Due to inactivity, your session will end in approximately 2 minutes. Extend your session by clicking OK below.

Due to inactivity, your session has expired. Please sign in again to continue.

Move your current Verizon mobile line to an eSIM device FAQs

Find more topics in Additional support
Expand All
Expand All
Expand All

Additional support

Activating your eSIM device on a standard monthly ...

Dual SIM -using 2 numbers on 1 phone FAQs

Video: Finding your device ID

Apple and iPhone are trademarks of Apple Inc., registered in the US and other countries.
© 2025 Samsung Electronics America, Inc. Samsung and Galaxy A, Galaxy S, Galaxy Z and Galaxy Book are trademarks of Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd.
Android is a trademark of Google, Inc.
Windows is a registered trademark of Microsoft Corporation in the United States and other countries.