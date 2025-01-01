Prepaid Plans - Support Overview

No results found.

3-way calling and conference calls FAQs

Find out about about 3-way calling, where you conference call with multiple callers and speak with all parties simultaneously. Learn how to merge calls.

Avoid unwanted calls with Verizon Call Filter FAQs

Get free spam blocking. Call Filter lets you screen incoming calls, block spam and report unwanted numbers. Upgrade to Call Filter Plus with Caller ID.

Basic voicemail FAQs

Learn all about basic voicemail, including how to set up, retrieve and save messages, delete when full, change your password and more.

Call Waiting FAQs

Learn about the feature that lets you receive incoming calls while you're on another call on your mobile phone.

HD Voice FAQs

Learn how to get HD voice, featuring call audio that sounds like you’re face-to-face, 6-way conference calls and simultaneous calling and data use.

How to block your number & block Caller ID FAQs

Block Caller ID using your Verizon app or *67 to protect your privacy. Also, see how to block a number from your phone.

How to get and use Verizon Call Filter

Get instructions on how to set up Call Filter for free spam protection & blocking unwanted numbers. Upgrade to Call Filter Plus with Caller ID for added security.

How to use My Verizon for prepaid

Step-by-step instructions for how to manage your prepaid account through the My Verizon website, like changing your plan and features and making a payment.

How to use the My Verizon app for prepaid

Find steps for managing your prepaid account using the My Verizon app on your smartphone, including how to set up a Prepaid Family Account and manage devices.

Manage your prepaid account FAQs - Monitor data usage

Understand and monitor prepaid data usage and account information. Learn how to change your plan, add data and keep track of your account balance.

Messaging and texting FAQs

Learn how to send, receive, delete or archive texts on your mobile device, or fix issues using our troubleshooters and how-to articles.

Mobile Hotspot feature and app FAQs

Learn to use the Mobile Hotspot feature or app on your phone or tablet to connect devices to the internet. Find plans with mobile hotspot data.

Prepaid 100 GB Mobile Hotspot perk FAQs

Learn how to get the 100 GB Mobile Hotspot perk with Prepaid plans. Find answers to questions about billing, renewal, compatible devices and more.

Prepaid Family Account FAQs

Learn about Prepaid Family Accounts, which let you have more than one line on your prepaid account. Find answers to common questions about billing, payments and more.

Prepaid TravelPass FAQs

Prepaid TravelPass lets you use your prepaid domestic talk, text and data allowances while traveling to other countries for a low daily rate.

Prepaid billing & payments FAQs - Monthly fees & refill cards

Learn how to manage payments for Verizon's prepaid plans, including monthly expiration dates and how to use a refill card. Set up auto pay for prepaid.

Prepaid home router FAQs

Learn about getting and using a prepaid home router for internet service in your home.

Prepaid international calling FAQs

The flexible, affordable way to use your prepaid phone to call other countries with no hidden fees.

Prepaid international travel FAQs

Traveling outside the US and want to know more about using your prepaid device? Learn the essentials, set up your device and see how much you can expect to pay.

Prepaid suspend service FAQs - Lost or stolen device

Learn how you can temporarily suspend service on a prepaid device that has been lost or stolen, to prevent unauthorized usage or charges to your account.

Select and set up your Prepaid plan FAQs

Learn about Prepaid plans with no long term contracts or credit checks. Get help selecting the best prepaid monthly data plan for your smartphone, tablet or jetpack.

Verizon Call Forwarding FAQs

Learn how to use Call Forwarding (*72) to send calls to another number. Turn it on from a computer or through My Verizon app. No monthly fee on most plans.

Wi-Fi Calling at Verizon FAQs

Learn how to use Verizon Wi-Fi calling if cellular service isn't available.

Wireless Emergency Alerts (WEAs) FAQs

Frequently asked questions about Wireless Emergency Alerts, including Presidential Alerts, Imminent Danger Alerts and AMBER Alerts.

Wireless Emergency Alerts (WEAs) device features

A list of Wireless Emergency Alert Compatible Devices.