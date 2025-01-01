Verizon mobile usage FAQs

The order in which your mobile data is used depends on which plan you have.



Shared data plan – The different types of data on your account are used in this order:

Bonus data – If you qualify for any type of Bonus data, it's used first each month.

Monthly data allowance – The monthly data allowance that's included in your plan is used next.

Carryover data – If you have data carried over from the previous month, it's used after your entire monthly data allowance is gone.

Data Boost – If you purchase a Data Boost, it's used after your Carryover data is gone.

Data Gifts – Any data gifts you redeem during the month are used after all other data types are gone.

Prepaid plans – With the exception of Data Boosts, all data on your account is combined into a single data pool each month (e.g., your monthly allowance, Carryover data, etc.). Data Boosts that you purchase are kept separate and are only used after all other data is gone. Visit the Prepaid data usage section of My Verizon.



All other plans – Different data types on your account are used in this order:

Bonus Data – If you qualify for any type of Bonus data, it's used first each month.

Data Gifts – Any data gifts you redeem during the month are used before your monthly data allowance.

Monthly data allowance – The monthly data allowance that's included in your plan is used last.

Note: The Shared Data Plan – 5GB and the Shared Data Plan – 10GB are no longer available to add to accounts.