usage alerts in My Verizon?
Yes, to help keep track of your data usage, you can set up text and email alerts. Go to Notification Settings and choose Manage.
For detailed steps visit My Verizon app - Manage Notifications or My Verizon website - turn on usage alerts.
Note:
- My Verizon text message notifications don't count against your text message limit, if you have one.
- Account owners automatically receive text and email notifications. If you share an account with others, all account members will receive at least a text notification.
- Usage alerts aren't sent for Unlimited allowances or for internet devices (e.g., mobile hotspot devices).
Prepaid accounts – You automatically receive a text before you reach your high-speed data limit.
Why are my data notifications sometimes not what I expect?
The notifications about your data allowance might reflect a partial allowance or be prorated based on certain transactions. Some of these transactions include:
- A plan change or a feature change that wasn't backdated or future dated
- Transferring service for another device to your account
- Bill cycle date change
- Mobile number change
- Suspending or reactivating a line
Your allowance will only be prorated in the same bill cycle as the transaction, and you'll have a full data allowance in the next bill cycle.
You can check your prorated allowance on the My Usage page in My Verizon.
How can I check my data usage when using internet devices like a mobile hotspot device?
You can verify your data usage anytime in My Verizon:
- Monthly mobile accounts – Visit the My Usage page
- Prepaid accounts – Visit the Usage details page
Note: When you use your smartphone as a Mobile Hotspot, that data usage is part of your overall data usage and doesn't show separately on your My Verizon usage page. To learn about the Mobile Hotspot on your phone visit our Mobile Hotspot feature or app FAQs.
How do I minimize the data usage on internet devices such as mobile hotspot devices?
To minimize the data usage on internet devices:
- Use Wi-Fi when available.
- When using Wi-Fi, make sure your data is disabled.
- Power down or disconnect internet devices when not in use.
- Make sure smart devices like printers and home security components are disconnected when not in use.
- Prevent unauthorized use with password-protected security.
Go to the Device Support page for your device to find the User Guide for set up instructions.
How can I get more data?
Avoid data overages by choosing one of our Unlimited plans.
Or, get a Data Boost*, additional high-speed data for the current billing period, for a set price. What you can use the extra data for depends on your plan type.
Prepaid accounts – You can change your plan or buy a Data Boost* in My Verizon.
*Data Boosts aren't available on 5G Start, Just Kids, Go Unlimited, Prepaid unlimited plans or current Prepaid data only plans.