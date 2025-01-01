Move your current Verizon mobile line to an eSIM device FAQs

Verizon mobile plan customers can use the My Verizon app to:
- Move an existing mobile number to a different eSIM-enabled smartphone or feature phone (bring your own device).
- Replace a lost or defective SIM.
- Upgrade from a 4G SIM to a 5G SIM or physical SIM to eSIM.
When you use the My Verizon app:
- You won’t need the device IMEI number or SIM ICCID number.
- No need to search and scan a QR Code.
- Your service is activated instantly over Wi-Fi.
- No physical SIM is required. No need to wait for a SIM card in the mail.