Messaging and texting FAQs

Messaging, or texting, is a way to send and receive written messages on your mobile device. Messages can be sent to other mobile numbers or email addresses, and they can include text, pictures, videos, links, emojis and more.
Messaging is a quick way to stay in touch with your friends and family if you aren't available to speak on the phone.
Note: If you have select Android devices, you can access satellite messaging when in a non-network coverage area. Learn more by visiting our Satellite SOS and Messaging FAQs page.
What is messaging?
How much does messaging cost?
If you have our Unlimited data plans or a shared data plan* you have unlimited messaging for no additional charge, including messages to and from other countries while you're in the US.
If you're on a different plan, visit your Plan page in My Verizon to learn how your messages are billed:
*No longer available to add to accounts.
How much does international messaging cost while you're in the US?
If you have our Unlimited data plans or a shared data plan* you have unlimited messaging for no additional charge, including messages to and from other countries while you're in the US.
If you're on a different plan, visit My Verizon to learn how your international messages are billed:
- My Verizon - Standard monthly account - International plans page
- My Verizon - Prepaid account - Plan Details page
For pay-as-you-go international messaging rates, go to:
*No longer available to add to accounts.
How much does international messaging cost while outside the US?
To learn about messaging while traveling abroad, go to:
- Standard monthly account - International Travel Services
- Prepaid account - Prepaid TravelPass FAQs
Do picture and video messages (multimedia messages) cost more than standard text messages?
Text (SMS) and multimedia (MMS) messages are billed the same way, unless you're on a pay-as-you-go messaging plan.
If you have our Unlimited data plans or a shared data plan* you have unlimited messaging for no additional charge, including messages containing pictures and videos.
If you're paying per message, messages containing only text typically cost less than messages containing pictures and videos.
For your specific messaging rates, visit your Plan page in My Verizon.
*No longer available to add to accounts.
Do I need to sign up for messaging?
Messaging is automatically included with your mobile phone service, so you don't need to sign up to use it.
Messaging rates vary according to your plan.
Do messages have character limits?
Character limits vary by message type:
- Standard text messages (SMS) can have up to 160 characters.
- If you write a text message that's more than 160 characters, the message sends as an EMS. Depending on the wireless carrier and device, the recipient may receive the message as a single message or as multiple messages in a row.
- Extended text messages (EMS) can have up to 1000 characters.
- Multimedia messages (MMS) can have up to 1000 characters in addition to pictures, videos, sound clips and more.
- Rich communication services (RCS) messages don't have a character limit.
What do I need to know about texting between iPhone® and Android™?
Texting lets you send and receive messages with any cell phone, or app-equipped computer or connected device.
How texting works depends on what device you have and what network you have access to:
- Texting via SMS/MMS travels across carriers' cellular networks (not the Internet).
- To text via the Internet, iPhones use iMessage. Newer Androids and iPhones/iPads can use RCS.
- Texting over the Internet can allow more features and larger file sizes, even when you don't have access to cell service.
- iOS colors iMessage texts blue and SMS texts green so users can see the difference.
- Texting between Android and iPhone uses SMS/MMS and requires cellular service. Some messaging between Android and iPhone may be sent by RCS and use data networks.
What's the difference between texting and instant messaging?
Both texting and instant messaging let you share written communications and attachments (e.g., photos, videos, web links) through your mobile device.
However, instant messaging requires that everyone is using the same app (e.g., WhatsApp, Instant Messenger, SnapChat, Telegram, etc.):
- Messaging apps work outside and inside the US whenever you have an Internet connection.
- For help with a messaging app, visit the app maker's website.
How does texting work when I travel out of the US?
Whether you can text when you’re outside the US depends on your travel plan. Learn more about how texting works when you travel outside of the US. Or sign in to My Verizon to view your plan details.
Learn more about international plan options:
- Standard monthly account - International Travel Services
- Prepaid account - Prepaid TravelPass FAQs
Note: To text internationally you must follow the dialing instructions for the country you're texting. Visit the International Services page for instructions .
Where can I see a list of all my texts and text usage?
Learn where to find your text usage, call log and text history on a PDF of your bill. Visit Downloading your mobile text and data usage FAQs.
Note: If your phone is off or can't access the Verizon network, texts sent to you are stored for up to 5 days. They’re delivered when your phone is turned on and has service.
How do I know if a message has arrived on my device?
Most devices have both audible and visual notifications when a message has been received. Generally, if an envelope or chat bubble icon appears on your screen, it means you've gotten a message. You may also see a number appear over your messaging app icon.
For more help, visit the Device Support page for your device and tap the User Guide link at the top of the page.
If I have my device turned off, will I still receive messages?
If a message is sent to you while your device is off or outside of the Verizon wireless coverage area, your message will be stored for later delivery.
Your device must be turned back on and have coverage for the message to be delivered to you. The network will attempt to deliver the message for 5 days (120 hours) from the date of receipt.
Messages not delivered within 5 days will be deleted.
If my device's memory is full, will I still receive messages?
If your device's memory is full, you may not be able to send or receive messages. Memory capacity varies by make and model of the device. You'll receive a warning that the memory is almost full or already full (message varies by device).
How do I opt-out or unsubscribe to a Short Code Text Messaging program?
To opt-out or unsubscribe, from your phone, text or reply STOP in the body of the message to the program's Short Code.
A message confirming the cancellation will be sent to your phone.
How do I block unwanted messages?
You can block unwanted texts from up to 5 numbers or internet domains on the Blocks page in My Verizon. This prevents them from contacting you. These blocks are temporary and expire after 90 days.
You can also use Verizon Family to block up to 20 numbers for a monthly fee. Verizon Family blocks remain in place until you change them.
Learn more about blocking on our Block and unblock calls, texts, services on your mobile account FAQs page.
Who can I send messages to?
You can send messages to mobile numbers and email addresses. Many US landline numbers are also able to receive texts.
Note: You can also send texts to US landline numbers that aren't text-enabled. Learn more in our Text to Landline FAQs.
To text internationally while you're in the US you must follow the dialing instructions for the country you're texting. Visit the International Services page for instructions.
How do I send a text to a mobile number from my email?
You can send a message to any Verizon mobile number from your email:
- Compose a message as if you were sending a standard email.
Note: Your message must be 160 characters or less, including the subject line and recipient's email address.
- In the To field, enter the 10-digit mobile number of the recipient followed by @vtext.com (e.g., 9495551212@vtext.com).
Note: You can also include an attachment, like a picture or emoji. However, in the To field, enter the 10-digit mobile number of the recipient followed by @vzwpix.com (e.g., 9495551212@vzwpix.com), instead of @vtext.com.
- Send the message.
You've successfully sent a text from your email.
Can I include an auto signature when I send texts?
It depends on your device and messaging app.
Many devices support the ability to add auto signatures to your messages. You'll typically find the option to create an auto signature within the messaging settings in your messaging app or on your device.
You may be able to find device-specific instructions in your User Guide (tap or click the User Guide link at the top of the Device Support page for your device).
Good to know: The characters in your auto signature count toward any message length limits.
How many messages can I store on my device at one time?
Texting storage capacity varies by device. Refer to your User Guide at the top of the Device Support page for details.
The number of messages that can be stored is determined by the capacity available on your device and how large the messages are. Once your inbox is full, you won't be able to receive new messages until you delete old messages.
To free up space, you can upload your pictures and videos to Verizon Cloud, and delete them off your device.
How long can I save my messages after I've received them?
There's no time limit on how long a message can be on your device, so you can save texts for as long as you like.
However, if you reach the maximum storage capacity for your device, you won't be able to receive new messages until you delete old messages to create additional space.
Can I print my messages?
Most devices don't offer the ability to print a message directly from the messaging app. However, you can forward texts to an email address, and view or print them just like any other email.
I can't send or receive texts. What should I do?
Here’s what to do if texting isn’t working on your smartphone, tablet or connected device. Try each of these in the order listed:
- Restart your phone. Turn off the device then turn it back on.
- Learn how to restart your device.
- Reset network settings from your phone or tablet's Settings menu.
- Network reset steps vary by device:
- Sign in to My Verizon to find what device model you have.
- Search the manufacturer's website for how to "reset network settings" for your device.
- Network reset steps vary by device:
- Use our Troubleshooting Assistant.
- If you're signed in to My Verizon, we'll start with the device you're using.
- If you're not signed in, search the device list and select your device.
- Choose Text, Picture, and Voicemail Messaging > Can't send or receive text messages